HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN WEEK 3: POWER RANKINGS, BAND POLL, HBCU-FCS OFFENSIVE LEADERS

Which HBCU football teams and bands led the power rankings and polls? Who are the HBCU individual statistical leaders?

Jackson State Tigers' wide receiver Jameel Gardner Jr. (7) gives wide receiver Ja'Naylon Dupree (2) a celebratory helmet tap after Dupree caught a long pass during the game against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
Jackson State Tigers' wide receiver Jameel Gardner Jr. (7) gives wide receiver Ja'Naylon Dupree (2) a celebratory helmet tap after Dupree caught a long pass during the game against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
HOUSTON - HBCU football has given us three weeks of surprising performances, thrilling games, and bewildering turns of events that will make the next nine weeks all the more exciting for fans.

Let's take a look at the HBCU Legends' top teams and rankings out of Week 3.

TOP 10 HBCU FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

HBCU Legends voted for the following 10 teams in the BOXTOROW national media poll on Monday morning for Week 3.

  1. Jackson State (2-1)
  2. South Carolina State (2-1)
  3. Alabama State (2-1)
  4. North Carolina Central (2-2)
  5. Johnson C. Smith (3-0)
  6. Delaware State (2-1)
  7. Prairie View A&M (1-2)
  8. Alabama A&M (2-1)
  9. Edward Waters (3-0)
  10. VA Union (1-1)

BOXTOROW - COACHES POLL WEEK 3

  1. Jackson State (16) 2-1
  2. South Carolina State  2-1
  3. Alabama State (1) 2-1
  4. North Carolina Central 2-2
  5. Alabama A&M 2-1
  6. Howard 2-1
  7. Delaware State 2-1
  8. Prairie View A&M 1-2
  9. Tennessee State 1-2
  10. Grambling 2-1

BOXTOROW - MEDIA POLL - WEEK 3

  1. Jackson State (18) 2-1
  2. South Carolina State (2) 2-1
  3. Alabama State (2) 2-1
  4. North Carolina Central 2-2
  5. Alabama A&M 2-1
  6. Johnson C. Smith (1) 3-0
  7. Howard 2-1
  8. Edward Waters 3-0
  9. Delaware State 2-1
  10. Virginia Union 1-1

Division II HBCU teams in the AFCA Coaches:

No. 16 Jackson State

Division II HBCU teams in the AFCA Coaches:

No. 21 Johnson C. Smith

No. 22 Virginia Union

The following are the top statistical leaders in the FCS reported by the NCAA:

Walker Harris
Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles quarterback Walker Harris (3) throws against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Top HBCU DI Quarterbacks in Passing Yardage (Top 50 FCS)

No. 5 Walker Harris, QB North Carolina Central - 846 yds

No. 14 Andrew Body, QB - Alabama State - 761 yds

No. 18 Cornelius Brown IV, QB - Alabama A&M - 719 yds

No. 22 RJ Johnson III, QB - Florida A&M - 677 yds

No. 47 Christian Peters, QB - UAPB - 532 yds

  • Bama State quarterback Andrew Body leads the FCS in passing efficiency at 222.96

Top HBCU DII Quarterbacks in Passing Yardage (Top 50 FCS)

  • No. 15 Noah Bodden, QB - Edward Waters - 729 yds
  • No. 21 Maurice Smith, QB - Chowan - 706 yds
  • No. 23 Kelvin Durham, QB - Johnson C. Smith - 699 yds
  • No. 26 Isaiah Knowles, QB - Albany State - 674 yds
  • No. 31 Rashaan Matthews Jr., QB - Virginia State - 642 yds

HBCU LEGENDS WEEK 3: Top Freshman/Newcomers Quarterbacks

  1. Tevin Carter - Prairie View A&M
  2. Don Hudson Jr - Fort Valley State
  3. Jaren Lockhart - Jackson State

Top HBCU Receivers In DI Top 50

  • No. 4 - Jalen Jones, WR - Alabama State - 324 yds
  • No. 13 - Jyzaiah Rockwell, WR - Prairie View A&M - 278 yds
  • No. 31 - DreSean Kendrick, WR - Norfolk State - 225 yds
  • No. 38 - Jalen Johnson, WR - South Carolina State - 212 yds
  • No. 39 - Chance Peterson, WR - North Carolina Central -

Top HBCU Receivers In DII Top 50

  • No. 16 - Darius Cyprian, WR - Kentucky State - 274 yds
  • No. 23 - Brandon Wiley, WR - Bluefield State - 232 yds
  • No. 28 (t) - Brian Lane, WR - Johnson C. Smith - 215 yds
  • No. 48 - Marcus Fleming, WR - Allen - 195 yds - 210 yds

Top HBCU Running Backs (FCS Top 50)

  • No. 5 - Chris Mosley, RB - North Carolina Central - 367 yds
  • No. 8 - Kendric Rhymes, RB - Tennessee State - 328 yds
  • No. 18 - Trey Holly, RB - Southern - 267 yds
  • No. 23 - Jaylen Jennings, RB - UAPB - 249 yds
  • No. 25 - Isaiah Freeman, RB - Hampton - 242 yds

Top HBCU Running Backs In DII

  • No. 5 Fabian Duncan, RB - Allen - 381 yds
  • No. 9 - Curtis Allen, RB - VA Union - 332 yds
  • No. 19 - Johntarrious Thomas, RB - Edward Waters - 252 yds
  • No. 21 - Bobby Smith, RB - Johnson C. Smith - 242 yds
  • No. 24 - Traquan Johnson, RB - Elizabeth City St. - 234 yds

Week 2: "BADDEST HBCU BAND IN THE LAND" Fans' Poll Results

  1. Jackson State - Sonic Boom of the South- 33%
  2. Alabama State - Mighty Marching Hornets - 27%
  3. Southern University - Human Jukebox - 19%
  4. Grambling State  - Tiger Marching Band - 10%
  5. Texas Southern - Ocean of Soul - 8%
  6. North Carolina A&T - Blue & Gold Marching Machine - 3%

