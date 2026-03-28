NFL 2026 HBCU Showcase: Dozens of Prospects Ready for Pro Football

The NFL changed the name of its annual event featuring the top draft-eligible athletes from our HBCUs from the HBCU Combine to the HBCU Showcase. This event has become a critical platform for HBCU Legacy Bowl Week, providing HBCU players with direct exposure to NFL scouts and decision-makers. However, the switch was made due to logistical issues with Mardi Gras that required scheduling adjustments.

Once again, our HBCU talent will participate in this high-profile evaluation event, which has now become the primary opportunity for HBCU players to showcase their skills in front of the league. This is especially significant since no active player from an HBCU was officially invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Building on previous announcements, Saturday’s participants for the 2026 HBCU Showcase and International Player Pathway Program Pro Day, presented by Microsoft Copilot, were revealed by the NFL last month. These events, organized in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame and NFL International, will run today through March 30 in Ashburn, Virginia.



The field portion of the HBCU Showcase and IPP Pro Day will take place at the Washington Commanders' practice facility, the Performance Center at Commanders Park, on March 30. Offensive prospects will take the field beginning at 8 a.m. EDT, with defensive and specialist workouts following at 10:45 a.m. EDT.



Expanding on the depth of this year’s talent, the participant list covers the SWAC, CIAA, MEAC, OVC, CAA, and SIAC, featuring programs from national powerhouses like South Carolina State, Prairie View A&M, and Jackson State to smaller institutions such as Edward Waters and Morehouse.

The event reflects the NFL’s ongoing commitment to expanding opportunities for HBCU athletes and highlights the continued growth of HBCU football as a pipeline to the professional level. The NFL has seen productive contributions from HBCU players, including several who have joined teams as undrafted free agents in recent years.

Reflecting the influence of this pipeline, recent HBCU alums like Xavier Smith, Cobie Durant, Joshua Williams, and Markquese Bell were key players for their respective teams. Furthermore, last season saw HBCU standouts such as Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State - Browns), Travis Hunter (Jackson State - Jaguars), and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (Washington Commanders; started at Alabama State) enter the NFL draft.



In addition to highlighting HBCU talent, the event will feature a group of NFL athletes from the International Player Pathway Program. This program identifies standout athletes from outside the United States who are transitioning to American football from sports like rugby, basketball, and volleyball.



With these details set, here is a complete look at the 2026 HBCU Showcase participants, followed by 10 players to watch when the action begins on March 30.

2026 HBCU Showcase: Full Participant List

• Travaunta Abner, TE — Alabama A&M

• Curtis Allen, RB — Virginia Union

• William Atkins, QB — South Carolina State

• Noah Bodden, QB — Edward Waters

• Andrew Brown, K — North Carolina A&T

• Bryce Cage, DL — Grambling

• Desmond Daniels, T — Alabama State

• Donerio Davenport, RB — Jackson State

• Charles Davis, T — Florida A&M

• Carlos Dunovant, DB — Morehouse

• Charles George, LB — Texas Southern

• Ckelby Givens, DE — Southern

• Ashton Grable, T — Florida A&M

• Kevon Gregory, DB — Virginia Lynchburg

• Aaron Harris, DB — North Carolina A&T

• Johnny Harris, DB — Bethune-Cookman

• Walker Harris, QB — North Carolina Central

• Erick Hunter, LB — Morgan State

• Quincy Ivory, DE — Jackson State

• Jamal Jones, DL — Bowie State

• Kevon King, RB — Norfolk State

• Makai Lovett, WR — Edward Waters

• Michael Lunz, DE — South Carolina State

• Noah Miles, DE — Howard

• JaCobian Morgan, QB — Jackson State

• Deontre Morris, DB — Alabama State

• Chris Mosley, RB — North Carolina Central

• Bruno Onwuazor, T — Virginia State

• Tymetrius Patterson, LB — Benedict

• Jadarrius Perkins, DB — Delaware State

• Cameron Peters, QB — Prairie View A&M

• Deandre Proctor, WR — Johnson C. Smith

• Reid Pulliam, LB — Jackson State

• Travor Randle, DB — Prairie View A&M

• Tony Rountree, DT — Savannah State

• Jahmal Sam, DB — Benedict

• Jacorian Sewell, RB — Alcorn State

• Korion Sharpe, G — North Carolina A&T

• Cameron Smith, G — Alabama State

• Jordan Smith, WR — South Carolina State

• Chauncey Spikes, WR — North Carolina Central

• James Stewart, DE — Tennessee State

• D’Andre Townes-Blue, G — Jackson State

• Jonathan Ward, LS — Hampton

• Jarod Washington, DB — South Carolina State

• Antwone Watts, DB — Bethune-Cookman

• Ronnie West, WR — Clark Atlanta

• Jeremiah Williams, DT — Jackson State

2026 International Player Pathway Participants

• Collins Arogunjo, G — Univ. of Lagos (Nigeria) | Rugby

• Uar Bernard, DE — Nigeria | Basketball

• Kaia Clarkin, OL — Australia/New Zealand | Volleyball

• Kaylan Faumui, OL — Australia/Samoa | Rugby

• Jarrod Gray, OL — Australia/New Zealand | Rugby

• Felix Lepper, T — Germany | Football

• Chibuike Madu, DE — Nigeria | Basketball

• Kansei Matsuzawa, K — Hawaii (Japan) | Football

• Anjola Oketola, DL — Nigeria | Rugby

• Seydou Traore, TE — Mississippi State (Algeria/Ivory Coast/UK) | Football

• Joshua Weru, DE — Arizona State (Kenya) | Rugby

10 Players to Watch at the 2026 HBCU Showcase

With dozens of prospects on the field, these 10 players stand out as the names most likely to turn heads and potentially hear their names called on NFL Draft weekend. Note: Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan is listed among the Showcase participants but is not expected to work out on March 30.

Erick Hunter, LB, Morgan State

No prospect arriving at the 2026 HBCU Showcase carries more pre-event momentum than Hunter. The Morgan State linebacker has been one of the most heavily recruited players in this year’s HBCU pre-draft cycle, and his representation confirms the interest is substantial.

Hunter has connected with 28 of the NFL’s 32 teams between the FCS Showcase, American Bowl, and HBCU Legacy Bowl — a level of organizational engagement that is extraordinarily rare for any prospect at this stage of the process, let alone one coming out of the MEAC. “Erick is having a big run,” his representative said. “Very busy with teams over the last months - Zoom calls, visits planned, etc. He has connected with 28 of 32 teams between the FCS Showcase, American Bowl, and HBCU Legacy Bowl.”

Hunter arrives at the Showcase not as a player trying to get noticed, but as one trying to close the deal. His instincts in coverage, his ability to diagnose and react to plays in front of him, and his physicality at the point of attack have already made a strong impression across the league.

March 30 in Ashburn is his opportunity to put an exclamation point on a pre-draft run that has been building for months.

Quincy Ivory, DE, Jackson State

Edge rushers who can consistently generate pressure always draw attention, and Ivory has the tools to make a strong case at the Showcase. His first-step quickness off the line and ability to convert speed to power in his rush moves are the kinds of traits that translate across levels of competition. Ivory’s performance against offensive linemen in drills and one-on-one settings will be telling.

Travaunta Abner, TE, Alabama A&M

The tight end position continues to be one of the most premium in the modern NFL, and Abner profiles as a legitimate receiving threat at the next level. A versatile weapon out of Alabama A&M, Abner combines size with above-average athleticism and shows natural hands as a pass-catcher.

His ability to line up in multiple alignments and create mismatches will be a key talking point heading into draft evaluations.

Jeremiah Williams, DT, Jackson State

Interior defensive linemen who can collapse the pocket and create disruption are always in demand, and Williams brings an imposing frame and relentless motor to this year’s Showcase.

The Jackson State DT shows the ability to penetrate gaps and push the pocket, and his athleticism relative to his size gives him scheme versatility between three-technique and nose tackle alignments. Strength testing and his movement in positional drills should further solidify his stock.

Noah Miles, DE, Howard

Howard has been one of the most visible HBCU programs in the country over the past several years, and Miles carries significant momentum into the Showcase on behalf of the Bison program.

A versatile defensive end with the length and athleticism to play in both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes, Miles has the upside profile that scouts look for when projecting HBCU players to the next level. His performance will be closely watched, given Howard’s rising national profile.

Travor Randle, S, Prairie View A&M



Randle is one of the more intriguing defensive backs in this year’s Showcase field, and his presence gives the Prairie View A&M program two legitimate prospects on the same watch list. A safety with range and ball-hawking instincts, Randle has the athleticism to compete at the next level in either a single-high or two-high safety role.

His ability to cover ground in the deep third while also being a willing run defender near the box is the kind of versatility NFL defensive coordinators prioritize in the modern game. Randle’s workout numbers and fluid change-of-direction in coverage drills will be the focal points for evaluators on March 30.

Chauncey Spikes, WR, North Carolina Central



North Carolina Central has quietly become one of the CIAA’s most consistent contributors to the professional pipeline, and Spikes is the latest name in that tradition. A wide receiver with sharp route-running ability and reliable hands, Spikes has the quickness to create separation at the top of his routes and the body control to make difficult catches in traffic.

His 40 time and catching radius will be focal points during measurements and on-field workouts.

Donerio Davenport, RB, Jackson State



Davenport is one of the most explosive backs in this year’s HBCU Showcase field. A physically imposing runner with the burst to bounce outside and break tackles at the second level, Davenport’s combination of power and speed makes him a legitimate NFL prospect.

Scouts will be monitoring his pass protection skills and his ability to contribute on third down — two elements that often determine whether HBCU backs can stick on a professional roster.

Cameron Peters, QB, Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M had one of the most remarkable seasons in recent SWAC history, and Peters was at the controls. A passer with a quick release and strong football IQ, Peters thrived in the Panthers’ offense and should translate well to a competitive Showcase setting. Scouts will be watching his ability to process coverages quickly and to deliver the ball consistently under pressure.

Seydou Traore, TE, Mississippi State (International Pathway)

A standout among the International Pathway participants, Traore is a compelling story and a legitimate prospect. The tight end from Mississippi State — who carries roots in Algeria, the Ivory Coast, and the UK — has the athletic foundation from his football background to be one of the more polished players in the IPP group.

His size, blocking ability, and receiving development at the college level give him a legitimate path to competing for a roster spot.

The 2026 NFL HBCU Showcase is more than a pre-draft workout — it is a statement about the depth of talent that HBCUs continue to produce at the highest levels of football. As the league’s investment in HBCU scouting infrastructure grows, so does the opportunity for players who have spent their careers competing on these storied campuses to earn their shot on the biggest stage in professional sports.

HBCU Legends will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of the Showcase and its participants as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.