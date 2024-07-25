Funeral Plans To Honor HBCU Great, NFL Champion Jacoby Jones
HOUSTON - HBCU legend and Super Bowl XLVII champion Jacoby Jones will be laid to rest in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. His family and NFLPA announced that Jones 'passed away peacefully at his home' in New Orleans, three days after celebrating his 40th birthday.
The funeral will be held at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday, July 27, from 10:00 AM CT to 12:00 PM CT.
JACOBY JONES OBITUARY
Jacoby Rashi´d Jones, Sr., transitioned this blessed life on Sunday, July 14, 2024, making 40 trips around the sun. He was born in New Orleans, LA to Emily London Jones and the late Robert Lee Jones. A 2012 Superbowl Champion, NFL Pro Bowler, Dancing with the Stars alum, and graduate of Lane College, Jacoby brought tremendous joy to all who knew him. He was the head coach of the Beaumont Renegades, of the Arena Football League. He was recently inducted into the SIAC Hall of Fame. He retired as a Baltimore Raven.
He is famous. Jacoby believed being involved in sports teaches discipline and accountability. He advised kids to play ball instead of watching television. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Jacoby Rashi´d Jones Jr., and his mother, Emily London Jones. One sister Lakesho Lewis, aunts, Jeanette Larkins (Cantrelle Sr.), Yolanda Lumpkin, Dorothy Jones, Martha Winters, Elver Hill (Larry), Lynn Sanders (McKinley), and Mary Ann Green. Great-aunts, Inez Bailey, Evelyn Jones, and Geraldine Daniels. Uncles, Warren Jefferson (Jacqueline), A J Jones, Terry Winters, and great-uncle Samuel Bailey (Rena). Devoted cousins Cantrelle Jr., and Devin Larkins. Godfather Allen Woods.
Jacoby is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Lee Jones. Great-grandparents Henry and Margaret London. Grandfather John London Sr., grandmother Lottie Winters, aunt/godmother Emily Solomon, uncles Herbert Winters Jr. and John London Jr.
Relatives, friends, and members of Omega Psi Phi, Inc., are invited to a Celebration of Life in honor of Jacoby at 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Franklin Ave. Baptist Church, 8281 I-10 Service Road. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM. Omega Psi Phi, Inc. at 11:30 AM until 11:50 AM. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery, 8200 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA. Arrangement by Duplain W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., New Orleans, LA 70125.
Jones headlined a group enshrined at the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame ceremony in May. Lane College and Marion Abramson High School in New Orleans inducted him into their Hall of Fame.
Jones was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft, where he played for five seasons.
"Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around," former Texans teammate J.J. Watt posted on his social media account. "Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones."
During his remarkable 2011-12 season with the Ravens, Jones recorded a 70-yard game-tying touchdown catch in the AFC Divisional playoff game, keeping the team's Super Bowl campaign alive.
A few weeks later, he recorded the longest play in Super Bowl history with a 108-yard kickoff return in Super Bowl XLVII victory. That season, the receiver received his first NFL Pro Bowl selection.
Jones played nine seasons in the NFL for the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers before returning to his alma mater to coach wide receivers for two seasons in 2018. Jones had stints as a coach before his death.