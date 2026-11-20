HOUSTON — Six HBCU football programs have six first-round games and six chances to make history in Saturday's NCAA Division II Football Championship Playoff.

Coach Felton Huggins Jr., after the loss to Benedict in the SIAC Championship, said, "The setback is the opportunity for redemption." He then said, "We're going in there to make noise. We don't like to play for the feel-good story. We want to go out there and go win."

Huggins doesn't want to hear about the odds either. Neither do the HBCU football fans.

With a record six HBCU teams in the 32-team playoff field on Saturday, Nov 21st, our BC+ model sees three teams in for a real fight. VA Union, Benedict, and Kentucky State are all in with a fair chance of winning in the first round according to the model.

Four for the SIAC and two for the CIAA.

The question is, how many will make it past the opening round?

Benedict and Virginia Union look like they've got the best shots at advancing, while Kentucky State will face a team that could go either way. The Thorobreds, Panthers, and Tigers all play at home and will have the benefit of home support from friends and family.

Central State, Edward Waters, and Fayetteville State all had tough assignments, as they were required to win on the road to extend their season.

HBCU DII Football Teams' Playoffs Odds for 2026 | HBCU LEGENDS

HBCU Division II Football Playoff Odds: First-Round Win Probabilities



Projected Favorites

Benedict (10-1): 65% chance to defeat Newberry (9-2)

- No. 1 seed, Super Region 2

- Location: Columbia, S.C.

- Projection: Benedict advances.



Virginia Union (10-1): 55% chance to defeat California (Pa.) (8-3)

- No. 4 seed, Super Region 1

- Location: Richmond, Va.

- Projection: Virginia Union advances.



Toss-Up

Kentucky State (8-3): 50% chance to defeat Carson-Newman (9-2)

- No. 3 seed, Super Region 2

- Location: Frankfort, KY.

- Projection: Even matchup.



Projected Underdogs



Central State (6-4): 40% chance to defeat UNC Pembroke (9-2)

- No. 4 seed, Super Region 2

- Location: Pembroke, N.C.

- Projection: UNC Pembroke favored. to win



Edward Waters (7-4): 25% chance to defeat Valdosta State (8-1)

- Opponent: No. 2 seed, Super Region 2

- Location: Valdosta, Ga.

- Projection: Valdosta State favored to win.



Fayetteville State (8-3): 20% chance to defeat Kutztown (10-1)

- Opponent: No. 2 seed, Super Region 1

- Location: Kutztown, PA.

- Projection: Kutztown favored to win.

Looking at the numbers, the six probabilities add up to about 2.6 expected first-round wins. So, expecting two or three HBCU victories is reasonable, though the real results could be quite different.

Three HBCU teams will have a home game. To get four or more first-round wins, you'd need at least one of those wins to be on the road.

Super Region 2: Four SIAC Programs Chase a National Championship

Benedict vs. Newberry: Can the Tigers Protect Their No. 1 Seed?

HBCU Legends projection: Benedict 65%

Benedict has the best projected winning percentage of the six HBCU playoff programs.

The Tigers (10-1) earned the No. 1 seed in Super Region 2 and will host Newberry at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

Benedict took the SIAC title in a stunning 52-45 overtime win over Kentucky State. The Tigers came back from a 24-point second-half deficit to take the conference championship.

That comeback demonstrated Benedict's ability to respond when the championship was effectively beyond his grasp.

Newberry does pose a legitimate foe.

The Wolves (9-2) shared the SAC title and are in the playoffs on a 7-game win streak.

Newberry's momentum would suggest this one could be a bit closer than the seeding would have you believe.

The Tigers have the championship pedigree, the home-field advantage, and the No. 1 seed, which makes them the favorite to win in the first round. That said, Newberry can pull off the upset. Still, our money will be on the Tigers.

Kentucky State vs. Carson-Newman: A Toss-Up in Frankfort

HBCU Legends projection: Kentucky State 50%

Kentucky State has already shown they can compete with one of the best teams in the region.

Now the Thorobreds have to prove they can finish it off.

Kentucky State (8-3) hosts Carson-Newman (9-2) at Alumni Stadium in Frankfort, KY, in the program's second straight NCAA tournament appearance.

Head coach Felton Huggins Jr. watched his team take a 38-14 lead in the third quarter against Benedict in the SIAC championship game, only to lose and ultimately fall to 52-45 in OT.

That loss raised questions about finishing games, but it also showed the Thorobreds' ability to score against the best of the regional sides.

Carson-Newman presents a different challenge.

The Eagles shared the SAC championship and run a triple-option offense, which puts a lot of pressure on the defense in terms of assignments, discipline, and tackling.

For Kentucky State, it's all about controlling early-down situations and limiting big rushing plays.

Huggins told HBCU Legends his team is "going in there to make noise."

The chance is there, but the Thorobreds need to play well for all four quarters.

Kentucky State's offense and the home-field advantage will even things out against Carson-Newman's strong record and championship pedigree. It's the most even matchup that an HBCU team has had. Our sentiments are with the Thorobreds. Can last weekend's loss mature them for a run?

Central State at UNC Pembroke: Can the Marauders Deliver a Road Upset?

HBCU Legends projection: Central State 40%

Central State is back in the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time since 1986.

Now, the Marauders must confront one of the region's most successful conference champions.

Central State (6-4), the No. 4 seed in Super Region 2, travels to Pembroke, N.C., to face UNC Pembroke (9-2).

The Braves secured the Conference Carolinas championship with a 21-14 victory against North Greenville.

UNC Pembroke has the home-field advantage and the better record, but don't count Central State out just yet.

The Marauders have waited 40 years for another shot at the NCAA playoffs. Getting here is a significant accomplishment, but you can bet they didn't make the trip to Pembroke, North Carolina, to celebrate being in the field.

Central State has an opportunity to make some noise, but the Marauders cannot afford costly turnovers or a slow start against the Braves. They'll need to establish an offensive rhythm, stay within striking distance, and give themselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter.

UNC Pembroke is the favorite, but Central State's 40% projected win probability suggests the Marauders have a fighting chance. An upset would make their long-awaited return to the NCAA playoffs even more memorable.

Edward Waters at Valdosta State: Can the Tigers Shock a Regional Power?

HBCU Legends projection: Edward Waters 25%

Edward Waters enters unfamiliar territory Saturday.

For the first time in program history, the Tigers will compete in the NCAA Division II football playoffs.

Their reward is facing one of the toughest first-round opponents in the bracket.

Edward Waters (7-4) travels to Valdosta, Ga., to face No. 2 seed Valdosta State (8-1) at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The Blazers have an established national championship tradition and enter the postseason with a stronger record and home-field advantage.

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However, Edward Waters has demonstrated the ability to score against quality competition.

The Tigers defeated Kentucky State 61-42 on Oct. 3 and closed the regular season with a 35-29 road victory against Chowan.

Those games show that Edward Waters has the offense to make this matchup interesting.

The bigger question is whether the Tigers can keep up that level of play against one of the region's top playoff teams.

Valdosta State is the clear favorite, but Edward Waters has enough offense to cause problems if the Tigers avoid turnovers and finish their drives.

If they win, it would be one of the biggest postseason achievements in Edward Waters football history.

Super Region 1: The CIAA Sends Two Programs Into Challenging Matchups

Virginia Union vs. California (Pa.): The Panthers Get Another Opportunity

HBCU Legends projection: Virginia Union 55%

Virginia Union has unfinished business.

The Panthers (10-1) enter the NCAA playoffs as CIAA champions after defeating Johnson C. Smith 15-14 in the conference championship game.

They also enter as the No. 1 HBCU Division II team in the HBCU Legends BC+ ratings.

But this Saturday's first-round opponent brings back a tough postseason memory.

California (Pa.) defeated Virginia Union 27-24 in last season's opening round.

Now, the programs meet again, with Virginia Union hosting the rematch in Richmond, Va.

The Panthers have made the NCAA playoffs five years in a row, showing the program's consistency as a top Division II postseason contender.

Still, Virginia Union has shown vulnerability.

The Panthers suffered a 45-3 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne earlier this season, raising questions about how effectively they can respond to strong competition outside the CIAA.

Virginia Union's opportunity begins with controlling the line of scrimmage, avoiding costly turnovers, and capitalizing on home-field advantage.

Virginia Union is a slight favorite, but last season's playoff loss makes this rematch especially interesting. The Panthers have the talent and experience to move on if they play well in key moments.

Fayetteville State at Kutztown: Can the Broncos Pull Off the Biggest Upset?

HBCU Legends projection: Fayetteville State 20%

Few teams enter the NCAA playoffs with a more dramatic late-season victory than Fayetteville State.

The Broncos (8-3) earned their at-large postseason berth after rallying from a 21-point deficit to defeat Virginia State 31-29 in the CIAA Friday Night Blitz.

That comeback helped Fayetteville State build the postseason resume they needed to make the 32-team field.

However, the Broncos face the most difficult assignment among the six HBCU programs, according to the HBCU Legends projections.

Fayetteville State travels to Pennsylvania to meet No. 2 seed Kutztown (10-1), which reached the national semifinals last season.

The Golden Bears' only loss this year came in overtime against East Stroudsburg.

Fayetteville State brings a developing roster that placed more players on the All-CIAA Rookie Team than any other conference program, led by Rookie of the Year Zyking Patillo.

That young talent has given the Broncos momentum, but Saturday will test whether they can compete with a proven national playoff team.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Fayetteville State is the biggest underdog of the six HBCU playoff teams. To win, the Broncos need to control the ball, avoid turnovers, and play their best defense of the season.

The Broncos have already shown they can overcome tough situations. Now, their next challenge is to do it against a national contender.

What Would Make This a Successful Playoff Weekend for HBCU Football?

Six HBCU programs reaching the NCAA Division II playoffs is historic.

The next step is turning playoff appearances into wins.

Benedict and Virginia Union enter with favorable projections, while Kentucky State has a legitimate opportunity to advance at home.

Central State has the best chance for a road upset, according to HBCU Legends estimates.

Edward Waters and Fayetteville State have tougher odds, but both teams have already gone beyond expectations by making the national championship field.

The six projections total about 2.6 expected wins. If four HBCU teams win, that would beat expectations and ensure a strong HBCU presence in the second round.

There's plenty at stake beyond just winning Saturday's games.

The SIAC has four teams entering the Super Region 2 rounds, giving the conference a chance to prove its best programs can compete with some of the nation's top Division II teams.

For the CIAA, Virginia Union and Fayetteville State have an opportunity to make their own statements. Both programs know that winning in November carries more weight than simply earning a playoff invitation.

And that's what makes this weekend so important for HBCU football. Six programs have earned the right to compete for a national championship. Now, they have a chance to show the rest of Division II football just how far they've come.

Making the playoffs was a significant accomplishment. Winning in the playoffs is how these teams can make history.

How HBCU Legends Developed Its Playoff Projections



The HBCU Legends' first-round win probabilities are editorial estimates based on five considerations:



- Playoff seeding: A team's placement within its NCAA super region.

- Home-field advantage: The benefit of hosting a postseason game.

- Overall records: Each program's wins and losses entering the playoffs.

- Championship performances: Conference titles, significant victories, and recent results.

- Competitive history: Previous meetings and performance against strong opponents.

These percentages are judgment-based estimates, not the output of a calibrated statistical model.

The HBCU Legends BC+ model currently evaluates HBCU programs. Calculating model-based probabilities for the six playoff matchups would require incorporating the opponents' complete 2026 results into the rating system.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many HBCU teams qualified for the 2026 NCAA Division II football playoffs?

Six teams qualified, a record for HBCU programs in the Division II championship field.

The SIAC representatives are Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State, and Edward Waters. The CIAA representatives are Virginia Union and Fayetteville State.

Which HBCU team has the best chance to advance?

Benedict has the highest projected win probability among HBCU Legends at 65%. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in Super Region 2 and will host Newberry.

Which HBCU playoff matchup is the closest?

Kentucky State against Carson-Newman is projected as an even matchup, with the Thorobreds holding a 50% estimated chance of winning.

How many HBCU teams are projected to win?

The six estimates total 2.55 expected victories, rounded to 2.6. This is an aggregate expectation, not a guarantee of a specific number of winners.

When is the NCAA Division II football national championship game?

The national championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas, with kickoff listed for 4 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: HBCU Legends' playoff win probabilities are independent editorial projections based on NCAA playoff seeding, home-field advantage, team records, conference championships, and recent performances.

These estimates are not official NCAA predictions, sportsbook betting odds, or statistical forecasts generated by the HBCU Legends BC+ predictive model, which currently evaluates HBCU programs but does not include all six first-round opponents.