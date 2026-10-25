HBCU Football Week 8: TSU's Walk-Off Kick, Bethune Stuns JSU, Howard and Bowie Deliver Upsets | SMQB

HOUSTON — Week 8 of HBCU football’s Sunday Morning Quarterback (SMQB), brought to you by HBCU Plus, was decided by upsets, a final-second kick, clock management issues, and pick-sixes. Four of the weekend’s marquee games ended dramatically, including an overtime thriller in the MEAC.

HBCU Legends was on the sidelines watching Texas Southern end a five-game losing streak when freshman kicker Miguel Arana III drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired against Southern at the Tigers’ homecoming.

Bethune-Cookman stunned Jackson State with a touchdown in the final 40 seconds, earning its first victory over the Tigers since joining the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

At Bowie State, head coach Dawson Odums watched his Bulldogs score the winning touchdown with 34 seconds remaining, ending Johnson C. Smith’s five-game winning streak.

Howard opened Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play with an overtime pick-six against Morgan State in Baltimore. The Bears entered Week 8 as the projected MEAC champion, but the Bison had other plans.

Still, South Carolina State proved to be atop of the MEAC while the Howard Bison and NCCU Eagles are lurking.

If you left your seat early this weekend, you missed the whole story.

Let’s get to it!

Texas Southern 24, Southern 21: Miguel Arana III Delivers Homecoming Walk-Off

Cris Dishman and his Texas Southern Tigers (2-5, 1-3 SWAC) went into Saturday’s 99th homecoming at Reliant Stadium determined not to follow the script for a losing season.

This year, the Tigers had late leads in conference games evaporate only to lose. Against Southern, they finished on the winning side with 0.01 remaining on the clock.

Southern scored first and led 7-0 after one quarter. A blocked field goal, a Texas Southern touchdown drive, and a shift in momentum changed the complexion of the contest.

Jacob Washington, Athean Renfro Jr. and Cam’Ron McCoy each rushed for touchdowns as Texas Southern built a 21-7 advantage midway through the third quarter.

Southern (3-5, 1-3) responded to knot the game.

Quarterback Christian Johnson connected with Damien Henderson Jr. and Wydell Clark Jr. for touchdowns, and Trey Holly’s 2-yard touchdown run tied the game at 21 with 4:24 remaining.

Texas Southern regained possession and marched nine plays to the Southern 29-yard line, converting a fourth down along the way.

The clock stopped on a first down with one second remaining. Officials reviewed the situation before freshman Arana took the field.

He looked at the goal, nodded he was ready, and stepped into a 46-yard kick that sailed straight through the uprights.

Game Tigers! Losing streak over. And, the Jaguars must find answers in the loss.

Oct. 24, 2026; Texas Southern placekicker Miguel Arana III during a postgame interview with SWAC TV. Texas Southern 24, Southern 21; Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas. | CREDIT: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Texas Southern vs. Southern: By the Numbers

Here is the strange part of the TSU-Southern battle. The Jaguars won almost every statistical category that typically determines football games.

Total offense: Southern 318 yards; Texas Southern 260. Rushing: Southern 194 yards on 48 attempts; Texas Southern 218 yards on 43 attempts. Passing: Southern 11 of 18 for 124 yards and two touchdowns; Texas Southern 5 of 8 for 42 yards. First downs: Southern 22; Texas Southern 14. Third-down conversions: Southern 6 of 14; Texas Southern 3 of 11. Fourth-down conversions: Southern 2 of 3; Texas Southern 3 of 3. Penalties: Southern one for 15 yards; Texas Southern eight for 102 yards. Turnovers: Southern one; Texas Southern zero. Time of possession: Southern held the ball approximately 7½ minutes longer.

Texas Southern threw for 42 yards and won.

The Tigers committed eight penalties for 102 yards and won.

They lost the time-of-possession battle and won. Why?

Texas Southern converted all three fourth-down attempts, avoided turnovers, and averaged 5.1 yards per rushing attempt.

When the game demanded one final play, the Tigers delivered.

Oct. 24, 2026; Texas Southern Tigers running back Athean Renfro (left) and quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy (right) during the 4th quarter of the team's final drive before winning 24-21 against the Southern Jaguars. Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Individual Statistical Leaders

Athean Renfro Jr., Texas Southern RB: 23 carries, 135 rushing yards, one touchdown.

23 carries, 135 rushing yards, one touchdown. Cam’Ron McCoy, Texas Southern QB: 16 carries, 71 rushing yards, one touchdown; 5-of-8 passing for 42 yards.

16 carries, 71 rushing yards, one touchdown; 5-of-8 passing for 42 yards. Miguel Arana III, Texas Southern K: 46-yard game-winning field goal; 3-for-3 on extra points.

46-yard game-winning field goal; 3-for-3 on extra points. Darius Sims and Ryan Robinson Jr., Texas Southern DBs: Nine tackles each; Robinson recovered the game’s only fumble.

Nine tackles each; Robinson recovered the game’s only fumble. Trey Holly, Southern RB: 35 carries, 156 rushing yards, one touchdown; four receptions for 29 yards.

35 carries, 156 rushing yards, one touchdown; four receptions for 29 yards. Christian Johnson, Southern QB: 11-of-18 passing, 124 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions.

11-of-18 passing, 124 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions. Tay James, Southern DB: 10 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Oct. 24, 2026; Southern University head football coach Marshall Faulk answering questions in a postgame interview after the Jaguars fall to Texas Southern 24-21 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Marshall Faulk: “The Only Stat That Matters Is the Score”

Southern head coach Marshall Faulk opened his postgame press conference by crediting Texas Southern.

Then he addressed the part every coach hates to say aloud.

“Highly contested game. Met Coach Dishman after the game and just told him how hard his kids played. The kind of games you want to be a part of, just you’d rather be on the other side of it. And the game came down to just making a few plays, and they made more plays than we did.”

When a reporter noted that Southern had outperformed Texas Southern statistically, Faulk dismissed the consolation prize.

“Man, games aren’t won based on stats. The only stat that matters is the score. And we did not win in the scoring department.”

There is no debating that assessment.

Southern accumulated more total yards, recorded more first downs, committed fewer penalties, and controlled possession.

Yet the Jaguars returned to Baton Rouge with another conference loss.

Faulk Addresses Southern’s Defensive Execution

Southern entered the game with a defensive plan designed to contain McCoy, the former Jaguars quarterback.

Faulk said the coaching staff installed the plan Tuesday.

The execution did not survive Saturday.

“We weren’t gap sound today. We didn’t wait for him to come to us. We had players running around trying to make plays instead of playing the defense.”

Faulk also described the blocked field goal and ensuing Texas Southern touchdown as a 10-point swing: three potential points lost by Southern, followed by seven points for Texas Southern.

He characterized the sequence as a missed opportunity rather than simply a momentum killer.

I asked Faulk whether Dishman’s decision to attempt a fourth-down conversion deep in Texas Southern territory during the fourth quarter surprised him.

It did not.

In fact, Faulk endorsed the decision.

“You’re averaging 5 yards a carry, you got 4th and 3, you know what you do? You talk to your offensive line, you tell your back, let’s do what we do. I would have did the exact same thing.”

Faulk has his own fourth-down philosophy. He explained that he consults his defensive coordinator before making those decisions.

“The decisions I make, they’re thought out. I’m watching the game. I’m not just in the moment. I’m in the future of where the game is.”

Trey Holly Makes His Case as the SWAC’s Best Running Back

The Pro Football Hall of Famer also made a case for Southern running back Trey Holly.

“We run the football. That’s what we do. We got a couple of the best backs in conference, and Trey Holly might be the best back in conference.”

Holly rushed for 156 yards against Texas Southern, pushing his season total to 829 and moving him to the top of the HBCU FCS rushing rankings.

The production supports Faulk’s argument.

Saturday was also Faulk’s first game since publicly revealing that he is living with Parkinson’s disease.

He did not address the diagnosis during his postgame remarks. Instead, he emphasized his team's growth.

Earlier in the season, losing momentum could lead to a blowout. Against Texas Southern, Southern lost momentum twice and fought back both times.

“I’m hanging my hat on the growth of where we’re at now. We’re showing the proper mindset, and it says to me and my coaches that we’re coaching the right things. We just have to get better.”

Oct. 24, 2026; Texas Southern head football coach Cris Dishman during his postgame press conference following defeating the Southern Jaguars, 24-21, in Week 8 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Cris Dishman: Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator and Thanksgiving Critic

Texas Southern head coach Cris Dishman recently assumed defensive play-calling responsibilities, a move designed to help the Tigers finish games.

Saturday provided an early indication that the adjustment could work.

But Dishman acknowledged the trade-off.

Calling defensive plays can prevent a head coach from seeing everything else happening on the field.

“It was rough for me. It was rough. But I had help with other defensive coaches. I didn’t make the calls by myself.”

He expanded on the challenge.

“I don’t see the rest of the game. I don’t see the offensive plays. I don’t see the kickoff team. I’m so locked in and calling the defense, I lose my coaching ability for seeing the rest of the game, and decisions get up on me fast.”

Dishman said he plans to continue the arrangement for at least another two or three weeks.

Is that sustainable?

It’s a fair question for a team sitting at 2-5.

It’s also an easier question to live with after a victory.

Why Dishman Trusted His Offensive Line on Fourth Down

Texas Southern converted all three fourth-down opportunities.

Dishman’s explanation was straightforward.

“We have a big offensive line and we’ve got 2 of the best running backs in the SWAC. So if we can’t get 1 or 2 yards, then we’re in trouble.”

Then came one of the more entertaining observations of the postgame press conference.

Discussing his offensive linemen, Dishman joked:

“All these guys, you wouldn’t want them for Thanksgiving dinner, I’ll tell you that.”

The coach’s point was clear.

His offensive line is built to move people, and Saturday’s fourth-down execution demonstrated why he trusts the group.

Why Miguel Arana III Got the Game-Winning Kick

I reminded Dishman that during Texas Southern’s spring game, I told him I liked his kicker.

He asked for a smart hat.

Fair enough.

Dishman explained why Arana received the assignment instead of the team’s usual long-distance specialist.

“We have 2 good kickers, Miguel, then Ernest. Ernest is usually our long field goal kicker, but Miguel, we tried Miguel today. Miguel’s probably a little bit more accurate. We tried Miguel and he knocked it in, which is great.”

Think about that decision.

A freshman received the call over the long-range specialist to attempt a 46-yard field goal with homecoming and a five-game losing streak hanging in the balance.

Dishman trusted accuracy over distance.

It worked.

TSU QB Cam'Ron McCoy | Credit: Jamail Mathews, Unmatched Sports

Dishman Praises Cam’Ron McCoy

Dishman also praised McCoy, the quarterback who transferred from Southern to Texas Southern.

“Cam played like we thought he should play. That’s why Cam is over here and we was able to get Cam away from Southern to come over here.”

McCoy finished with 71 rushing yards and a touchdown while helping Texas Southern control the ground game.

Dishman also raised a concern about halftime conditions, saying the crowded field during homecoming festivities prevented his team from warming up properly.

He described the situation as a fact, not an excuse.

And the celebration?

“I’m not much of a dancer, so I can’t dance, but those guys is in dancing and having fun, and I’m happy for them.”

After five straight losses, the Tigers earned the chance to celebrate.

Oct 24, 2026; Texas Southern Tigers in their final possession of the 4th quarter versus the Southern Jaguars at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. | Credit: KYLE T MOSLEY

Key Takeaways: Texas Southern vs. Southern

Texas Southern won despite losing 318-260 and the time-of-possession battle.

The Tigers converted all three fourth-down opportunities. Southern converted two of three.

Texas Southern passed for only 42 yards. Its 24 points came from three rushing touchdowns and Arana’s field goal.

Southern committed one 15-yard penalty. Texas Southern committed eight for 102 yards.

Texas Southern forced the game’s only turnover when Christian Johnson fumbled, and Ryan Robinson Jr. recovered.

Southern’s blocked field goal and the overturned Texas Southern interception were two major swing plays.

Both programs are 1-3 in SWAC competition. Texas Southern hosts Grambling State next, while Southern travels to Florida A&M.

Around HBCU Football: Week 8 Upsets and Conference Results

Bethune-Cookman 24, Jackson State 21

The SWAC East race just changed.

Bethune-Cookman (5-3, 3-1 SWAC) defeated the Black College Football Poll’s No. 1 team, earning its first victory over Jackson State since joining the conference.

Jackson State grabbed a 21-17 lead late after a mishandled punt.

Bethune-Cookman quarterback Tyler Jefferson answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Rickie Shaw II with 40 seconds remaining.

Jackson State’s Andrew Ivaniciuc missed a 49-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game.

The Wildcats held Jackson State to 33 net rushing yards and sacked quarterback Jared Lockhart four times.

Nate Rembert caught five passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

SWAC East implications: Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman are tied atop the division at 3-1. Jackson State dropped to 3-2.

The Wildcats have moved from contender to serious championship threat.

Howard 26, Morgan State 20 (OT)

Howard opened MEAC competition with a statement victory.

Ben Chandler returned an interception for a walk-off touchdown in overtime, lifting the Bison (4-4, 1-0 MEAC) past Morgan State in Baltimore.

Pick 6 for the Win in Overtime!



We will see you next week in Durham when we take on Central.#win360🦬🏈#howarduniversity pic.twitter.com/MsqeiLzHRl — HOWARD FOOTBALL (@HUBISONFOOTBALL) October 24, 2026

Howard with a PICK SIX GAME WINNER in OT 🔥



Ben Chandler IV takes it 87 yards to the crib to beat Morgan State 🦬



📺: ESPN+ | @HUBISONFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/gVW2BiRhKX — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) October 24, 2026

Morgan State (5-3, 0-1) has now lost two straight games to opponents who entered their matchups with losing records.

Bears quarterback Cameron Edge completed 23 of 33 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Morgan State’s impressive start has suddenly become a test of resilience.

Other MEAC Results

North Carolina Central 31, Delaware State 12: Gino Addison rushed 31 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Chauncey Thompkins completed 15 of 18 passes.

South Carolina State 22, Norfolk State 7: The defending HBCU Division I national champions held Norfolk State scoreless until the third quarter. Mason Pickett-Hicks scored twice.

Other SWAC Results

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31, Florida A&M 28: Florida A&M quarterback Armond Parker threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Arkansas-Pine Bluff improved to 2-2 in the SWAC West.

Prairie View A&M 30, East Texas A&M 19: Chase Bingmon scored twice on nine carries. East Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Mooney passed for 333 yards in defeat.

CIAA and SIAC Week 8 Results

Bowie State 16, Johnson C. Smith 13: Joshuah Keith connected with John Thompson for the winning touchdown with 34 seconds remaining, completing a 13-play, 85-yard drive. Johnson C. Smith suffered its first CIAA loss.

Virginia Union 49, Shaw 6: RJ Rosales threw four touchdown passes while completing 10 of 15 attempts. Virginia Union remained unbeaten in CIAA play.

Fayetteville State 51, Bluefield State 13: Fayetteville State scored 36 points in the second quarter, including a pick-six by Christopher Bentley.

Benedict 29, Albany State 8: Zane Spires connected on a school-record 54-yard field goal. Benedict limited Albany State to 152 total yards.

Kentucky State 27, Savannah State 24: A late touchdown kept the Thorobreds atop the SIAC standings.

Edward Waters 62, Clark Atlanta 14: Edward Waters delivered the largest margin of victory in an HBCU-versus-HBCU matchup during Week 8, winning by 48 points at homecoming.

HBCU Football Week 8: Top Individual Performances

Top Five Offensive Performers

1. Gino Addison, RB, North Carolina Central

* 31 carries, 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

* Dominated the MEAC opener against Delaware State.

2. Armond Parker, QB, Florida A&M

* 23-of-37 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

* Produced one of the weekend’s top passing performances despite the loss.

3. RJ Rosales, QB, Virginia Union

* 10-of-15 passing for 193 yards and four touchdowns.

* Helped the Panthers remain unbeaten in CIAA competition.

4. Trey Holly, RB, Southern

* 35 carries, 156 rushing yards and one touchdown.

* Added four receptions for 29 yards.

5. Athean Renfro Jr., RB, Texas Southern

* 23 carries, 135 rushing yards and one touchdown.

* Played a critical role in the Tigers’ 24-21 victory over Southern.

Honorable mentions: Nate Rembert, Jackson State (five catches, 118 yards, one touchdown); Jared Lockhart, Jackson State (211 passing yards, two touchdowns); Cameron Edge, Morgan State (23-of-33 passing, 195 yards, two touchdowns); Tyler Jefferson, Bethune-Cookman (game-winning touchdown pass); Montrell Wright, Virginia Union (91 receiving yards, two touchdowns); and Joshuah Keith, Bowie State (game-winning touchdown drive).

Top Five Defensive Performers

1. Ben Chandler, DB, Howard

* Returned an interception for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Morgan State.

2. Tay James, DB, Southern

* 10 tackles, including seven solo stops, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

3. Christopher Bentley, DB, Fayetteville State

* Returned an interception for a touchdown during the Broncos’ 36-point second quarter.

4. Ryan Robinson Jr., S, Texas Southern

* Nine tackles, half a tackle for loss and the game’s only fumble recovery.

5. Darius Sims, DB, Texas Southern

* Nine tackles, including five solo stops, as the Tigers held Southern to 21 points.

Defensive unit honors

* Bethune-Cookman: Four sacks and only 33 net rushing yards allowed against Jackson State.

* Benedict: Held Albany State to 152 total yards, forced three turnovers and limited the Golden Rams to 2-of-18 on third down.

* South Carolina State: Allowed seven points in its MEAC-opening victory over Norfolk State.

Top Special Teams Performers

* Miguel Arana III, K, Texas Southern: Converted the 46-yard game-winning field goal as time expired against Southern.

* Zane Spires, K, Benedict: Made 53, 54, and 48-yard field goals, including a school-record 54-yarder.

HBCU Football Statistical Leaders Through Week 8

The following rankings cover HBCU programs competing in NCAA Division I FCS through games played Oct. 24, 2026.

Top Five HBCU FCS Passers

1. Jaylon Tolbert, Alcorn State

* Completions/attempts: 164 of 259

* Passing yards: 2,361

* Touchdowns: 24

* Interceptions: 8

2. Cornelious Brown IV, Alabama A&M

* Completions/attempts: 149 of 245

* Passing yards: 2,158

* Touchdowns: 21

* Interceptions: 5

3. Jared Lockhart, Jackson State

* Completions/attempts: 111 of 189

* Passing yards: 1,704

* Touchdowns: 16

* Interceptions: 1

4. Cameron Edge, Morgan State

* Completions/attempts: 138 of 208

* Passing yards: 1,694

* Touchdowns: 14

* Interceptions: 5

5. Daylin Lee, Tennessee State

* Completions/attempts: 139 of 261

* Passing yards: 1,678

* Touchdowns: 11

* Interceptions: 9

Top Five HBCU FCS Rushers

1. Trey Holly, Southern

* Carries: 174

* Rushing yards: 829

* Yards per carry: 4.8

* Touchdowns: 7

2. Mason Pickett-Hicks, South Carolina State

* Carries: 108

* Rushing yards: 793

* Yards per carry: 7.3

* Touchdowns: 7

3. Rashon Brown, Bethune-Cookman

* Carries: 143

* Rushing yards: 697

* Yards per carry: 4.9

* Touchdowns: 9

4. Athean Renfro Jr., Texas Southern

* Carries: 122

* Rushing yards: 666

* Yards per carry: 5.5

* Touchdowns: 6

5. Jalyn Daniels, Norfolk State

* Carries: 111

* Rushing yards: 661

* Yards per carry: 6.0

* Touchdowns: 4

Top Five HBCU FCS Receivers

1. Jarel Williams, Alabama A&M

* Receptions: 39

* Receiving yards: 686

* Yards per reception: 17.6

* Touchdowns: 8

2. Nate Rembert, Jackson State

* Receptions: 33

* Receiving yards: 663

* Yards per reception: 20.1

* Touchdowns: 3

3. Cam Bulluck, Tennessee State

* Receptions: 42

* Receiving yards: 615

* Yards per reception: 14.6

* Touchdowns: 7

4. Jaylan Bean, Alabama A&M

* Receptions: 34

* Receiving yards: 577

* Yards per reception: 17.0

* Touchdowns: 8

5. Demetric Whitlock, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

* Receptions: 32

* Receiving yards: 522

* Yards per reception: 16.3

* Touchdowns: 6

Alcorn State’s Tolbert and Alabama A&M’s Brown were idle during Week 8. They still held the top two spots in HBCU FCS passing yards.

Holly’s 156-yard performance against Texas Southern pushed him past South Carolina State’s Pickett-Hicks for the HBCU FCS rushing lead.

HBCU Football Week 8: 10 Statistics That Defined the Weekend

* 4: Marquee games featuring dramatic late finishes: Texas Southern-Southern, Bethune-Cookman-Jackson State, Bowie State-Johnson C. Smith, and Howard-Morgan State.

* 42: Texas Southern’s passing yards in a victory. The Tigers rushed for 218 yards.

* 3-for-3: Texas Southern’s fourth-down conversion rate against Southern.

* 33: Jackson State’s net rushing yards against Bethune-Cookman. Lockhart was sacked four times.

* 214: Gino Addison’s rushing yards against Delaware State.

* 829: Trey Holly’s season rushing total, the most among HBCU FCS running backs.

* 2-of-18: Albany State’s third-down conversion performance against Benedict.

* 54: Distance in yards of Zane Spires’ school-record field goal for Benedict.

* 36: Fayetteville State’s second-quarter points against Bluefield State.

* 48: Edward Waters’ victory margin against Clark Atlanta, the largest in an HBCU-versus-HBCU matchup this week.

Additional MEAC note: Road teams went 2-1 in the three conference openers. North Carolina Central and Howard won away from home, while South Carolina State defended its home field.

What Did We Learn From HBCU Football Week 8?

Contenders That Proved Something

Bethune-Cookman is a legitimate SWAC East contender.

Beating No. 1 Jackson State with a late touchdown drive was no fluke. The Wildcats’ defense controlled the line of scrimmage, held Jackson State to 33 net rushing yards and delivered four sacks.

The Wildcats now share first place in the SWAC East.

Howard is built for the MEAC’s five-game sprint.

Ted White’s Bison opened conference competition with a road victory over Morgan State, a team widely viewed as a championship contender entering Week 8.

In a conference without a championship game, stealing a road win in the opener can make all the difference.

Benedict has a postseason formula.

The Tigers combined suffocating defense with outstanding special teams.

Holding Albany State to 152 yards while Spires connected on three long field goals is the kind of complementary football that travels.

Virginia Union continues to separate itself.

The Panthers remain unbeaten in CIAA competition and keep building momentum toward a potentially decisive conference showdown.

Contenders That Exposed a Weakness

Jackson State has an offensive line problem to solve.

The Tigers could not establish their rushing attack or consistently protect Lockhart.

Bethune-Cookman exploited both issues. A special teams mistake briefly helped Jackson State regain the lead, but the Wildcats answered.

Jackson State no longer leads the division.

Morgan State’s fast start is fading.

The Bears have lost two consecutive games, including their MEAC opener at home.

The concern is not simply the losses. Both came against opponents entering the matchups with losing records.

Morgan State has talent, but championship contenders must finish.

Southern keeps discovering that statistics do not determine winners.

The Jaguars dominated much of the stat sheet against Texas Southern and still lost.

Faulk was right.

The only statistic that ultimately matters is the score.

HBCU Football Conference Championship Races After Week 8

SWAC East

* Alabama A&M: 3-1

* Bethune-Cookman: 3-1

* Jackson State: 3-2

The Magic City Classic and Bethune-Cookman’s trip to Arkansas-Pine Bluff will help shape the division race in Week 9.

Black College Football Player of the Year Spotlight:



Chase Bingmon, RB, Prairie View A&M



Chase helped Prairie View A&M secure a 30-19 win over East Texas A&M, rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by an explosive 52-yard run! pic.twitter.com/LQBsVzJvdD — BlackCollegeFootball (@BCFHOF) October 25, 2026

SWAC West

* Prairie View A&M: 3-2

* Grambling State: 2-2

* Alcorn State: 2-2

* Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 2-2

* Texas Southern: 1-3

* Southern: 1-3

The Western Division remains unsettled, with multiple teams positioned to influence the championship race.

#GoDogs



THE LIVEST HOMECOMING IN AMERICA DESERVES A BULLDOG WIN!



The energy. The pride. The FAMILY. Bulldog Nation, this one’s for YOU!



SC State takes down Norfolk State @NorfolkStateFB 22–7 and keeps the celebration right here at HOME!



Oliver C. Dawson defended. Another 1–0… pic.twitter.com/ki6sNjj9Ku — South Carolina State Football (@SCState_Fb) October 24, 2026

MEAC

* North Carolina Central: 1-0

* South Carolina State: 1-0

* Howard: 1-0

The conference’s five-game round-robin championship race has begun, and all three opening-week winners gained an early advantage.

Your Panthers cap off homecoming and senior day with a 49-6 victory over Shaw University, remaining undefeated in conference play! #Play411 pic.twitter.com/pXYwZFCJio — Virginia Union Univ Football 🏈 (@VUU_Football) October 24, 2026

CIAA

Virginia Union remains unbeaten in conference play, while Johnson C. Smith suffered its first CIAA loss against Bowie State.

FB | Senior Day just got sweeter! Kentucky State Football comes away with a 27-24 win over Savannah State.#KSUFB pic.twitter.com/xKg8n8iaUt — KSU Thorobreds (@KYSUAthletics) October 24, 2026

SIAC

Kentucky State leads a crowded conference race, with Benedict, Central State, and Edward Waters among the contenders, each carrying one conference loss.

HBCU Football Week 8 Final Scores: Oct. 23-24, 2026

Scores compiled from BOXTOROW.

NCAA Division I

* North Carolina Central 31, Delaware State 12 (Friday)

* South Carolina State 22, Norfolk State 7

* Howard 26, Morgan State 20 (OT)

* Charleston Southern 20, Tennessee State 7

* Monmouth 49, Hampton 13 (Hampton homecoming)

* Bethune-Cookman 24, Jackson State 21

* Texas Southern 24, Southern 21 (Texas Southern homecoming)

* Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31, Florida A&M 28

* Prairie View A&M 30, East Texas A&M 19

NCAA Division II

* Kentucky State 27, Savannah State 24

* Benedict 29, Albany State 8

* Lane 16, Fort Valley State 6

* Tuskegee 26, Allen 23

* Edward Waters 62, Clark Atlanta 14 (Edward Waters homecoming)

* Central State 48, Miles 20

* Winston-Salem State 21, Lincoln (Pa.) 14

* Virginia Union 49, Shaw 6 (Virginia Union homecoming)

* Bowie State 16, Johnson C. Smith 13 (Bowie State homecoming)

* Fayetteville State 51, Bluefield State 13

* Elizabeth City State 34, Livingstone 26

* West Virginia State 48, Monroe 14

* Newberry 48, Virginia-Lynchburg 10

NAIA

* Florida Memorial 41, Thomas (Ga.) 14 (Florida Memorial homecoming)

* Texas Wesleyan 69, Langston 25

* Wayland Baptist 30, Arkansas Baptist 0

* Louisiana Christian 69, Texas College 6

HBCU Football Week 9: Five Games to Watch

* Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M: Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

* Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff: A critical matchup for the Wildcats’ SWAC East championship pursuit.

* Grambling State at Texas Southern: The Tigers attempt to build on their dramatic homecoming victory.

* Southern at Florida A&M: Both programs look to rebound from Week 8 losses.

* Savannah State at Benedict: Another important matchup in the SIAC championship race.

HBCU Legends Podcast

Follow the HBCU Legends Podcast for analysis of Week 8’s biggest upsets, the SWAC and MEAC championship races, and the performances shaping the 2026 HBCU football season.