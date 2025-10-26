Grambling State Stuns No. 14 Jackson State At Inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic
Quarterback C’zavian Teasett led Grambling State to a 26–24 upset win over No. 14 Jackson State on Saturday night at the inaugural P&G Las Vegas HBCU Classic, guiding the Tigers to 23 unanswered points before leaving the game due to injury late in the fourth quarter.
Teasett threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns before being carted off the field following a hard hit on Grambling State’s final drive. Freshman quarterback A’Myne Darensbourg entered in relief and managed the crucial closing moments, converting a 12-yard rush for a first down and completing an 11-yard pass to Barron Miles Jr. to set up the game-winning field goal.
Head coach Mickey Joseph then made a bold move, benching struggling kicker Theodore Caballero—who had missed a field goal and an extra point earlier in the game—in favor of Josh McCormick.
The Austin, Texas native and freshman delivered, drilling a 44-yard field goal to put Grambling ahead 26–24 with 21 seconds remaining. The Tigers’ defense held strong, securing Grambling's second straight win over Jackson State.
Early Game Action
Jackson State’s offense started hot under quarterback JaCobian Morgan, orchestrating a 10-play, 86-yard drive capped by a touchdown to take a 7–0 lead midway through the first quarter.
However, Morgan exited the game soon after with a lower leg injury and was later seen on crutches wearing a walking boot as he was assisted to the locker room.
Redshirt freshman Parker Stofa took over, completing 7 of 12 passes for 91 yards and leading one scoring drive. Grambling trailed 10–9 at halftime but capitalized on second-half momentum.
Second Half Surge
After forcing a punt to open the second half, Teasett led a 12-play, 83-yard drive culminating in his 16-yard rushing touchdown to give the Tigers a 16–10 lead. Moments later, he connected with wide receiver Andrew Frazier on a fade route for a 25-yard touchdown, extending Grambling’s advantage to 23–10 early in the fourth quarter.
Jackson State responded quickly when freshman quarterback Jared Lockhart hit Nate Rembert for a 62-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to six. Lockhart later scored on a short run with just over two minutes remaining, giving JSU a brief 24–23 lead.
That set up Grambling’s defining drive, ending with McCormick’s clutch 44-yarder that sealed the win.
Standout Performances
Grambling State
- C’zavian Teasett (GSU) – 232 passing yards, 2 TDs
- Marques Crews (GSU) – 78 rushing yards, 1 TD
- Andrew Frazier (GSU) – 87 receiving yards, 1 TD
Jackson State
- Jared Lockhart (JSU) – 96 passing yards, 2 TDs (1 passing , 1 rushing)
- Donerio Davenport (JSU) – 11 rushes, 98 yards
- Nate Rembert (JSU) – 4 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD
Despite being outgained 448–365, Grambling’s defense produced crucial stops and forced JSU into four punts and a turnover-on-downs late.
What’s Next
Jackson State (5–2, 3–1 SWAC) will travel to Bragg Memorial Stadium to face Florida A&M on Saturday, Nov. 1, in a pivotal SWAC East matchup at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Grambling State (4–3, 1–2 SWAC) returns to conference play at home against Prairie View A&M next weekend.
JaCobian Morgan Injured At The Las Vegas HBCU Classic
Jackson State starting quarterback JaCobian Morgan left the Las Vegas HBCU Classic with a lower leg injury. He left the sidelines after visiting the medical tent and heading for the team's locker room.
When he emerged, he was on crutches and wearing a medical walking boot, assisted by a member of the medical staff.
HBCU GO sideline reporter, Lawrencia Moten, said the team reports Morgan will not return to the game.
Morgan led the Tigers on a 10-play, 86-yard touchdown drive, giving Jackson State an early 7-0 lead over Grambling State at 8:49 in the first quarter.
The JSU signal-caller left the game after completing 3 of 6 passes for 63 yards. Including this game, Morgan has played in matchups, completing 90 of 147 passes for 1,180 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Before the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, he was averaging 224.0 passing yards with an efficiency rating of 151.3.
Jackson State has turned to redshirt freshman quarterback Parker Stofa to sub for Morgan. Currently, he has completed 2 of 5 passes for 53 yards and rushed 4 times for 19 yards.
