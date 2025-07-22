Former HBCU Football Star James Houston IV Signed By Dallas Cowboys
HOUSTON - Former Jackson State defensive star James "The Problem" Houston IV was signed by the Dallas Cowboys after the team gave him a workout on Monday, according to Jordan Schultz. He will compete for a spot on their roster as a pass rusher during summer training camp.
Houston was on the Cleveland Browns roster last season after a mid-season release by the Lions. Detroit selected Houston as the 217th pick in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He did not make the final 53-man roster but signed to the team's practice squad. Houston remained on the unit until Coach Dan Campbell elevated him to the roster for a Thanksgiving Day meeting against the Buffalo Bills.
JAMES HOUSTON'S NFL DEBUT
He sacked the Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, twice and recorded a special team fumble recovery in his debut. James Houston IV ended his rookie season with eight sacks and holds the NFL rookie record for the most sacks through six games.
In Week 17 of the 2022 season, he won the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award for sacking Chicago quarterback Justin Fields three times and forcing a fumble.
Houston was injured most of his second season with the Lions after suffering a lower leg injury against the Seattle Seahawks.
JAMES HOUSTON'S CAREER RESET IN DALLAS?
He fell out of Campbell's favor following another early-season injury. Campbell referred to a needed change of scenery for Houston, then claimed by Cleveland following his release from Detroit.
Micah Parsons, the defensive end for Dallas, is negotiating a new contract with owner Jerry Jones. This situation may limit his participation in training camp until the matter is resolved.
Last season, Dallas recorded 52 sacks, which ranked No. 4 in the league, with Parsons contributing 12.
His absence could give Houston extra reps and an opportunity to catch the attention of the new Cowboys defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus
James Houston IV was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021.
Houston, 24, is a Fort Lauderdale native from American Heritage high school.
The Florida Gators recruited Houston in 2017. He later played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.
The Deion Sanders disciple was named SWAC 2021 Newcomer of the Year and earned Associated Press FCS All-American team honors en route to the NFL.