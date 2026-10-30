Grambling State Celebrates Historic Multiversary: 125 Years of Excellence, 100 Years of Athletics and Band

GRAMBLING, La. — Grambling State University is celebrating three historic milestones in 2026. The institution marks its 125th anniversary on Nov. 1, while Tiger Athletics and the World-Famed Tiger Marching Band each celebrate a century of excellence, tradition, and cultural influence.

For President Martin Lemelle Jr., a Grambling native, leading the university through this historic moment comes with a deep responsibility to those who laid its foundation.

“It’s a badge of honor to be able to carry this baton of Grambling State University forward,” Lemelle told HBCU Legends.

Lemelle, Director of Bands Dr. Nikole Roebuck, and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott sat down with HBCU Legends for an exclusive interview about the university’s history, its academic and athletic accomplishments, and the upcoming Bayou Classic against rival Southern University at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The conversation connected Grambling’s founding principles to its national influence and the leadership responsible for guiding the university into its next century.

Grambling State Celebrates Multiversary: Dr. Martin Lemelle, President; Dr. Nikole Roebuck, Director of Bands; Dr. Trayvean Scott, VP, Intercollegiate Athletics | Credit: Grambling State University

Grambling State’s Founders and a 125-Year Legacy

Grambling State traces its beginnings to 1901, when Charles P. Adams helped establish what became the university at the urging of Booker T. Washington of Tuskegee Institute and local Black community leaders seeking educational opportunities.

Lemelle recalled how Adams began with a handful of students and buildings and went three years without receiving a salary.

“He and his wife ultimately sacrificed a lot for us to be able to see this day,” Lemelle said.

The president credited Adams, his wife Martha, and their family for helping establish the institution’s foundation.

He also recognized Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones, Grambling’s second president, who contributed to the university’s development through his leadership in academics, baseball, and the marching band.

“That reminds me that I can do multiple things at one time,” Lemelle said.

For Lemelle, the founders’ example remains relevant to today’s university leadership. He said administrators, including Roebuck and Scott, continue that work “with a lot of pride but a deep sense of commitment.”

He emphasized Grambling State’s longstanding motto, “The place where everybody is somebody,” as a reflection of the university’s mission.

The 2026 Bayou Classic will be Lemelle’s third as president.

A Historic Multiversary: Three Milestones, One Grambling State

What began as a small industrial school in northern Louisiana has developed into a public historically Black university with a national and international presence.

Grambling State has designated 2026 as its “Multiversary,” commemorating three defining moments in its history:

125 years of Grambling State University: Founded in 1901.

100 years of Tiger Athletics: A century of collegiate competition, championships, and student-athlete development.

100 years of the World-Famed Tiger Marching Band: A musical and cultural institution established in 1926.

The Louisiana Legislature recognized the three milestones in May with resolutions presented in the House and Senate chambers.

Lemelle, Scott, and Roebuck accepted the recognitions on behalf of the university, Tiger Athletics, and the marching band.

Grambling State also announced a national Multiversary Tour centered on MARCH ON, a documentary produced by Storyboard Studios in partnership with the university.

The approximately 35-minute film follows three Grambling alums and students from different generations, highlighting how the institution continues to influence their lives and careers.

Planned tour activities include documentary screenings, moderated conversations, and receptions designed to reconnect alums, supporters, and community partners with the university’s history and future.

The Multiversary celebration also highlights the institution’s contributions to higher education, athletics, music, and Black American culture.

World Famed Tiger Marching Band Celebrates 100 Years

Grambling State’s World Famed Tiger Marching Band began in 1926 when university founder Charles P. Adams asked Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones to organize a marching band.

Jones acquired 17 instruments and laid the foundation for an ensemble that would eventually perform on some of the world’s largest stages.

In 1952, director Conrad Hutchinson Jr. began elevating the band’s precision, discipline, and musical artistry, helping establish its national reputation as “The Best Band in the Land.”

The band performed at Super Bowl I, and its history includes presidential inaugural events, international appearances, major motion pictures, and national advertising campaigns.

Roebuck said the band has performed in more Super Bowls than any superstar entertainer, emphasizing the program’s extraordinary visibility beyond collegiate athletics.

“We are the blueprint,” Roebuck said. “We open up doors for a lot of HBCU bands to experience commercials and movies because we did it first.”

Education Beyond the Halftime Performance

Roebuck said the band’s mission extends beyond musical performance and maintaining its reputation.

Her philosophy focuses on three priorities: recruit, retain, and graduate.

“Music is a big part, but it’s more than music,” she said. “It’s about educating the whole child.”

Grambling State’s Department of Music offers four concentrations: liberal arts, instrumental music education, vocal music education, and commercial music, with an emphasis in sound recording technology.

Roebuck said students can pursue multiple concentrations, giving them opportunities to develop skills for careers across the music and entertainment industries.

“That’s where the industry is going,” she said.

The band’s legacy also provides an important recruiting advantage.

Roebuck explained that preparation for the annual Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands against Southern University’s Human Jukebox begins at the start of the football season.

The event is the band’s final major performance of the year and a showcase for prospective students considering either institution.

Grambling State features four drum majors during its centennial season.

When asked what recruits should know about joining the historic program, Roebuck offered a straightforward message.

“The World Famed Tiger Marching Band is like none other,” she said.

The band’s centennial programming included an Oct. 1 Gala & Concert at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, featuring R&B artist Musiq Soulchild.

The celebration honored the generations of directors, students, alums, and supporters who helped build the band’s legacy.

Grambling State Athletics: 100 Years of Championships and Tradition

For Scott, leading Grambling State’s athletic department through its centennial celebration represents a personal and professional milestone.

He called the responsibility “the honor of my life.”

Grambling State sponsors 15 varsity sports for men and women and competes in NCAA Division I as a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The university credits its athletic programs with more than 120 conference championships across its history.

Few individuals are more closely associated with Grambling State Athletics than legendary football coach Eddie Robinson.

Robinson spent 56 years directing the Tigers’ football program, compiling 408 victories and establishing Grambling as one of the nation’s most recognizable historically Black college football programs.

The university has sent more than 100 players into professional football.

Scott highlighted Grambling’s four Pro Football Hall of Famers, Pro Bowl standouts, Super Bowl MVPs, and Major League Baseball players as examples of the athletic department’s lasting contributions.

“There’s a lot of history, tradition, pride, and I will say excellence surrounding our athletics program,” Scott said.

Lemelle noted that Grambling State football claims more than 15 national championships and 27 SWAC championships.

Building for the Future

The university is also looking beyond its championship history.

Lemelle said Grambling State is in the design phase of a state-funded indoor athletic facility that would provide year-round training opportunities for student-athletes across multiple sports.

He described the proposed development as the first of its kind in the SWAC.

On the football field, Scott said head coach Mickey Joseph has emphasized a disciplined approach to the closing stretch of the 2026 regular season.

Joseph’s message to the Tigers has centered on treating the remaining schedule as “four one-game seasons,” with a SWAC Championship appearance as the objective.

However, Scott stressed that the athletic department’s ultimate responsibility extends beyond wins and losses.

“We still have a duty to educate,” Scott said. “We’ve got way more teachers, lawyers, doctors, professionals even than we do, of course, professional athletes.”

Looking Ahead to Basketball and Baseball

Scott also discussed the outlook for Grambling State’s winter and spring sports.

Men’s basketball: Head coach Patrick Crarey II enters his second season with 13 newcomers on the roster.

Women’s basketball: Head coach Courtney Simmons added 14 new players, including 6-foot-5 center Eve Fiala.

Baseball: Head coach Davin Pierre, who guided the Tigers to the 2024 SWAC championship, has reached the conference tournament’s final four in each of the past two seasons. Scott said the program has strengthened its pitching staff.

For Scott, the department’s future depends on developing competitive teams while preparing student-athletes for professional success after graduation.

Academics, Social Mobility, and the HBCU Impact

Although Grambling State is widely recognized for its athletic tradition and World Famed Tiger Marching Band, Lemelle emphasized that academic achievement remains the foundation of the university’s mission.

He said Grambling ranks No. 1 in Louisiana on the Social Mobility Index, highlighting its role in creating educational and economic opportunities.

“That means when a student chooses Grambling State University, they are prepared with a return on investment from day one,” Lemelle said.

The university enrolls students from more than 30 countries, reflecting its growing international reach.

Lemelle also highlighted several academic initiatives and achievements:

Recent National Science Foundation grants supporting academic and research opportunities.

Louisiana’s first bachelor’s degree program in cybersecurity.

A nursing program with strong National Council Licensure Examination pass rates.

A doctoral program in criminology.

Continued efforts to prepare graduates for employment, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

The president also connected Grambling’s contributions to the larger economic impact of historically Black colleges and universities.

Lemelle cited an estimated $16.5 billion in annual economic impact generated by HBCUs, emphasizing their importance to American higher education and local economies.

“HBCUs deliver on America’s promise,” Lemelle said. “As Grambling is celebrating 125 years, the country is celebrating 250 years.”

The parallel anniversaries, he said, offer an opportunity to recognize HBCUs' historic contributions to the nation’s development.

The 2026 Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern University

Grambling State and Southern University will renew one of college football’s most celebrated rivalries in the 53rd annual Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

The annual Battle of the Bands between Grambling State’s World-Famed Tiger Marching Band and Southern’s Human Jukebox takes place Friday, Nov. 27.

Southern, led by head coach Marshall Faulk, is the designated home team for the 2026 matchup.

For Scott, the rivalry has been a part of his life since childhood.

He recalled attending his first Bayou Classic in 1987 and watching the game from the upper-level seats of the Superdome.

Decades later, his responsibilities have changed, but his appreciation for the rivalry remains.

“One thing I can tell you about Bayou Classic is you can throw the records out the window,” Scott said.

He explained that the relationships among players, coaches, and families at the two institutions contribute to the intensity and unpredictability of the annual contest.

Asked to predict the outcome, Scott remained confident in the Tigers.

“The expectation is that the Grambling State University Tigers will win,” he said.

A Cultural Renaissance in New Orleans

Lemelle described Bayou Classic weekend as “a cultural renaissance” and a celebration of Black excellence.

The annual event extends well beyond the football game, bringing together alums, students, families, corporate partners, and supporters of both universities.

Lemelle credited the state of Louisiana and corporate partners, including Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Adidas, for their investments in the event.

“There’s no better time to be in the city than Bayou Classic,” Lemelle said.

The president said he wants to see more than 70,000 fans inside Caesars Superdome.

He also challenged alums and supporters of both institutions to remain engaged after the final whistle, particularly as Louisiana prepares for its 2027 legislative session.

Lemelle encouraged listeners to register and vote, underscoring the importance of continued civic participation.

Lemelle and Scott also shared a message with fans planning to attend the weekend’s festivities.

Tickets are not free.

2026 Bayou Classic Information

Matchup: Grambling State Tigers vs. Southern Jaguars

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Battle of the Bands: Friday, Nov. 27

Tickets:

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For continued reporting on Grambling State, Southern University, the SWAC, and the 2026 Bayou Classic, visit .