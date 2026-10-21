Road to the Celebration Bowl: Toyota vs. BC+ HBCU Football Championship Projections

HOUSTON — The Cricket Celebration Bowl entered the projection business Wednesday with its inaugural Toyota Championship Projection, released by bowl executive director John T. Grant’s office.

The projection estimates every MEAC and SWAC team’s probability of reaching Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12. The model weighs team strength, schedule, scoring efficiency, conference position, and selected computer rankings before simulating the remainder of the season 10,000 times.

Grant said the tool “does not replace what happens on the field.” He also explained that it is intended to bring into public view conversations that have long occurred behind the scenes.

The Toyota Championship Projection gives Morgan State a 63.4% chance of winning the MEAC, while Jackson State has a 40.3% probability of winning the SWAC championship. The Tigers also lead the SWAC East Division projection at 49.5%.

Road to the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl | 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl, ESPN Events

Our BC+ model, HBCU Legends’ predictive rating system for Black college football, produced several notable differences among the teams competing for a Celebration Bowl berth.

We compared Toyota’s numbers with 100,000 BC+ simulations of the remaining MEAC and SWAC schedules.

The Toyota Championship Projection and HBCU Legends’ BC+ model disagree on the favorites to reach the 2026 Celebration Bowl. Toyota favors Morgan State in the MEAC at 63.4% and Jackson State in the SWAC at 40.3%. BC+ favors South Carolina State in the MEAC at 38% and Alabama A&M in the SWAC at 36.5%.

Both models evaluate the same championship races but differ sharply on which teams have the strongest paths to Atlanta.

Let’s examine why.

The Biggest Gap: Morgan State or South Carolina State?

The Toyota model gives Morgan State a 63.4% chance of winning the MEAC. BC+ puts the Bears at just 17.1%, a 46.3-point difference.

Meanwhile, BC+ considers South Carolina State the conference’s strongest championship contender.

MEAC Championship Projections: Toyota vs. BC+

South Carolina State: Toyota 19.7% | BC+ 38.0% | Gap: +18.3 points

Morgan State: Toyota 63.4% | BC+ 17.1% | Gap: -46.3 points

Howard: Toyota 4.5% | BC+ 17.0% | Gap: +12.5 points

Norfolk State: Toyota 4.5% | BC+ 15.1% | Gap: +10.6 points

Delaware State: Toyota 7.3% | BC+ 6.9% | Gap: -0.4 points

North Carolina Central: Toyota 0.7% | BC+ 5.9% | Gap: +5.2 points

Note: Gaps represent BC+ minus Toyota in percentage points. Projections are rounded.

The difference starts with team strength.

BC+ has rated South Carolina State as the top Division I HBCU team for most of the season. Entering Week 6, the Bulldogs (5-1) sat at -23.6 points per game relative to a top-five FCS team, while Morgan State ranked third at -28.2.

Morgan State has not strengthened its case since.

The Bears defeated Robert Morris 28-27 in Week 6, then lost at Tennessee State on Saturday while ranked No. 1 in the Black College Football Poll. Quarterback Cameron Edge had an off day, throwing two interceptions against the Tigers.

Yet Toyota’s projection still gives Morgan State nearly a two-in-three chance of winning the MEAC.

That’s a considerable difference from the BC+ assessment.

The MEAC championship race begins this weekend in its five-game round-robin format, with no conference championship game.

North Carolina Central battles Delaware State on Friday, Oct. 23, in Dover.

On Saturday, Norfolk State travels to Orangeburg, South Carolina, to face South Carolina State at 1:30 p.m. ET. Howard and Morgan State meet in Baltimore at 3 p.m. ET.

It’s difficult to say which matchup matters most for the MEAC in Week 8, but any team that loses should expect its championship chances to drop dramatically.

BC+ treats Howard, Morgan State, and Norfolk State as nearly even, which explains why the Bison and Spartans each have championship probabilities between 15% and 17%, rather than Toyota’s 4.5%.

As it stands, one loss by any team could send the conference's championship race into chaos.

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State: A Potential Turning Point

The Oct. 29 showdown between South Carolina State and Morgan State could dramatically reshape the MEAC race.

According to conditional BC+ simulations:

If South Carolina State wins: The Bulldogs’ MEAC championship probability rises to 52.9%.

If Morgan State wins: The Bears’ probability increases to 34.9%, while South Carolina State falls to 16.8%.

These are projected outcomes under the specified game results, not the teams’ current championship probabilities.

South Carolina State may be BC+'s leading contender, but a 38% projection hardly guarantees another trip to Atlanta.

SWAC East: A Coin Flip, Not a Favorite

Jackson State (6-1) and Alabama A&M (6-2) are both 3-1 in SWAC play. Jackson State owns the head-to-head advantage after defeating the Bulldogs 31-28 in Mobile on Oct. 3.

However, BC+ sees a different picture than Toyota.

SWAC East Division Projections: Toyota vs. BC+

Alabama A&M: Toyota 36.6% | BC+ 45.5% | Gap: +8.9 points

Jackson State: Toyota 49.5% | BC+ 36.0% | Gap: -13.5 points

Bethune-Cookman: Toyota 9.3% | BC+ 11.9% | Gap: +2.6 points

Alabama State: Toyota 4.2% | BC+ 6.7% | Gap: +2.5 points

Mississippi Valley State: Toyota 0.4% | BC+: Excluded under the model’s postseason eligibility assumption

Florida A&M: Ineligible under both projections

BC+ leans toward Alabama A&M because of how the Bulldogs have won.

Alabama A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 55-17 and Grambling State 61-31 in consecutive weeks.

Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV threw for 417 yards and five touchdowns against Grambling State, while the Bulldogs scored 44 consecutive points after trailing 17-3.

Sam Shade has Alabama A&M waiting for Jackson State to slip up and allow the Bulldogs to take control of the East.

Jackson State has the tiebreaker but also faces the tougher remaining road.

The Tigers play three of their final four SWAC games away from home: at Bethune-Cookman, Alabama State, and Alcorn State.

This race is close enough that the advantage could flip in one game.

When we lowered Alabama A&M’s rating to a more conservative level, the split became 39.0% to 38.7%.

That sensitivity test demonstrates how closely the two programs are matched in the model.

Mississippi Valley State’s Postseason Eligibility

BC+ also differs from Toyota’s projection on Mississippi Valley State.

Toyota assigns the Delta Devils a 0.4% probability of winning the SWAC East.

BC+ excludes Mississippi Valley State from postseason advancement based on the reported NCAA Academic Progress Rate postseason restriction. Confirm the eligibility designation against the applicable NCAA and SWAC rulings.

Under that assumption, Mississippi Valley State’s games still influence conference records and tiebreaking scenarios, but the Delta Devils cannot advance to the SWAC Championship Game.

Florida A&M is likewise treated as ineligible for postseason advancement.

This matters because a program’s eligibility can shift championship probabilities, particularly in a closely contested division.

SWAC West: Four Teams, No Favorite

The Toyota model makes Grambling State a 41.6% favorite to win the SWAC West.

BC+ has no team above 28%.

The difference illustrates how much the models disagree about the division’s remaining schedule and the relative strength of its contenders.

SWAC West Division Projections: Toyota vs. BC+

Prairie View A&M: Toyota 26.0% | BC+ 27.8% | Gap: +1.8 points

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Toyota 10.0% | BC+ 23.7% | Gap: +13.7 points

Grambling State: Toyota 41.6% | BC+ 22.6% | Gap: -19.0 points

Alcorn State: Toyota 10.1% | BC+ 13.1% | Gap: +3.0 points

Southern: Toyota 12.3% | BC+ 12.4% | Gap: +0.1 points

Texas Southern: Toyota 0.03% | BC+ 0.4% | Gap: +0.37 points

Prairie View A&M leads the West standings at 3-2 and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Grambling State and Alcorn State.

The Panthers’ problem is their upcoming schedule: Alabama State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road, with Alabama A&M visiting Prairie View.

Three formidable opponents who can score points in bunches.

Can the Prairie View A&M defense hold up as it did against Alcorn State?

Grambling State (2-2 SWAC) has the friendlier path, with Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bethune-Cookman, and Southern in the Bayou Classic remaining on its schedule.

However, the Tigers surrendered 61 points against Alabama A&M, and BC+ penalized Grambling State heavily for the lopsided loss.

That helps explain why Toyota gives Grambling State a 41.6% chance of winning the West while BC+ puts the Tigers at 22.6%.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The SWAC West Dark Horse

Arkansas-Pine Bluff may be the division's most intriguing team.

BC+ gives the Golden Lions a 23.7% probability of winning the West, compared with Toyota’s 10%.

As coach Alonzo Hampton mentioned during the Week 8 SWAC media session, winning the remaining five games would put Arkansas-Pine Bluff in position to claim the division championship.

BC+ rates the Golden Lions just behind Prairie View A&M, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff still hosts the Panthers on Nov. 14.

That head-to-head meeting could become one of the defining games of the SWAC West race.

The Golden Lions may not be receiving the same attention as Grambling State or Prairie View A&M, but BC+ considers them a serious championship contender.

SWAC Championship Projections: Toyota vs. BC+

Winning a division is only the first step toward Atlanta.

The SWAC East and West champions must meet in the conference championship game, with the winner advancing to the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The overall championship projections reveal another major disagreement between Toyota and BC+.

Overall SWAC Championship Probabilities

Alabama A&M: Toyota 29.9% | BC+ 36.5% | Gap: +6.6 points

Jackson State: Toyota 40.3% | BC+ 25.6% | Gap: -14.7 points

Bethune-Cookman: Toyota 6.0% | BC+ 7.9% | Gap: +1.9 points

Prairie View A&M: Toyota 5.2% | BC+ 7.5% | Gap: +2.3 points

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Toyota 1.7% | BC+ 7.2% | Gap: +5.5 points

Grambling State: Toyota 10.2% | BC+ 5.6% | Gap: -4.6 points

Alabama State: Toyota 2.7% | BC+ 4.5% | Gap: +1.8 points

Southern: Toyota 2.1% | BC+ 2.5% | Gap: +0.4 points

Alcorn State: Toyota 1.8% | BC+ 2.5% | Gap: +0.7 points

Note: The comparison includes the nine teams listed in the original analysis. This summary omits lower-probability teams.

Both models agree on one point: The SWAC championship most likely comes out of the East.

Toyota gives Jackson State and Alabama A&M a combined 70.2% probability of winning the SWAC title.

BC+ has the two programs at 62.1%.

The difference is not whether the East is favored, but which team is best positioned to represent the division.

Toyota favors Jackson State, but the BC+ model favors Alabama A&M.

Nonetheless, just as Prairie View A&M defeated Jackson State and walked out of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium with the 2025 SWAC championship, another surprise winner could emerge this season.

Jackson State's running back Donerio Davenport (10) runs the ball during the game against Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 8 HBCU Football Games That Could Move the Championship Projections

Six games this weekend could significantly reshape the MEAC and SWAC championship outlook.

The following predictions come from BC+, including projected point spreads and win probabilities.

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman | Saturday, Oct. 24

BC+ projection: Jackson State by 0.4 points

Win probability: Jackson State 51%

If Jackson State wins: Its SWAC East championship probability rises to 58.3%.

If Jackson State loses: Its probability falls to 13.1%, while Alabama A&M climbs to 58.7%.

This could be the week's most consequential SWAC East matchup.

Howard at Morgan State | Saturday, Oct. 24

BC+ projection: Morgan State by 1.5 points

Win probability: Morgan State 53%

Championship impact: The winner’s MEAC championship probability rises to approximately 26% to 29% in the conditional BC+ simulations.

Morgan State has an opportunity to strengthen its case as the MEAC favorite, while Howard could immediately establish itself as a championship contender.

Norfolk State at South Carolina State | Saturday, Oct. 24

BC+ projection: South Carolina State by 8.5 points

Win probability: South Carolina State 69%

The Bulldogs have an opportunity to reinforce their standing as BC+'s top MEAC championship contender.

North Carolina Central at Delaware State | Friday, Oct. 23

BC+ projection: Delaware State by 3.5 points

Win probability: Delaware State 58%

Both programs need a strong start to conference play, particularly with only five MEAC games determining the champion.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M | Saturday, Oct. 24

BC+ projection: Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 2.8 points

Win probability: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56%

The Golden Lions must continue winning to maintain their position in the crowded SWAC West race.

Southern at Texas Southern | Saturday, Oct. 24

BC+ projection: Southern by 1.5 points

Win probability: Southern 53%

Southern cannot afford to surrender ground while Grambling State, Prairie View A&M, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff battle for the division lead.

Looking Ahead: The Magic City Classic

One week later, the Magic City Classic could have major implications for the SWAC East.

If Alabama A&M defeats Alabama State on Oct. 31 in Birmingham, BC+ projects the Bulldogs’ probability of winning the division at 62.7%.

That conditional projection underscores how quickly the championship race could change.

How the Toyota and BC+ Models Differ

Although both models estimate each team’s probability of reaching the Celebration Bowl, they use different approaches.

Toyota Championship Projection

Runs 10,000 simulations of the remaining conference schedule.

Evaluates overall team strength, strength of schedule, and scoring efficiency.

Incorporates selected external computer rankings.

Accounts for conference standings, remaining opponents, and game location.

Applies applicable conference tiebreaking procedures.

HBCU Legends BC+

Runs 100,000 simulations of the remaining MEAC and SWAC schedules.

Rates teams by scoring margin adjusted for opponent strength.

Uses a rating scale expressed in points per game relative to a top-five FCS program.

Fits team ratings to 2025 results, with the current season weighted three times as heavily.

Applies a 2.5-point home-field advantage.

Removes the home-field advantage for neutral-site classics.

Uses head-to-head results followed by division record as simplified tiebreaking criteria.

Why the Methodology Matters

The number of simulations is only one difference between the models.

BC+'s 100,000 simulations provide more simulation trials, but that does not automatically make its forecasts more accurate than Toyota’s 10,000 simulations.

The models can produce different probabilities because they use different team-strength evaluations, scheduling assumptions, and tiebreaking procedures.

BC+'s simplified tiebreaking system also differs from the full conference procedures Toyota uses. That limitation matters most in the SWAC, where multiple teams could finish with identical conference records.

Consequently, evaluate the models not only by their current projections but also by how well their forecasts match the eventual conference championship outcomes.

Neither model guarantees a winner.

Both attempt to answer the same question: How often does each team’s remaining road lead to Atlanta?

The Road to Atlanta: Who Has the Better Projection?

The inaugural Toyota Championship Projection has introduced another analytical perspective to the HBCU football championship conversation.

It gives Morgan State a substantial advantage in the MEAC and identifies Jackson State as the most likely SWAC champion.

BC+ disagrees.

Our model considers South Carolina State the strongest MEAC championship contender, sees Alabama A&M with a narrow advantage in the SWAC East, and projects a much more competitive SWAC West than Toyota’s numbers suggest.

The biggest differences are not insignificant.

Morgan State’s MEAC championship probability differs by 46.3 percentage points between the two models. Grambling State’s West Division probability differs by 19 points, and Jackson State’s overall SWAC championship projection differs by 14.7 points.

Those are substantial disagreements for models attempting to forecast the same championship races.

The next several weeks will help determine which assumptions hold up under the pressure of conference competition.

Toyota says Morgan State and Jackson State are driving.

BC+ says South Carolina State and Alabama A&M have the better cars.

Saturday starts to settle it.

Frequently Asked Questions About the 2026 HBCU Football Championship Projections

What is the Toyota Championship Projection?

The Toyota Championship Projection is a weekly forecasting model from the Cricket Celebration Bowl that estimates each MEAC and SWAC team’s probability of advancing to the Dec. 12 championship game in Atlanta. The model runs 10,000 simulations of the remaining conference schedules.

What is BC+?

BC+ is HBCU Legends’ predictive rating system for Black college football. It evaluates team strength using scoring margin relative to opponent strength and projects championship outcomes through 100,000 simulations. It is not a betting product.

Who is favored to win the MEAC in 2026?

The Toyota Championship Projection favors Morgan State at 63.4%. HBCU Legends’ BC+ model favors South Carolina State at 38%.

Who is favored to win the SWAC championship in 2026?

Toyota favors Jackson State with a 40.3% championship probability. BC+ favors Alabama A&M at 36.5%.

Why do Toyota and BC+ disagree?

The models use different evaluations of team strength, schedule difficulty, game locations, and tiebreaking procedures. Those methodological differences can produce substantially different championship probabilities.

When is the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl?

The 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, at noon ET on ABC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.