HOUSTON – Week 12 of the 2026 HBCU football season features 17 games on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Six HBCUs from the CIAA and SIAC play first-round games in the NCAA Division II Championship.

Meanwhile, the MEAC has three season finales, led by South Carolina State's home finale against Delaware State.

Grambling State and Southern are idle before they clash in the 52nd Bayou Classic in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 28.

In the Deep South, five SWAC games will settle most of the conference's division races, while Southern and Jackson will need help through several scenarios.

Our two featured games where the road teams can clinch with victories: Prairie View vs. Alabama State and Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State.

What Is at Stake in Week 12: The Prelude to a Rematch

Alabama A&M Cornelius Brown IV quarterback celebrates defeating Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SWAC East: Alabama A&M Can Clinch

Alabama A&M (5-2 SWAC) wins the East division with a victory at Mississippi Valley State. The Bulldogs can also clinch if Jackson State loses at Alcorn State. However, Jackson State (4-3 SWAC) needs a victory over Alcorn State at the Soul Bowl. Also, if Mississippi Valley State upsets Alabama A&M, the Tigers could take the division.

Nov. 7, 2026; Offensive coordinator Clifford Fedd and quarterback Tevin Carter reviewing plays that made the adjustments to pull away from Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium. Prairie View A&M won 31-10 against AAMU. Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson for HBCU Legends

SWAC West: Prairie View A&M Controls Its Path

A critical game is in Montgomery, Alabama, where Prairie View A&M (5-2 SWAC) hopes to win the West by beating Alabama State. Coach Tremaine Jackson has the team focused and the defense humming by limiting Alabama A&M and UAPB high-scoring offenses to 10 points apiece in back-to-back weeks.

If the Panthers lose, Southern (4-3 SWAC) stays alive since it already defeated Prairie View A&M. Still, the Jaguars would need to beat Grambling State in the Bayou Classic and get help from either an Arkansas-Pine Bluff loss at Texas Southern or an Alcorn State win over Jackson State.

The SWAC has set its championship game for Saturday, Dec. 5, at the home of the division winner with the better conference record. ESPN2 will air the contest.

This year’s HBCU Division I Football Champion will be crowned in Atlanta as the SWAC champion squares off against the reigning MEAC champion, South Carolina State, in the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

MEAC: South Carolina State Seeks a Perfect League Run

South Carolina State (9-2, 4-0 MEAC) clinched its third straight MEAC title and a Celebration Bowl berth with a 38-24 win over North Carolina Central on Nov. 14. The Bulldogs host Coach DeSean Jackson and Delaware State to close out the regular season. Currently, SC State has won 14 straight conference games, and Chennis Berry is undefeated in the MEAC since his arrival three seasons ago.

Winning the game is a priority, but maintaining the health of the Bulldogs' starters is higher. After halftime, Berry will rest most of the starters, giving the Hornets an ideal opportunity to hand South Carolina State a defeat. Nonetheless, the Bulldogs have punched their ticket for Atlanta, and Saturday’s game is a formality.

Division II Playoffs: Six HBCUs in the Field

SIAC champion Benedict (10-1) is a No. 1 seed and hosts Newberry, while No. 3 Kentucky State (8-3) hosts Carson-Newman.

CIAA champion Virginia Union (10-1) is the No. 4 seed hosting California (Pa.).

Central State, Fayetteville State and Edward Waters all play on the road.

Edward Waters makes its first NCAA playoff appearance. First-round games start at 1 p.m. local time. The second round is Saturday, Nov. 28.

2026 HBCU Football Season Finales | HBCU Legends

Week 12 HBCU Football TV and Streaming Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 21: SWAC

Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT

Location: Itta Bena, Miss.

Streaming: SWAC TV

Jackson State at Alcorn State

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT

Location: Lorman, Miss.

Streaming: ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Alabama State

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT

Location: Montgomery, Ala.

Streaming: ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT

Location: Houston, Texas

Streaming: HBCU GO

Florida Classic: Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Orlando, Fla.

Streaming: ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 21: MEAC

Howard at Norfolk State

Kickoff: Noon ET / 11 a.m. CT

Location: Norfolk, Va.

Streaming: ESPN+

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Delaware State at South Carolina State

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. CT

Location: Orangeburg, S.C.

Streaming: ESPN+

Morgan State at North Carolina Central

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Location: Durham, N.C.

Streaming: ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 21: CAA and Big South-OVC

UAlbany at North Carolina A&T (CAA)

Kickoff: Noon ET / 11 a.m. CT

Location: Greensboro, N.C.

Streaming: FloSports

Hampton at Stony Brook (CAA)

Kickoff: Noon ET / 11 a.m. CT

Location: Stony Brook, N.Y.

Streaming: FloSports

Tennessee State at Gardner-Webb (Big South-OVC)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. CT

Location: Boiling Springs, N.C.

Streaming: ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 21: NCAA Division II Playoffs, First Round

Newberry at No. 1 Benedict

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT

Location: Columbia, S.C.

Streaming: ESPN+

Carson-Newman at No. 3 Kentucky State

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT

Location: Frankfort, Ky.

Streaming: ESPN+

California (Pa.) at No. 4 Virginia Union

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT

Location: Richmond, Va.

Streaming: ESPN+

No. 4 Central State at UNC Pembroke

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT

Location: Pembroke, N.C.

Streaming: ESPN+

Fayetteville State at No. 2 Kutztown

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT

Location: Kutztown, Pa.

Streaming: ESPN+

Edward Waters at No. 2 Valdosta State

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT

Location: Valdosta, Ga.

Streaming: ESPN+

Week 12 HBCU Football Scores

Where to Watch HBCU Football: TV and Streaming Platform Guide

ESPN+: Florida Classic - Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, Soul Bowl - Jackson State at Alcorn State, Prairie View A&M at Alabama State, Tennessee State at Gardner-Webb, and the six Division II playoff games.

Florida Classic - Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, Soul Bowl - Jackson State at Alcorn State, Prairie View A&M at Alabama State, Tennessee State at Gardner-Webb, and the six Division II playoff games. SWAC TV: Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State.

Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State. HBCU GO: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern.

HBCU Football Week 12: Frequently Asked Questions

When is the SWAC Championship Game?

The SWAC Championship is Saturday, Dec. 5, at the home of the division winner with the better conference record. ESPN2 carries the game.

When is the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl?

The Cricket Celebration Bowl is Saturday, Dec. 12, at noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. South Carolina State represents the MEAC against the SWAC champion.

How many HBCUs are in the 2026 NCAA Division II playoffs?

Six. Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State, and Edward Waters represent the SIAC. Virginia Union and Fayetteville State represent the CIAA.

When is the 2026 Bayou Classic?

Grambling State and Southern meet in the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 28, in New Orleans