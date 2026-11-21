HBCU Football's Regular Season Finales - Week 12: Scores, How to Watch, Streaming Schedule
HOUSTON – Week 12 of the 2026 HBCU football season features 17 games on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Six HBCUs from the CIAA and SIAC play first-round games in the NCAA Division II Championship.
Meanwhile, the MEAC has three season finales, led by South Carolina State's home finale against Delaware State.
Grambling State and Southern are idle before they clash in the 52nd Bayou Classic in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 28.
In the Deep South, five SWAC games will settle most of the conference's division races, while Southern and Jackson will need help through several scenarios.
Our two featured games where the road teams can clinch with victories: Prairie View vs. Alabama State and Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State.
What Is at Stake in Week 12: The Prelude to a Rematch
SWAC East: Alabama A&M Can Clinch
Alabama A&M (5-2 SWAC) wins the East division with a victory at Mississippi Valley State. The Bulldogs can also clinch if Jackson State loses at Alcorn State. However, Jackson State (4-3 SWAC) needs a victory over Alcorn State at the Soul Bowl. Also, if Mississippi Valley State upsets Alabama A&M, the Tigers could take the division.
SWAC West: Prairie View A&M Controls Its Path
A critical game is in Montgomery, Alabama, where Prairie View A&M (5-2 SWAC) hopes to win the West by beating Alabama State. Coach Tremaine Jackson has the team focused and the defense humming by limiting Alabama A&M and UAPB high-scoring offenses to 10 points apiece in back-to-back weeks.
If the Panthers lose, Southern (4-3 SWAC) stays alive since it already defeated Prairie View A&M. Still, the Jaguars would need to beat Grambling State in the Bayou Classic and get help from either an Arkansas-Pine Bluff loss at Texas Southern or an Alcorn State win over Jackson State.
The SWAC has set its championship game for Saturday, Dec. 5, at the home of the division winner with the better conference record. ESPN2 will air the contest.
This year’s HBCU Division I Football Champion will be crowned in Atlanta as the SWAC champion squares off against the reigning MEAC champion, South Carolina State, in the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
MEAC: South Carolina State Seeks a Perfect League Run
South Carolina State (9-2, 4-0 MEAC) clinched its third straight MEAC title and a Celebration Bowl berth with a 38-24 win over North Carolina Central on Nov. 14. The Bulldogs host Coach DeSean Jackson and Delaware State to close out the regular season. Currently, SC State has won 14 straight conference games, and Chennis Berry is undefeated in the MEAC since his arrival three seasons ago.
Winning the game is a priority, but maintaining the health of the Bulldogs' starters is higher. After halftime, Berry will rest most of the starters, giving the Hornets an ideal opportunity to hand South Carolina State a defeat. Nonetheless, the Bulldogs have punched their ticket for Atlanta, and Saturday’s game is a formality.
Division II Playoffs: Six HBCUs in the Field
SIAC champion Benedict (10-1) is a No. 1 seed and hosts Newberry, while No. 3 Kentucky State (8-3) hosts Carson-Newman.
CIAA champion Virginia Union (10-1) is the No. 4 seed hosting California (Pa.).
Central State, Fayetteville State and Edward Waters all play on the road.
Edward Waters makes its first NCAA playoff appearance. First-round games start at 1 p.m. local time. The second round is Saturday, Nov. 28.
Week 12 HBCU Football TV and Streaming Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 21: SWAC
Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT
- Location: Itta Bena, Miss.
- Streaming: SWAC TV
Jackson State at Alcorn State
- Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT
- Location: Lorman, Miss.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Alabama State
- Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT
- Location: Montgomery, Ala.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern
- Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Streaming: HBCU GO
Florida Classic: Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Orlando, Fla.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 21: MEAC
Howard at Norfolk State
- Kickoff: Noon ET / 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Norfolk, Va.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Delaware State at South Carolina State
- Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Orangeburg, S.C.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Morgan State at North Carolina Central
- Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT
- Location: Durham, N.C.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 21: CAA and Big South-OVC
UAlbany at North Carolina A&T (CAA)
- Kickoff: Noon ET / 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Greensboro, N.C.
- Streaming: FloSports
Hampton at Stony Brook (CAA)
- Kickoff: Noon ET / 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Stony Brook, N.Y.
- Streaming: FloSports
Tennessee State at Gardner-Webb (Big South-OVC)
- Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Boiling Springs, N.C.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 21: NCAA Division II Playoffs, First Round
Newberry at No. 1 Benedict
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT
- Location: Columbia, S.C.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Carson-Newman at No. 3 Kentucky State
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT
- Location: Frankfort, Ky.
- Streaming: ESPN+
California (Pa.) at No. 4 Virginia Union
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT
- Location: Richmond, Va.
- Streaming: ESPN+
No. 4 Central State at UNC Pembroke
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT
- Location: Pembroke, N.C.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Fayetteville State at No. 2 Kutztown
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT
- Location: Kutztown, Pa.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Edward Waters at No. 2 Valdosta State
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT
- Location: Valdosta, Ga.
- Streaming: ESPN+
Week 12 HBCU Football Scores
Where to Watch HBCU Football: TV and Streaming Platform Guide
- ESPN+: Florida Classic - Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, Soul Bowl - Jackson State at Alcorn State, Prairie View A&M at Alabama State, Tennessee State at Gardner-Webb, and the six Division II playoff games.
- SWAC TV: Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State.
- HBCU GO: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern.
HBCU Football Week 12: Frequently Asked Questions
When is the SWAC Championship Game?
The SWAC Championship is Saturday, Dec. 5, at the home of the division winner with the better conference record. ESPN2 carries the game.
When is the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl?
The Cricket Celebration Bowl is Saturday, Dec. 12, at noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. South Carolina State represents the MEAC against the SWAC champion.
How many HBCUs are in the 2026 NCAA Division II playoffs?
Six. Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State, and Edward Waters represent the SIAC. Virginia Union and Fayetteville State represent the CIAA.
When is the 2026 Bayou Classic?
Grambling State and Southern meet in the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 28, in New Orleans
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley