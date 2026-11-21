HOUSTON - Black College Football Hall of Famer Steve Wyche will join the HBCU GO broadcast booth as a color analyst with James Hadnot on play-by-play and Nicole Hutchinson reporting from the sidelines. They'll cover the Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game at W.W. Thorne Stadium in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Before the 2 p.m. CT kickoff, Wyche shared his thoughts on the HBCU Division II regular-season finales happening nationwide, focusing on the SWAC.

Wyche, who is the chief national reporter and senior NFL media analyst for NFL Network and NFL.com, joined HBCU Legends this week to talk about the last weekend of Black college football and share his thoughts on his first year as a Hall of Famer.

Aug 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, US; Steve Wyche emcees the Los Angeles Rams kickoff for charity brunch at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Steve Wyche Reflects on His Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction

Wyche graduated from Howard University in 1989 and was inducted as a contributor on June 6 in Atlanta. The Class of 2026 also featured Jimmy Smith from Jackson State, Eddie Robinson Jr. from Alabama State, Nick Collins from Bethune-Cookman, Tyrone Poole from Fort Valley State, and coach Rudy Hubbard from Florida A&M.

“I went in as a contributor,” Wyche said. “And joining the likes of the great Roscoe Nance, Charlie Neal, and Bill Nunn. I mean, we have our own little subset of Hall of Famers.”

Neal, who was the longtime voice of HBCU sports and a Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee, passed away on May 13, 2026. The induction ceremony paid tribute to him.

“To go in at the same year where my dear friend and mentor Charlie Neal passed really, really, you know, really struck a deep pitch to the heart and really meant a lot,” Wyche said.

This Saturday’s game is especially meaningful for Wyche. He shared that his first HBCU GO broadcast was at a Texas Southern-Arkansas-Pine Bluff season finale two years ago, when he stepped in for a broadcaster who was out sick. Neal was his booth partner that day, and Wyche said it was the last football game Neal ever called.

“To be part of that history with my dear friend ... to this day, man, it really has a special place for me,” he said.

Wyche also singled out Collins, the former Green Bay Packers safety whose career ended after seven seasons because of a neck injury in 2011.

“Nick Collins was one of the best players I’ve ever covered ... at any level,” Wyche said.

Charlie Neal | Credit: HBCU GO

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Chasing Seven Wins Against Texas Southern

Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes into the game with a 6-4 overall record and 4-3 in the SWAC. Texas Southern stands at 3-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play. Neither team is still in the running for the West Division championship.

Wyche mentioned that Golden Lions head coach Alonzo Hampton told the broadcast crew during a production meeting he would see the season as a failure without a win. Saturday’s game gives them a shot at seven wins, which would be Pine Bluff's first winning season since 2019.

“They lose a lot of kids in the portal,” Wyche said. “But Alonzo Hampton just has done a fantastic job.”

For Texas Southern, this last game is about pride, especially after their early wins turned into a losing streak.

“Are you going to rally at home and show some pride and really stand up and be like, hey, we are a legitimate SWAC program?” Wyche said.

Cris Dishman is in his third year as the Tigers’ head coach. Wyche said he likes to see a coach get four years to build a program, unless there’s a major problem or conflict.

“Who are you going to get that’s going to be better, who understands the dynamic of your athletic program?” Wyche asked.

Wyche said Dishman told the crew both defenses will put eight men in the box.

“Whoever can make a play is going to be the one that wins the ball game,” he said.

Wyche will call the game with play-by-play announcer James Hadnot. The game will stream on HBCU GO and mark his last game-call of the season.

SWAC West Championship Race: Prairie View A&M and Southern

Prairie View A&M, with a 6-5 overall record and 5-2 in the SWAC, plays at Alabama State on Saturday. If they win, the Panthers will clinch the West Division.

“It’s basically who’s going to protect the football,” Wyche said. “It’s gonna be an incredibly physical ball game.”

He did not pick a winner.

“I’d be surprised if either team gets to 28,” he said.

Wyche credited Prairie View A&M head football coach Tremaine Jackson for keeping his team believing through unexpected losses. He said Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.'s team rallied after quarterback Andrew Body went down.

If Prairie View loses, Southern (6-5, 4-3) still has a chance to win the West. For that to happen, the Jaguars need to beat Grambling State in the Bayou Classic on Nov. 28 at the Superdome in New Orleans, and either Texas Southern needs to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff or Alcorn State needs to beat Jackson State. Wyche said the Bayou Classic could decide the West.

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Southern lost 41-10 to Arkansas-Pine Bluff during their homecoming game in early October. Wyche said that first-year head coach Marshall Faulk benched several players for disciplinary reasons in that game and explained his decision to the team. Since then, Southern has focused on building its identity around the running game.

“So now he’s loading up that offensive line, sometimes putting 4 tight ends in the game and giving the ball to number 6, Trey Holley,” Wyche said. “And they are pounding it.”

Wyche pointed out that Faulk’s staff features former NFL offensive tackle Donald Penn, along with two of Faulk’s former St. Louis Rams teammates: defensive coordinator Todd Lyght and defensive line coach Leroi Glover.

“I think Marshall had a little bit of a reality check,” Wyche said.

Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade coaches against Alabama State during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, October 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SWAC East Championship Race: Alabama A&M and Jackson State

Alabama A&M, 8-3 with a 5-2 record in the SWAC, will clinch the East Division if they beat Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Jackson State (7-3, 4-3) needs to beat Alcorn State and hope Alabama A&M loses.

“Alabama A&M should win this game,” Wyche said. “When you watch Alabama A&M on tape, I mean, they’re fun to watch offensively.”

He also praised the Bulldogs’ defense under head coach Sam Shade.

Wyche said Jackson State is probably more talented on both sides of the ball than Alcorn but has hurt itself with penalties.

“They’ve got to stay consistent,” he said. “They’ve got to stay locked in. They’ve got to understand what’s at stake because they’ve got an opportunity.”

He called Alcorn State quarterback Jaylon Tolbert a fantastic player and said the Braves’ offensive coordinator is “as creative as an OC as I’ve seen.”

The 2026 SWAC Championship Game will be played on Dec. 5 on ESPN2. The division champion with the better conference record will host, and if needed, conference tiebreakers will decide the location.

Steve Wyche Praises HBCU Football Coaching at Every Level

Wyche said HBCU football’s strength begins with its coaches in both DI and DII, especially since programs lose players to the transfer portal every spring. He highlighted Virginia Union, Johnson C. Smith, and Kentucky State as examples of strong coaching.

“I tell people this all the time, there’s really good coaching,” Wyche said.

He said Johnson C. Smith running back Fabian Duncan rushed for more than 200 yards in the CIAA Championship Game.

He also named South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry, who Wyche said has coached in every HBCU Legacy Bowl.

“He can fix it. He can fix it quick,” Wyche said. “South Carolina State better do what they need to do to hang on to him because he is, he is a program resurrector and builder.”

Wyche said this level of coaching is part of HBCU culture. He explained that most players won’t make it to the NFL, so coaches focus on teaching and supporting them.

“At the Power 5s and the Power 4s, hey man, you’re a commodity ... At HBCUs, we’re family,” he said. “HBCU should be your first choice, not a fallback option.”

Steve Wyche on HBCU GO Broadcasting and Opportunities for Black Announcers

Wyche missed last week’s HBCU GO game in Baton Rouge, La., because a nationwide ground stop kept his flight on the runway. Sideline reporter Nicole Hutchison, whom Wyche has mentored since her junior year at Howard, stepped in for him in Week 11.

“I was a proud papa, man,” Wyche said. “And I think she’s got a bright future doing that role.”

He pointed out that women in sports television are often limited to hosting and sideline roles.

“They rarely get the opportunity outside of basketball to be play-by-play, an analyst,” he said.

Wyche saved his strongest words for Hadnot, his partner for six or seven games this season.

“In a world where we see no Black play-by-play folks, or very few, very few at any level in any sport, don’t tell me there’s not a pipeline when you got that guy,” Wyche said. “It is a mission of mine to make sure everyone knows who James Hadnot is.”

Wyche appears on NFL Network’s “Total Access” with Stan Verrett from Tuesday to Friday, noon to 2 p.m. ET. Both graduated from Howard on the same day in 1989. Stan is also from New Orleans, Louisiana, and went to St. Augustine High School.

“You’re not going to see 2 HBCU dudes doing a show on a national network anywhere but there,” Wyche said.

Wyche is @Wyche89 on Threads, X, and Instagram.

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