Four HBCU Football Alums Were Soaring For NFL Teams In Week 5
HOUSTON - Four alumni from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) had impressive performances in Week 5 of the NFL season.
Two former Jackson State stars contributed to wins for their respective NFL teams. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter balled out for the Jacksonville Jaguars while playing wide receiver on 39 (67%) offensive and 25 (39%) defensive plays against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hunter had three receptions for 64 yards, including a tremendous 44-yarder that help to set up a Jaguars touchdown. Defensively, he posted two tackles and one pass defended.
James "The Problem" Houston IV, another former Jackson State star, signed with the Dallas Cowboys, who were desperately in need of pass-rushing help during summer training camp.
As the Micah Parsons vs. Jerry Jones saga played out, Houston's arrival became a necessity for the Cowboys.
This weekend, Houston was involved in 33% of the Cowboys' defensive snaps and 10 special teams plays in the 37-22 victory against the New York Jets.
Houston, known for being a disruptive pass rusher, paced the Dallas defenders with 1.5 sacks for 13.5 yards, two quarterback hurries, one tackle for a loss, and two total tackles on the afternoon. He also added a special teams tackle.
Former North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten participated in 21% of the Jags' offensive sets on Monday Night Football. He had four rushes for 6 yards and one reception for 5 yards in the victory. His pass-blocking was key to keep quarterback Trevor Lawrence upright while targeting Jaguars receivers during the contest.
One of the most notable performances by an HBCU alum occurred on Sunday when the Washington Commanders faced a challenging matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt stepped up as the Commanders' primary running back, rushing for 111 yards on 11 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per carry, and scoring two touchdowns. The former Alabama State running back also recorded two receptions for 39 yards, resulting in an average of 19.5 yards per catch.
These four former HBCU football stars demonstrate that our players can make a significant impact in the National Football League.
HBCU LEGACY BOWL PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR 2026 NFL DRAFT
- RB Curtis Allen - VA Union
- OL Charles Davis - FAMU
- RB Jacorian Sewell - Alcorn State
- OL D'Andre Townes - Jackson State
- OL Ashton Grable - FAMU
- QB Walker Harris -NCCU
- LB Erick Hunter - Morgan State
- DE Ckelby Givens - Southern
Also watch these top players:
- QB Andrew Body - Alabama State
- QB JaCobian Morgan - Jackson State
- LB Isaiah Bogerty - Texas Southern (Leading SWAC with 47 tackles)
- Antwone Watts - Bethune-Cookman
- S Travor Randle - Prairie View A&M
- DL Quincy Ivory - Jackson State
- LB Stemarion Edwards - Alcorn State