HBCU FOOTBALL: HBCU+ National Player Of The Year Award Finalists
Ten finalists were named to Urban Edge Network’s inaugural HBCU+ National Player of the Year Award, which will be presented to the most outstanding player from 21 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in FCS college football.
All positions are eligible for the award. The recipient, selected by an eight-voter panel involved in HBCU FCS coverage, will be announced on Dec. 9 and invited to the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.
2024 HBCU+ National Player of the Year Finalists
Kenny Gallop Jr., Howard, S, Grad, 6-0, 214 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
77 tackles (52 solos), 7 TFL (28 yards), 3 sacks (15 yards) 1 FF, 1 FR, 3 QBH, 4 PBU (11 games)
Ckelby Givens, Southern, DE, Jr., 6-2, 230 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
63 tackles (38 solos), 24.5 TFL (89 yards), 9 sacks (36 yards), 12 QBH, 3 FF, 1 PBU (11 games)
Andrew Jones, Grambling State, LB, R-Jr., 6-2, 220 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
112 tackles (49 solos), 17 TFL (61 yards), 2 sacks (16 yards), 1 FF, 1 FR (TD), 1 QBH (12 games)
Jalen McClendon, Tennessee State, DB, R-Jr., 6-0, 180 (Big South-OVC Football Association)
53 tackles (45 solos), 1 TFL (4 yards), 1 INT, 12 PBU (12 games)
Irv Mulligan, Jackson State, RB, Grad, 5-10, 205 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
157 carries, 1,058 yards (6.7 ypc), 10 TDs; 3 receptions, 39 yards (10 games)
Eric Phoenix, South Carolina State, QB, Grad, 6-3, 210 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
170 of 261 (65.1%), 2,460 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs; 225 rush yards, 2 TDs (11 games)
Daniel Richardson, Florida A&M, QB, Grad, 5-10, 205 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
212 of 304 (69.7%), 2,469 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs (11 games)
J’Mari Taylor, North Carolina Central, RB, R-Jr., 5-11, 200 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
196 carries, 1,148 yards (5.9 ypc), 15 TDs; 30 receptions, 271 yards, 2 TDs (11 games)
Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M, OL, Sr., 6-6, 305 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
Senior Bowl invite, 47 of 47 on career starts, 89% OL grade; 61 knockdowns, 1 sack allowed (11 games)
Elijah Williams, Morgan State, DE, Sr., 6-3, 270 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
54 tackles (32 solos), 15 TFL (120 yards), 11 sacks (112 yards), 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 QBH, 1 BK (12 games)
HBCU+ is the popular streaming platform of Urban Edge Network, offering 24/7 access to live and on-demand HBCU sports events, original sports shows, curated films, podcasts, and more.
In addition to the HBCU+ National Player of the Year, the Walter Payton Award (FCS Offensive Player of the Year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS Defensive Player of the Year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS Freshman Player of the Year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS Coach of the Year) and FedEx Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be presented at the Stats Perform FCS awards banquet.
Voting Panel: Stan Becton (NCAA.com); Gene Clemons (Stats Perform HBCU national writer); Steven Gaither (HBCU GameDay); Craig Haley (Stats Perform); Emory Hunt (CBS HQ, Football Gameplan); Brian Orefice (Stats Perform); Gary Reasons (FCS National Awards host); and Reggie Thomas (TheUnderdawg.com)