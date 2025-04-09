HBCU Football Head Coach Veteran To Launch Chicago State's Inaugural FCS Team
Chicago State University officially introduced Bobby Rome II as its first-ever head football coach. The former HBCU head coach of Florida Memorial from 2022 to 2024 will be responsible for laying the foundation to build the FCS football program at CSU. It's an historic move which will allow Rome to a football pioneer for the Cougars.
"The University is looking forward to watching Coach Rome step into the role and build a program that makes Chicago State, the South Side and all of Chicago proud," Zaldwaynaka Scott, president of Chicago State University said in a statement. "This hire is a testament to the recent growth and transformation of Chicago State, showcasing our commitment to the community, our students and staff."
This is CSU's second hire of a former HBCU coach this season. The first was former Alcorn State's head baskeball coach Landon Bussie who became the Cougars coach.
"The future starts now, and we are ready to get going," Coach Rome said. "Chicago is getting a D1 College Football team, and we couldn't be more excited for it to be on the South Side."
At Florida Memorial, Rome is credited for "leading the program's turnaround, taking the team from zero conference wins to back-to-back Sun Conference Championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024. Coach Rome's strategic thinking, leadership, mentorship and winning mentality led to him being named the 2018 Small College Sports Report National Coach of the Year for his work at Virginia University of Lynchburg.
"Being selected to build Chicago State's football program is an honor and I am grateful for the trust President Scott, Dr. Carroll and the entire university have put in me," said Coach Rome. "Our visions are aligned. We want to build a program that is representative of the South Side and bring Chicago along on this exciting journey."
According to athletic director Dr. Monique Carroll, Rome was selected as the top candidate from over 200 people who applied for the role.
"When we embarked on this journey, we wanted to leave no stone unturned and we found the right leader for our program," Dr. Carroll stated. "Today is a pivotal day and we need the entire South Side and city of Chicago to join us on our journey. President Scott's vision for CSU aligned with my vision for athletics has allowed us to activate these plans, and we are only scratching the surface of what we can achieve, not just with Coach Rome, but across our entire program."
Rome will help to launch the NCAA Division I FCS football program to compete in the Northeast Conference within one of the largest cities in the nation, Chicago.
ROME'S COACHING EXPERIENCE
- 2010 - Norfolk Christian (VA) (co-OC/QB)
- 2012 - Carolina Force (interim HC)
- 2013 - Saint Petersburg State (AHC)
- 2013–2016 - Far Eastern Federal
- 2016–2017 - North Carolina (club)
- 2018–2019 - Virginia–Lynchburg
- 2020–2021 - Central State (OH)
- 2022–2024 - Florida Memorial
- 2025–present- Chicago State
Rome was a collegiate running back at North Carolina from 2006 to 2009. He played professional football with the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Locomotives, Pittsburgh Steelers, Moscow Patriots, and Moscow State from 2010 to 2013.
He has posted a 19-36-1 head coaching record.