HBCU Culture: Hornets QB Andrew Body Pledges Greek Fraternity At Alabama State
Alabama State Hornets quarterback Andrew Body is fully embracing his college experience in Montgomery, Alabama. Andrew joined the brotherhood of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
The Beta Zeta (None Greater) Chapter pledged several football players, including Andrew. He was No. 31 on the line and earned the nickname "BodyRocks." His family provided a video of his pledge performance.
The Beta Zeta Chapter of the Nupes is the first one chartered in Alabama.
Andrew Body is currently undergoing rehabilitation and physical therapy following arthroscopic shoulder surgery, effectively ending his 2024 season after participating in the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic.
He single-handedly allowed the Hornets to stay competitive until the final drive, where he aggravated his previous shoulder injury. Andrew Body was the SWAC's leading rusher with 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in Week 1 at the OBC.
He became the second HBCU quarterback since Bethune-Cookman's Allen Suber in 2022 to have those numbers in Week 1.
Body is "ahead of schedule, but still will require more rehabbing," according to a source. Currently, Andrew is working towards obtaining his undergraduate degree at Alabama State.
After the surgery, "Coach Body," head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. jokingly once called him, remained closely involved with the Hornets football team for the rest of the season. He played a key role in helping Arkansas State University manage the challenges by having several starting quarterbacks after he and O'Brien were injured.
We will hear more from Andrew Body as the upcoming season approaches in the SWAC.
