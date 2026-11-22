HOUSTON – Today's Sunday Morning Quarterback (SMQB) presented by HBCU+, kicks off regarding coaching changes in HBCU football.

Let's start with the rumors swirling among Texas Southern alumni and football fans across the Houston area about the future of head coach Cris Dishman. Following the Tigers' disappointing 3-8 season, questions are mounting about the direction of the program and whether university leadership should consider making a coaching change.

Lost in the conversation, however, is what Dishman accomplished just a year ago. In 2025, he guided Texas Southern to a 6-5 record, delivering the program's first winning season in more than two decades.

That was a significant milestone for a program that had endured years of frustration and losing seasons.

But in college football, yesterday's accomplishments rarely silence today's critics. And at Texas Southern, the question has quickly shifted from what Dishman accomplished in 2025 to whether he remains the right coach to lead the Tigers into 2027.

Nov. 21, 2026; Texas Southern University head football coach Cris Dishman on the sidelines in the 4th quarter versus UAPB at W.W. Thorne in Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley for HBCU Legends | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley for HBCU Legends on SI

HBCU Legends spoke directly with TSU officials about the matter following Saturday's 42-17 loss to UAPB at W.W. Thorne Stadium. We were told that the TSU leadership is "with Coach Dishman."

Athletic director Ashley Robinson, hired in August, could face his first critical coaching decision since his arrival in Houston if the university decides to move in another direction.

If we review the recent successes of HBCU football programs, making a coaching change becomes a cautionary decision. Quite a few of the NFL hires are slowly trending upward, while other coaching moves have much to be desired in terms of wins and losses.

Administrators can point to the recent hires as proof that a coaching change can work. Four stand out: South Carolina State, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, and Alabama A&M. All four have won a conference or division title since changing coaches.

Each change happened for a different reason. Each hire came from a different background. The lessons are real, but so are the limits.

Four HBCU Football Coaching Success Stories to Study

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry celebrates after a victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers in quadruple overtime of the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina State

Head coach: Chennis Berry, hired December 2023

Previous job: Benedict head coach

How the job opened: Buddy Pough retired after 22 seasons.

Record: 29-8

Titles: Three MEAC championships, 2025 HBCU national championship

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor looks on during warm ups before the ASU game in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, November 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson State

Head coach: T.C. Taylor, hired December 2022

Previous job: Jackson State wide receivers coach

How the job opened: Deion Sanders departed for Colorado.

Record: 36-12

Titles: 2024 SWAC championship, 2024 HBCU national championship

Oct. 17, 2026; Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson during the contest with Alcorn State. Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

Prairie View A&M

Head coach: Tremaine Jackson, hired December 2024

Previous job: Valdosta State head coach

How the job opened: Bubba McDowell’s contract was not renewed.

Record: 17-9

Titles: 2025 SWAC championship, two SWAC West titles (2025, 2026)

Alabama A&M Head Coach Sam Shade | Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU LEGENDS

Alabama A&M

Head coach: Sam Shade, hired December 2024

Previous job: Miles College head coach

How the job opened: Connell Maynor was fired.

Record: 13-11

Titles: 2026 SWAC East Division championship

Records include postseason games through Nov. 21, 2026.

Interim Athletic Director, Oliver "Buddy" Pough, former South Carolina State head coach speaks with Kyle T. Mosley (HBCU Legends) and Keisha J. Kelley (Black College Experience) at the 2024 Celebration Bowl Radio Row interviewing session at the Omni Hotel on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

South Carolina State: A Planned Handoff

South Carolina State did not fire anyone. Buddy Pough knew his retirement would leave a void in the program, so he got crafty in pursuit of Chennis Berry. As the Bulldogs’ winningest coach, he knew his alma mater, since 2002, needed a reset.

Pough’s final two seasons were 3-8 and 5-6. The Bulldogs’ 2021 Celebration Bowl win over Jackson State was two years behind him — a change was necessary.

The university hired Chennis Berry from Benedict in December 2023. Pough handed him the program at Berry’s introductory news conference. Berry had gone 27-7 at Benedict with two SIAC titles and two HBCU Division II national championships.

After joining South Carolina State, the winning came immediately to Orangeburg. Berry went 9-3 and won the MEAC in 2024, but lost to Coach T.C. Taylor and Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl. A national championship title is what TSU AD Ashley Robinson was credited with when he hired Taylor after Coach Deion Sanders departed for Colorado.

In 2025, the Bulldogs went unbeaten in the league again and beat Prairie View A&M 40-38 in the Celebration Bowl for the HBCU national championship.

This season, South Carolina State clinched its third consecutive MEAC championship with a 38-24 victory over North Carolina Central, then secured the outright title with a 26-16 win over Delaware State. The Bulldogs finished 10-2 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

Asked about joining Willie Jeffries and Pough with three MEAC titles, Berry said, “I can only be Chennis Berry.”

Why it worked: South Carolina State had months to plan. It hired a sitting head coach who had already built a champion at an HBCU in the same state. The outgoing legend publicly endorsed the successor.

Deion Sanders With Shedeur Sanders - 2022 SWAC Championship | Credit: Kyle Anthony Mosley, HBCU Legends

Jackson State: Continuity After Chaos

Jackson State’s change was forced. Deion Sanders left for Colorado after the 2022 season. He took his top players and several assistants with him. Sanders had gone 27-6 in three seasons.

Jackson State promoted wide receivers coach T.C. Taylor, a former Tigers star and Sanders’ recommendation. Taylor was a first-time collegiate head coach, but he understood the program’s culture and expectations.

Taylor went 7-4 in 2023. In 2024, he went 12-2, won the SWAC and beat South Carolina State 28-7 in the Celebration Bowl. Robinson, then Jackson State’s athletic director, gave Taylor a contract extension.

Taylor did not try to copy his predecessor. “If I was trying to be [Deion Sanders], I couldn’t be as good as I was going to be,” Taylor told The Athletic.

Why it worked: Jackson State kept its identity and recruiting relationships. It chose an alumnus who knew the program and gave him a second year to rebuild the staff.

The caution: Jackson State has not repeated. The Tigers won the SWAC East in 2025 and lost the SWAC Championship Game 23-21 to Prairie View A&M. They finished 8-3 in 2026 but did not reach the conference title game.

Bubba McDowell | Credit: HBUC Legends, PVAMU Athletics

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Prairie View A&M: The Unpopular Decision

Prairie View A&M made the hardest call of the four. Bubba McDowell won or shared the SWAC West in 2022 and 2023. When the Panthers slipped to 5-7 in 2024, athletic director Anton Goff did not renew his contract.

Alumni and others questioned the move. “I have a job to do, too,” Goff told HBCU Legends.

Goff formed a search committee and hired an executive search firm. He landed Tremaine Jackson from Valdosta State, a Houston native who had just coached in the NCAA Division II national championship game. Jackson was 30-9 in three seasons at Valdosta State.

In 2025, Jackson went 10-4, won the SWAC with a 23-21 victory at Jackson State and lost 40-38 to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

This season, the Panthers are 7-5 after defeating Alabama State 45-10 to clinch the SWAC West. Prairie View A&M will host Alabama A&M in the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 5.

Why it worked: Goff ran a structured national search with an executive search firm, located Tremaine Jackson, and hired him as a proven winner rather than the most familiar name.

Aug 31, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama A&M Bulldogs head coach Connell Maynor looks on during a game against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Alabama A&M: The Patience Test

Alabama A&M fired Connell Maynor in December 2024 after seven seasons. Maynor went 40-32 and won the 2021 spring SWAC title. The Bulldogs finished 6-6 in 2024 and fourth in the SWAC East for a third straight year.

Athletic director Dr. Paul Bryant hired Sam Shade from Miles College 27 days later. Shade went 10-3 at Miles in 2024 and won the program’s first postseason game.

Shade played at the University of Alabama and in the NFL; he knows what it takes to win.

Shade’s first season was rough. Alabama A&M went 4-8 and 1-7 in the SWAC.

Alabama A&M kept him.

In Year 2, the Bulldogs went 9-3, won the SWAC East and clinched it with a 51-19 win at Mississippi Valley State.

The turnaround puts Alabama A&M in the Dec. 5 SWAC Championship Game against Prairie View A&M, with an opportunity to compete for its first conference championship under Shade.

Why it worked: The administration judged the hire on more than one season.

What the Four Have in Common

Three of the four hires were sitting head coaches who had won at the Division II level. Berry, Jackson, and Shade all arrived with championship or postseason-winning experience.

The fourth, Taylor, was an alumnus promoted with the outgoing coach’s backing. Although Taylor had never served as a collegiate head coach, Jackson State valued his coaching background, institutional knowledge, and ability to maintain continuity.

None of the coaches were hired solely because of a successful playing career.

Each school also had an athletic director who owned the decision. Though Goff absorbed criticism, he knew his decision would also be an assessment of his job performance.

Dr. Bryant stood by a 4-8 debut of Shade, and Ashley Robinson extended Taylor after one championship season.

The common thread wasn't about a particular coaching pedigree. It was a willingness to identify what the program needed and select a coach whose experience matched those needs.

Why the Admiration Should Be Cautious

The samples remain relatively short. Berry has completed three regular seasons at South Carolina State, Taylor four at Jackson State, while Jackson and Shade have each completed two seasons at their respective programs.

The circumstances do not transfer cleanly.

South Carolina State had a retirement on the calendar. Jackson State had a ready-made successor. Prairie View A&M moved on from a coach with division titles. Alabama A&M accepted a losing first year.

Success also does not hold still. Jackson State won a national title in Taylor’s second season and has not won the SWAC since.

Even the success at Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M remains a work in progress. Both programs have reached the 2026 SWAC Championship Game, but neither can claim this season’s conference title yet.

August 19, 2026; Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson speaking at the Texas Southern University Introductory press conference in H&PE Arena. Houston, Texas. | Mandatory Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI | Mandatory Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

What Texas Southern Can Learn Before Making a Decision

For Texas Southern, the takeaway is narrower than the highlight reel.

Dishman’s future remains uncertain, and no official coaching change has been announced. The university must first determine whether a change is necessary and, if so, what it expects from the next head coach.

The four programs offer different lessons.

South Carolina State demonstrated the value of succession planning. Jackson State showed that continuity can be more important than making a splash. Prairie View A&M proved an unpopular decision can produce results when leadership supports the athletic director’s vision for the program. And, Alabama A&M demonstrated why patience matters when evaluating a new coach.

Robinson has succeeded in making coaching transitions before. He led the subsequent coaching hires after Sanders left and his successful women’s basketball coach, Tomekia Reed, departed for UNC Charlotte.

But Texas Southern presents different circumstances, expectations, and challenges for a school in the 4th-largest U.S. city, surrounded by potential sponsors in the oil and gas and manufacturing industries.

A coaching change alone does not establish a winning program. The decision must be supported by a clear direction, resources, recruiting, player development, and the willingness to give a new leader sufficient time to build.

For now, Texas Southern has not announced that it will make that decision.

Should the university eventually move on from Dishman, Robinson’s challenge will not be to duplicate South Carolina State, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M or Alabama A&M.

It will be to determine what Texas Southern needs to win and find the right coach to make it happen.

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