HBCU Legends

Grambling State Stuns No. 14 Jackson State At Inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic

The Grambling State Tigers leader left the game on the final drive, however, a freshman quarterback guided them into field-goal range to win the game.

Kyle T. Mosley

Grambling State Stuns Jackson State
Grambling State Stuns Jackson State / Credit: GSU Athletics
In this story:

Quarterback C’zavian Teasett led Grambling State to a 26–24 upset win over No. 14 Jackson State on Saturday night at the inaugural P&G Las Vegas HBCU Classic, guiding the Tigers to 23 unanswered points before leaving the game due to injury late in the fourth quarter.​

Teasett threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns before being carted off the field following a hard hit on Grambling State’s final drive. Freshman quarterback A’Myne Darensbourg entered in relief and managed the crucial closing moments, converting a 12-yard rush for a first down and completing an 11-yard pass to Barron Miles Jr. to set up the game-winning field goal.

Head coach Mickey Joseph then made a bold move, benching struggling kicker Theodore Caballero—who had missed a field goal and an extra point earlier in the game—in favor of Josh McCormick.

The Austin, Texas native and freshman delivered, drilling a 44-yard field goal to put Grambling ahead 26–24 with 21 seconds remaining. The Tigers’ defense held strong, securing Grambling's second straight win over Jackson State.​

Early Game Action

Jackson State’s offense started hot under quarterback JaCobian Morgan, orchestrating a 10-play, 86-yard drive capped by a touchdown to take a 7–0 lead midway through the first quarter.

However, Morgan exited the game soon after with a lower leg injury and was later seen on crutches wearing a walking boot as he was assisted to the locker room.​

Redshirt freshman Parker Stofa took over, completing 7 of 12 passes for 91 yards and leading one scoring drive. Grambling trailed 10–9 at halftime but capitalized on second-half momentum.

Second Half Surge

After forcing a punt to open the second half, Teasett led a 12-play, 83-yard drive culminating in his 16-yard rushing touchdown to give the Tigers a 16–10 lead. Moments later, he connected with wide receiver Andrew Frazier on a fade route for a 25-yard touchdown, extending Grambling’s advantage to 23–10 early in the fourth quarter.

Jackson State responded quickly when freshman quarterback Jared Lockhart hit Nate Rembert for a 62-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to six. Lockhart later scored on a short run with just over two minutes remaining, giving JSU a brief 24–23 lead.

That set up Grambling’s defining drive, ending with McCormick’s clutch 44-yarder that sealed the win.

Standout Performances

Grambling State

  • C’zavian Teasett (GSU) – 232 passing yards, 2 TDs
  • Marques Crews (GSU) – 78 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Andrew Frazier (GSU) – 87 receiving yards, 1 TD

Jackson State

  • Jared Lockhart (JSU) – 96 passing yards, 2 TDs (1 passing , 1 rushing)
  • Donerio Davenport (JSU) – 11 rushes, 98 yards
  • Nate Rembert (JSU) – 4 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD

Despite being outgained 448–365, Grambling’s defense produced crucial stops and forced JSU into four punts and a turnover-on-downs late.

What’s Next

Jackson State (5–2, 3–1 SWAC) will travel to Bragg Memorial Stadium to face Florida A&M on Saturday, Nov. 1, in a pivotal SWAC East matchup at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Grambling State (4–3, 1–2 SWAC) returns to conference play at home against Prairie View A&M next weekend.

JaCobian Morgan Injured At The Las Vegas HBCU Classic

Jackson State starting quarterback JaCobian Morgan left the Las Vegas HBCU Classic with a lower leg injury. He left the sidelines after visiting the medical tent and heading for the team's locker room.

When he emerged, he was on crutches and wearing a medical walking boot, assisted by a member of the medical staff.

HBCU GO sideline reporter, Lawrencia Moten, said the team reports Morgan will not return to the game.

Morgan led the Tigers on a 10-play, 86-yard touchdown drive, giving Jackson State an early 7-0 lead over Grambling State at 8:49 in the first quarter.

The JSU signal-caller left the game after completing 3 of 6 passes for 63 yards. Including this game, Morgan has played in matchups, completing 90 of 147 passes for 1,180 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Before the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, he was averaging 224.0 passing yards with an efficiency rating of 151.3.

Jackson State has turned to redshirt freshman quarterback Parker Stofa to sub for Morgan. Currently, he has completed 2 of 5 passes for 53 yards and rushed 4 times for 19 yards.

Grambling State is trailing No. 14 Jackson State 10-9 entering the locker room for halftime at the Las Vegas HBCU Classic.

feed

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football