HBCU Legends

Former HBCU Football Star James Houston IV Signed By Dallas Cowboys

James "The Problem" Houston IV has found a new home in Big D with the Cowboys.

Kyle T. Mosley

Detroit Lions’ James Houston IV held a youth football camp at JSU in Jackson, Miss., on Sunday, June 23, 2024.
Detroit Lions’ James Houston IV held a youth football camp at JSU in Jackson, Miss., on Sunday, June 23, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:


HOUSTON - Former Jackson State defensive star James "The Problem" Houston IV was signed by the Dallas Cowboys after the team gave him a workout on Monday, according to Jordan Schultz. He will compete for a spot on their roster as a pass rusher during summer training camp.

Houston was on the Cleveland Browns roster last season after a mid-season release by the Lions. Detroit selected Houston as the 217th pick in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He did not make the final 53-man roster but signed to the team's practice squad. Houston remained on the unit until Coach Dan Campbell elevated him to the roster for a Thanksgiving Day meeting against the Buffalo Bills.

James Houston Records Two Sacks
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) celebrates a sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

JAMES HOUSTON'S NFL DEBUT

He sacked the Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, twice and recorded a special team fumble recovery in his debut. James Houston IV ended his rookie season with eight sacks and holds the NFL rookie record for the most sacks through six games.

In Week 17 of the 2022 season, he won the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award for sacking Chicago quarterback Justin Fields three times and forcing a fumble.

Houston was injured most of his second season with the Lions after suffering a lower leg injury against the Seattle Seahawks.

James Houston IV
Aug 25, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back under pressure from Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

JAMES HOUSTON'S CAREER RESET IN DALLAS?

He fell out of Campbell's favor following another early-season injury. Campbell referred to a needed change of scenery for Houston, then claimed by Cleveland following his release from Detroit.

Micah Parsons, the defensive end for Dallas, is negotiating a new contract with owner Jerry Jones. This situation may limit his participation in training camp until the matter is resolved.

Last season, Dallas recorded 52 sacks, which ranked No. 4 in the league, with Parsons contributing 12.

His absence could give Houston extra reps and an opportunity to catch the attention of the new Cowboys defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus

feed

Previous James Houston IV news coverage:

The Cleveland Browns claimed James "The Problem" Houston IV after clearing waivers. Detroit Lions released Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 26. after nearly three seasons.   

Houston had a breakout rookie season with the Detroit Lions in the National Football League. Making seven game appearances, Houston set NFL rookie records with eight sacks.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained why Detroit waived Houston:

"Yeah, it just didn't (work out.) It just didn't, you know, we had James up for a number of games, you know, came back off the injury, got back, and just never quite worked out, you know. And look, wish him the best of luck.  And sometimes you just need a fresh start, and this could be great for him, so wish him the best."

The HBCU football product spent most of his second season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He opened this season with a minor injury but was a healthy scratch for several weeks.

James Houston IV was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021.
Houston, 24, is a Fort Lauderdale native from American Heritage high school.

The Florida Gators recruited Houston in 2017. He later played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.

The Deion Sanders disciple was named SWAC 2021 Newcomer of the Year and earned Associated Press FCS All-American team honors en route to the NFL.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football