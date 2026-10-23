HBCU Football Week 8: Scores, How to Watch, TV and Streaming Schedule

HOUSTON — Week 8 of the 2026 HBCU football season features 21 games Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24, including the opening weekend of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play, pivotal Southwestern Athletic Conference matchups, and conference battles across the CIAA and SIAC.

North Carolina Central visits Delaware State on Friday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2, the only HBCU football game scheduled for national linear television this week.

All six MEAC football programs enter conference play with 0-0 league records. Three conference games are scheduled for Week 8, beginning Friday in Dover, Delaware.

Unlike the SWAC, the MEAC does not conduct a conference championship game. Its five-game round-robin schedule determines the conference champion and representative in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

In the SWAC, Jackson State travels to Daytona Beach for a critical Eastern Division matchup against Bethune-Cookman. The Tigers and Wildcats meet Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on SWAC TV, with first place in the division on the line.

Five SWAC programs have open dates: Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Grambling State and Mississippi Valley State.

Homecoming celebrations also highlight the weekend at Florida A&M, Texas Southern, Edward Waters, Fort Valley State, Virginia Union, and Lincoln (Pa.).

Cris Dishman talks with his team during Spring practice in 2025. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends Game of the Week

Texas Southern celebrates its homecoming against Southern at Reliant Stadium. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. CT, streaming on SWAC TV.

The Tigers will head into this SWAC West matchup with a must-win tag as Coach Cris Dishman will call the plays on defense for the first time in 3 seasons.

Both teams are coming off an open date. Southern is 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the SWAC. On Oct. 10, it won 28-14 at Prairie View A&M for its first league win of the season. Texas Southern is 1-5 and 0-3. The Tigers’ only win came in the opener, 42-30 over North Carolina Central.

Texas Southern has been close in league play, but suffered losses. At Alcorn State, the Tigers rallied from 22 points down in the second half and lost 43-40 in overtime. Against Mississippi Valley State, they led by 10 with about five minutes left, gave up 24 fourth-quarter points and lost 38-34.

Southern arrives in Houston days after head coach Marshall Faulk disclosed that he has Parkinson’s disease. Faulk is in his first season leading the Jaguars.

On “The Caring Neurologist” podcast, released Oct. 21, he said he has managed the condition for about 18 months. “Since I’ve started on the medication, I don’t really have a lot of issues,” Faulk said. He has kept coaching this season.

Five Featured HBCU Football Games to Watch in Week 8

North Carolina Central Eagles head coach Trei Oliver argues a call during a Week 7 NCAA football game versus the Florida A&M Rattlers on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, October 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina Central at Delaware State

Friday, Oct. 23 | 5 p.m. ET | ESPN2

The MEAC conference race begins Friday night when North Carolina Central visits Delaware State.

The Hornets (4-3), led by head coach DeSean Jackson, enter conference play looking to build on their improvement this season.

North Carolina Central (2-5) returns from an open date following a 17-14 homecoming loss to William & Mary on Oct. 10.

Both teams begin MEAC competition with a clean slate, making the nationally televised matchup an important early test in the five-game conference race.

Bethune Cookman's wide receiver Javon Ross (5) runs the ball during the game against Jackson State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman

Saturday, Oct. 24 | 1 p.m. ET | SWAC TV

Jackson State (6-1, 3-1 SWAC) enters Saturday’s matchup following a 27-17 homecoming victory over Florida A&M before 44,173 spectators.

Bethune-Cookman (4-3, 2-1 SWAC) presents a different challenge with a rushing attack averaging 228.4 yards per game, the best mark in the conference entering Week 8.

Jackson State and Alabama A&M enter the weekend tied atop the SWAC East at 3-1, while Bethune-Cookman is 2-1.

Saturday’s winner will be tied for first place in the division by conference winning percentage.

The Wildcats also have a chance to do something they haven't since joining the SWAC: defeat Jackson State.

The matchup at Daytona Stadium could have significant implications for the Eastern Division championship race.

Morgan State Football | MSU Athletics

Howard at Morgan State

Saturday, Oct. 24 | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Morgan State (5-2) opens MEAC competition at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore following a 25-16 road loss to Tennessee State.

The Bears have emerged as a conference contender under head coach Damon Wilson, but their championship pursuit begins with a difficult matchup against Howard.

The Bison (3-4) enter conference play following a 31-17 homecoming victory over Morehouse.

With the MEAC championship decided through a five-game conference schedule, neither program can afford to overlook the significance of its opener.

Chennis Berry coaching his South Carolina State Bulldogs against Virginia State in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The Bulldogs defeated the Trojans, 66-0. | South Carolina State Football

Norfolk State at South Carolina State

Saturday, Oct. 24 | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Defending HBCU Division I national champion South Carolina State (5-2) opens its MEAC schedule against Norfolk State.

The Bulldogs return from an open date following a 49-39 loss at Charleston Southern.

Norfolk State (4-3) arrives looking to make an early statement in conference competition.

South Carolina State begins its pursuit of another MEAC championship and a return to the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Benedict Defeats Edward Waters | Benedict Athletics

Benedict at Albany State

Saturday, Oct. 24 | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Benedict and Albany State meet in a rematch of the 2025 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship game.

Benedict won that contest 22-16 and enters Saturday’s matchup at 6-1 overall and 4-1 in SIAC competition.

The Tigers lead the conference following a 45-24 homecoming victory over Edward Waters.

Albany State (3-4, 3-2 SIAC) hosts the conference leader on Senior Day in Albany, Georgia.

The matchup carries implications for the SIAC championship race as both programs enter the final stretch of the regular season.

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network/UEN | FloCollege

HBCU Football Week 8 at a Glance

Dates: Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 Games: 21 involving HBCU programs, one Friday and 20 on Saturday

21 involving HBCU programs, one Friday and 20 on Saturday National television: North Carolina Central at Delaware State, ESPN2

North Carolina Central at Delaware State, ESPN2 MEAC conference openers: North Carolina Central at Delaware State, Norfolk State at South Carolina State, and Howard at Morgan State

ESPN+ games: Benedict at Albany State, Norfolk State at South Carolina State, Howard at Morgan State, Central State at Miles, and Prairie View A&M at East Texas A&M

Benedict at Albany State, Norfolk State at South Carolina State, Howard at Morgan State, Central State at Miles, and Prairie View A&M at East Texas A&M SWAC TV: Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman and Southern at Texas Southern

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman and Southern at Texas Southern HBCU GO: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M CIAA streaming: CIAA Sports Network

CIAA Sports Network Homecoming games: Florida A&M, Texas Southern, Edward Waters, Fort Valley State, Virginia Union and Lincoln (Pa.)

Florida A&M, Texas Southern, Edward Waters, Fort Valley State, Virginia Union and Lincoln (Pa.) Coaching change: Lane athletic director Jeremy C. Patterson will coach the Dragons for the remainder of the season after Stanley Conner stepped down Oct. 20.

All kickoff times listed below are Eastern.

How to Watch HBCU Football Week 8: Friday, Oct. 23

5 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Delaware State | ESPN2

How to Watch HBCU Football Week 8: Saturday, Oct. 24

12 p.m.: Monroe at West Virginia State | MEC TV

1 p.m.: Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman | SWAC TV

1 p.m.: Benedict at Albany State | ESPN+

1 p.m.: Johnson C. Smith at Bowie State | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Shaw at Virginia Union (Homecoming) | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Winston-Salem State at Lincoln (Pa.) (Homecoming) | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Lane at Fort Valley State (Homecoming) | SIAC Network

1 p.m.: Savannah State at Kentucky State | Broadcast TBA

1 p.m.: Thomas (Ga.) at Florida Memorial | Broadcast TBA

1:30 p.m.: Norfolk State at South Carolina State | ESPN+

2 p.m.: Monmouth at Hampton | FloCollege

2 p.m.: Clark Atlanta at Edward Waters (Homecoming) | SIAC Network

2 p.m.: Tuskegee at Allen | SIAC Network

2 p.m.: Fayetteville State at Bluefield State | CIAA Sports Network

2 p.m.: Elizabeth City State at Livingstone | CIAA Sports Network

3 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M (Homecoming) | HBCU GO

3 p.m.: Southern at Texas Southern (Homecoming, Reliant Stadium) | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Howard at Morgan State | ESPN+

3 p.m.: Central State at Miles | ESPN+

3 p.m.: Texas Wesleyan at Langston | Broadcast TBA

7 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at East Texas A&M | ESPN+

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network/UEN | FloCollege

HBCU Football Teams With Open Dates in Week 8

Six HBCU programs listed in this week’s schedule have open dates:

Alabama A&M

Alabama State

Alcorn State

Grambling State

Mississippi Valley State

Virginia State

Alabama A&M and Alabama State will return to action Oct. 31 in the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

HBCU Football Week 8 Scoreboard and Final Results

HBCU Legends will update the Week 8 scoreboard as games conclude Friday and Saturday.

Follow the results from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, and other conferences featuring HBCU football programs.

Friday, Oct. 23

North Carolina Central at Delaware State | Scheduled, 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 24

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman

Howard at Morgan State

Norfolk State at South Carolina State

Benedict at Albany State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M

Southern at Texas Southern

Prairie View A&M at East Texas A&M

Additional final scores from the full Week 8 schedule will be added as games conclude.

Frequently Asked Questions About HBCU Football Week 8

What HBCU football games are on national TV in Week 8?

North Carolina Central at Delaware State airs Friday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. It is the only Week 8 HBCU football game scheduled on a national linear television network.

How can I watch Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman?

Jackson State visits Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. ET at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida; the game streams on SWAC TV.

When does MEAC conference play start in 2026?

MEAC conference play begins Friday, Oct. 23, when North Carolina Central visits Delaware State. Howard at Morgan State and Norfolk State at South Carolina State follow Saturday.

Which Week 8 HBCU football games are available on free streaming platforms?

SWAC TV carries Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman and Southern at Texas Southern. HBCU GO broadcasts Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, while the CIAA Sports Network carries conference matchups. Viewers should check each platform for any access requirements.

Why are five SWAC football teams off in Week 8?

Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Grambling State, and Mississippi Valley State have open dates scheduled. Alabama A&M and Alabama State return Oct. 31 for the Magic City Classic.

What are the biggest HBCU football games in Week 8?

The featured matchups include North Carolina Central at Delaware State, Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman, Howard at Morgan State, Norfolk State at South Carolina State, and Benedict at Albany State.

HBCU Legends Podcast: Week 8