Former Texas Southern Assistant Coach Wins AFCA Division II National Coach Of The Year

The award-winning coach is linked to the Prairie View A&M opening.

Kyle T. Mosley

Tremaine Jackson
Tremaine Jackson / Credit: VSU Athletics
HOUSTON — Coach Tremaine Jackson of the No. 1 Valdosta State Blazers (13-0, 6-0 GSC) was named the 2024 AFCA Division II National Coach of the Year. The former Texas Southern tight end and assistant coach is on the precipice of winning the NCAA Division II National Championship.

"The winners are selected by a vote of the Active AFCA members at four-year schools in the Association’s five divisions. The AFCA has named a Coach of the Year since 1935. The AFCA Coach of the Year award is the oldest and most prestigious of all the Coach of the Year awards and is the only one chosen exclusively by coaches," according to the AFCA.

While at Bowie State, Damon Wilson is the only HBCU football head coach to win the award in 2021.

On Saturday, the Valdosta State will clash with Ferris State at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas.

Jackson has an impressive 30-8 record at Valdosta State, 10-3 from Colorado Mesa, and 40-11 overall as a head coach. The Blazers won the Gulf South Conference crown for a second straight season under Jackson.

As a defensive coordinator at Texas Southern in 2011, the Tigers ranked No.1 in FCS football.

Prairie View A&M has been in conversations with Tremaine Jackson, according to a source. If Valdosta State wins the national championship, he may have other head coaching options within the FCS Division I ranks.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

Kyle T. Mosley

