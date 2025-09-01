HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: POWER TEAM RANKINGS, TOP PERFORMERS, SCOREBOARD - WEEK 1
Week 1 of HBCU football featured thrilling finishes and a few upsets, leaving many to wonder how the season will unfold. In most cases, coaches will need to make the necessary adjustments to their teams in all phases. HBCU Legends wanted to wait for Week 1 to conclude before delivering the HBCU Football Top Ten Power Teams after Week 1.
HBCU Legends: Top 10 HBCU Football Power Teams - Week 1
- Jackson State (1-0)
- South Carolina State (1-0)
- North Carolina Central (1-1)
- Tennessee State (1-0)
- Alabama State (0-1)
- Prairie View A&M (1-0)
- Virginia Union (1-0)
- Grambling State (1-0)
- Southern (1-1)
- Howard (1-0)
Honorable mention performances: Texas Southern, Hampton, North Carolina A&T (Despite the loss, Shawn Gibbs has the Aggies trending in the right direction), Edward Waters
5 TOP WINS OF THE WEEKEND
Prairie View A&M's Last-Second Win At The Labor Day Classic
Prairie View A&M Panthers 22, Texas Southern Tigers 21
- Prairie View A&M claimed a dramatic victory in the annual Labor Day Classic, edging Texas Southern by a single point. The Panthers secured the win with a clutch walk-off touchdown from Cam Peters to Rodny Ojo, showcasing their ability to thrive under pressure and setting a positive tone for their season under Coach Tremaine Jackson.
Howard's Field Goal Defeats Florida A&M
Howard Bison 10, Florida A&M Rattlers 9
- Howard pulled off an upset victory over Florida A&M thanks to a late field goal. In a hard-fought defensive battle at the Orange Blossom Classic, every point was crucial, and Howard's composure in the closing moments made all the difference for Coach Larry Scott's team. The Bison shocked Coach James Colzie III and the Rattlers with a one-point victory, raising questions about the FAMU offense.
South Carolina State Downs Wofford
Wofford Terriers 15, South Carolina State Bulldogs 16
- Coach Chennis Berry and South Carolina State eked out a one-point win against Wofford. The Bulldogs are 1-0 after the seesaw battle. In the end, State's defense held strong in the final moments to preserve the narrow victory.
Tennessee State Takes Down NC A&T
North Carolina A&T Aggies 21, Tennessee State Tigers 24
- Tennessee State came up with a strong performance to hold off North Carolina A&T at the John Merritt Classic. A missed field goal attempt would have tied the game, but allowed the Tigers to secure the victory over the Aggies. Tigers' running back Kendric Rhymes went off with 60-yard and 51-yard touchdown runs. He finished the game scoring two touchdowns on 21 carries for 174 rushing yards. Why was Southern holding him back?
Jackson State Holds Off Hampton
Hampton Pirates 14, Jackson State Tigers 28
- Jackson State established control early and held off comeback attempts by Hampton. The Tigers’ offense started to find its rhythm and delivered a 14-point win to begin their season with confidence.
POWER TEAMS THAT NEED SOME TWEAKS
- Jackson State: The national champs' defensive unit yielded 376 yards of offense to Hampton. Additionally, Coach Taylor must believe that the 10 penalties are cause for concern.
- FAMU: It's only Week 1, but signs point to trouble in the FAMU offense.
- Alabama State: With Andrew Body, the offense can score effectively. However, this is not a typical Eddie Robinson Jr. defense after losing 10 starters. Expect him to right the ship.
TOP FIVE HBCU FOOTBALL PERFORMERS OF WEEK 1
HBCU PLAYER OF THE WEEK: ALABAMA STATE QB ANDREW BODY
- QB Andrew Body (Alabama State): 18/24, 312 yards, 4 TDs + 16 rushes, 119 yards, 1 TD
- RB Kendric Rhymes (Tennessee State): 21 carries, 174 yards, 3 TDs
- RB Ahmad Miller (Jackson State): 12 carries, 180 yards, 2 TDs
- QB C'zavian Teasett (Grambling State): 20/25, 203 yards, 3 TDs
- QB Cameron Peters (Prairie View A&M): 22/38, 295 yards, 1 TD + 9 rushes for 43 yards
Here is the updated full HBCU football scoreboard for Week 1:
Thursday, August 28
- Alabama State Hornets 42, UAB Blazers 52
- Alcorn State Braves 10, Northwestern State Demons 20
- Towson Tigers 27, Norfolk State Spartans 7
- Delaware State Hornets 17, Delaware Blue Hens 35
Friday, August 29
- Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 9, Florida International Panthers 42
Saturday, August 30
- Prairie View A&M Panthers 22, Texas Southern Tigers 21
- Grambling Tigers 55, Langston Lions 7
- Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions 7, Texas Tech Red Raiders 67
- Morgan State Bears 21, South Alabama Jaguars 38
- Wofford Terriers 15, South Carolina State Bulldogs 16
- New Hampshire Wildcats 27, North Carolina Central Eagles 10
- Elizabeth City Vikings 14, Chowan Hawks 28
- Edward Waters Tigers 41, Savannah State Tigers 14
- Fayetteville State Broncos 0, Benedict Tigers 10
- Southern Jaguars 34, Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 29
- North Carolina A&T Aggies 21, Tennessee State Tigers 24
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs 7, Arkansas Razorbacks 52
- Howard Bison 10, Florida A&M Rattlers 9
- Morehouse Maroon Tigers 9, Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls 45
- Hampton Pirates 14, Jackson State Tigers 28
- Clark Atlanta Panthers 28, Valdosta State Blazers 31
- West Virginia State Yellow Jackets 10, Carson-Newman Eagles 41
- Central State Marauders 24, Kentucky State Thorobreds 34
Sunday, August 31
- Winston-Salem State Rams 17, Tuskegee Golden Tigers 20
- Virginia Union Panthers 45, Miles Golden Bears 3