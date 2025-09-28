HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: POWER RANKINGS, TOP TEAMS RISING, SCOREBOARD - WEEK 5
HOUSTON — Week 5 of HBCU football has highlighted the programs that are standing out from the competition. Jackson State, Alabama State, Prairie View A&M, North Carolina Central, and South Carolina State are evolving as true contenders.
Several teams are competing for the opportunity to represent their conference at the 2025 Celebration Bowl. Though, a few may have won on Saturday, but the play has been questionable - like Texas Southern, Morgan State, and UAPB.
We cannot overlook the surprising play of Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M in the SWAC, as well as Delaware State and Howard in the MEAC. Could either of these programs play spoilers? Yes, and they shouldn't be taken lightly.
ROOKIE HEAD COACHING MISTAKES
Collegiate rookie head coaches' teams led in their games entering the fourth quarter, but allowed their opponents to come back and win. Howard also did the same.
Still, we observed Prairie View, NCCU, Morgan State, and even UAPB hold off rallies and win with leads.
Delaware State, Norfolk State, and Mississippi Valley State lost the hard way after squandering double-digit leads. A poor coaching call decided the game for the Delta Devils, who outplayed Texas Southern.
Penalties and questionable officiating affected the outcomes for the Hornets and Spartans. However, in-game coaching adjustments failed these rookie head coaches. None more glaring than what happened with Mississippi Valley State versus Texas Southern.
The Delta Devils had a 20-7 advantage against TSU in the third quarter. Credit Coach Dishman's Tigers for never giving up and showing remarkable resilience in Itta Bena.
Coach Buckley's special teams unit had three significant errors in the fourth quarter:
- First, over-snapping the football over the head of the punter led to a safety, pulling the Tigers within four points, 20-16.
- Second, kicking the football to the TSU kick returner Chaunzavia Lewis, who had a fantastic 52-yard return to the MSVU 20-yard line. Kerien Charlo's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the football back to the 45-yard line.
- With 2:00 on the clock, Coach Terrell Buckley and his staff inexplicably decided to call a fake punt on 4th and 10 at their own 46-yard line. Evens Valcourt Jr. gained only 7 yards; Texas Southern stopped the fake and took over the ball with excellent field position. The next play, QB KJ Cooper connected with Trenton Leary for a 48-yard reception to the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Athean Renfro scores the game-winning touchdown from eight yards. 23-20 Texas Southern.
SPECIAL TEAMS PROBLEMS
Special Note: Too many field goals and extra points are being missed by placekickers in HBCU football. Also, punts are being shanked and long snapping is a problem.
TOP TEN HBCU FOOTBALL TEAMS
Here's the way HBCU Legends voted for the top ten HBCU football teams coming out of Week 5:
- Jackson State (3-1, 1-0 SWAC)
- Alabama State (3-1, 1-0 SWAC)
- North Carolina Central (4-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- South Carolina State (2-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- Prairie View A&M (3-2, 2-0 SWAC)
- VA Union (3-1, 1-0 CIAA)
- Delaware State (3-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- Howard (3-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- Bethune-Cookman (2-3, 1-0 SWAC)
- Alabama A&M (3-2, 0-1 SWAC)
Honorable mention: Grambling State (3-2, 0-1 SWAC), Benedict (4-0, 3-0 SIAC), Edward Waters (4-1, 3-0 SIAC), Albany State (3-1, 2-0 SIAC), Livingstone (3-1, 2-0 CIAA), Johnson C. Smith (4-1, 1-1 CIAA)
HBCU FOOTBALL PROGRAMS IN TROUBLE
FANS ARE GETTING RESTLESS: Florida A&M, Alcorn State, and Southern. The underperforming SWAC programs cannot afford to keep losing in the manner they have been lately. The Braves and Southern keep shooting themselves in the foot with untimely penalties. The Rattlers haven't seemed to get the QB position right...too many easy throws were off target within 20 yards. Southern, not much of a difference offensively.
HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL HBCU PLAYER OF THE WEEK - QB CHRISTIAN PETERS, UAPB
The HBCU Legends' National Player of the Week in Week 5 is UAPB quarterback Christian Peters. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 323 yards, 1 touchdown, and added 8 rushes for 30 yards and 1 rushing touchdown.
STANDOUT PERFORMERS IN WEEK 5
- Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan completed 21 of 31 passes for 337 yards, 2 touchdowns, and added four carries for 13 yards as the Tigers routed Southern, 38-13.
- Alabama State running back Jamarie Hostzclaw rushed 22 times for 135 yards as the Hornets dismantled the Florida A&M Rattlers, 42-14.
- Alabama A&M quarterback Eric Handley completed 27 of 40 passes for 355 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception in the 41-34 loss to Bethune-Cookman.
- NCCU quarterback Walker Harris completed 21 of 32 passes for 288 yards, 2 touchdowns in the 50-42 victory against East Texas A&M.
- Delaware State running back Marquis Gillis rushed 13 times for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Hornets falling 35-31 to Sacred Heart.
HBCU FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 5
Week 5 football scores from Saturday's slate of games:
- Bethune-Cookman 41, Alabama A&M 34
- Alabama State 42, Florida A&M 14
- Prairie View A&M 28, Grambling State 13
- Jackson State 38, Southern 13
- Texas Southern 23, Mississippi Valley State 20
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24, Alcorn State 20
- Virginia Union 59, Shaw 7
- Winston-Salem State 28, Bowie State 21
- Fayetteville State 34, Virginia State 14
- Johnson C. Smith 69, Bluefield State 13
- Livingstone 31, Lincoln (PA) 7
- Wagner 18, Norfolk State 13
- Sacred Heart 35, Delaware State 31
- Richmond 13, Howard 12
- Morgan State 24, Miles College 17
- Albany State 57, Allen 14
- Central State 42, Lane 13
- Benedict 59, Clark Atlanta 24
- Fort Valley State 27, Tuskegee 20
- Kentucky State 37, Savannah State 20
- Edward Waters 27, Morehouse 24
- North Carolina Central 50, East Texas A&M 42
- Charleston Southern 31, South Carolina State 24
- Tennessee Tech 35, Tennessee State 8
- Elon 41, Hampton 20
- Florida Memorial 24, Cumberland 19