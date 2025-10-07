HBCU Legends

Four HBCU Football Alums Were Soaring For NFL Teams In Week 5

Keep an eye out for these four HBCU football alums in the National Football League.

Kyle T. Mosley

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston (53) reacts after a sack against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston (53) reacts after a sack against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

HOUSTON - Four alumni from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) had impressive performances in Week 5 of the NFL season.

Two former Jackson State stars contributed to wins for their respective NFL teams. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter balled out for the Jacksonville Jaguars while playing wide receiver on 39 (67%) offensive and 25 (39%) defensive plays against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunter had three receptions for 64 yards, including a tremendous 44-yarder that help to set up a Jaguars touchdown. Defensively, he posted two tackles and one pass defended.

Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James "The Problem" Houston IV, another former Jackson State star, signed with the Dallas Cowboys, who were desperately in need of pass-rushing help during summer training camp.  

As the Micah Parsons vs. Jerry Jones saga played out, Houston's arrival became a necessity for the Cowboys.  

James Houston
Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston (53) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This weekend, Houston was involved in 33% of the Cowboys' defensive snaps and 10 special teams plays in the 37-22 victory against the New York Jets.

Houston, known for being a disruptive pass rusher, paced the Dallas defenders with 1.5 sacks for 13.5 yards, two quarterback hurries, one tackle for a loss, and two total tackles on the afternoon. He also added a special teams tackle.

Bhayshul Tuten
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Former North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten participated in 21% of the Jags' offensive sets on Monday Night Football. He had four rushes for 6 yards and one reception for 5 yards in the victory. His pass-blocking was key to keep quarterback Trevor Lawrence upright while targeting Jaguars receivers during the contest.

One of the most notable performances by an HBCU alum occurred on Sunday when the Washington Commanders faced a challenging matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Croskey-Merritt
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) celebrates with guard Chris Paul (75) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt stepped up as the Commanders' primary running back, rushing for 111 yards on 11 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per carry, and scoring two touchdowns. The former Alabama State running back also recorded two receptions for 39 yards, resulting in an average of 19.5 yards per catch.

Tom Brady's Player of the Game - Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tom Brady's Player of the Game - Jacory Croskey-Merritt / Light On Sports

These four former HBCU football stars demonstrate that our players can make a significant impact in the National Football League.

Walker Harris rushes against the Southern Jaguars at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
Walker Harris rushes against the Southern Jaguars at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. / Credit: MEAC

HBCU LEGACY BOWL PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR 2026 NFL DRAFT

  • RB Curtis Allen - VA Union
  • OL Charles Davis - FAMU
  • RB Jacorian Sewell - Alcorn State
  • OL D'Andre Townes - Jackson State
  • OL Ashton Grable - FAMU
  • QB Walker Harris -NCCU
  • LB Erick Hunter - Morgan State
  • DE Ckelby Givens - Southern
Andrew Body
Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1)sprints awayfrom Bethune-Cookman linebacker Malik Stinnett (19) during their game on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday October 4, 2025. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also watch these top players:

  • QB Andrew Body - Alabama State
  • QB JaCobian Morgan - Jackson State
  • LB Isaiah Bogerty - Texas Southern (Leading SWAC with 47 tackles)
  • Antwone Watts - Bethune-Cookman
  • S Travor Randle - Prairie View A&M
  • DL Quincy Ivory - Jackson State
  • LB Stemarion Edwards - Alcorn State

feed

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football