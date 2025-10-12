HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: KINGS OF THE SWAC EAST, POWER RANKINGS, SCOREBOARD - WEEK 7
On this Sunday, we will discuss the aftermath of Saturday's HBCU football games for Week 7. The thrilling ending to the Jackson State-Alabama State contest was "one for the ages." The SWAC East is a wrap for Jackson State.
HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL TOP 10 - WEEK 7
- Jackson State (5-1, 3-0 SWAC)
- North Carolina Central (5-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- South Carolina State (4-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- Alabama State (4-2, 1-1 SWAC)
- Prairie View A&M (4-2, 3-0 SWAC)
- Delaware State (4-3, 0-0 MEAC)
- VA Union (5-1, 3-0 CIAA)
- Texas Southern (3-3, 3-1 SWAC)
- Benedict (5-0, 4-0 SIAC)
- Howard (3-3, 0-0 MEAC)
Honorable mention: Alabama A&M (4-3, 1-2 SWAC), Bethune-Cookman (3-4, 2-1 SWAC),
HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL CO-HBCU PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - RB JAMES JONES & RB ATHEAN RENFRO
The Delaware State backfield amassed 617 rushing yards, running back James Jones rushed 3 times for 158 rushing yards for a staggering 52.7 yards per rush average, and two touchdowns. Delaware State leads the FCS in rushing yards and yards per game.
Delaware State has 368 rushing attempts and 2,659 rushing yards with 30 touchdowns. As a team in eight games, they average 7.2 yards per rush and 332.4 yards per game. That's passing yardage for teams!
Running back Athean Renfro is part of the reason why Texas Southern is on a three-game winning streak. In the 21-20 win against Grambling State, Renfro rushed 18 times for 152 yards and one touchdown (60-yarder), averaging 8.4 yards. He's an explosive and hard-hitting running back for the Tigers!
STANDOUT PERFORMERS
- RB Curtis Allen, VA Union: The Panthers' dynamic running back had 30 carries for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the victory against Elizabeth City.
- QB Walker Harris, NCCU: The Eagles quarterback led the team to a 45-7 victory over Florida A&M in Tallahassee, Florida, at The Bragg. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He rushed 8 times for 30 yards and one touchdown.
- QB JaCobian Morgan, Jackson State: 5 TDs, 191 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 1 INT, 202.4 rating + The Dub!
- QB Andrew Body, Alabama State: 349 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 168.7 rating
- RB Chris Mosley, NCCU: Rushed 23 times for 131 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He also caught two receptions for 18 yards. The Eagles defeated FAMU 45-7.
- WR Chance Peterson, NCCU: 8 receptions for 104 yards.
- WR Keon Davis, VA Union: 5 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
- WR Ja'Naylon Dupree, Jackson State: His two touchdowns kept the Tigers rolling!
SWAC
- Coach TC Taylor and his Jackson State team proved they are the KINGS OF THE SWAC. "The SWAC Championship runs through Jackson," Coach Taylor reminded everyone.
- One of the reasons why Jackson State remains one of the best HBCU football programs is its effective recruiting efforts. Transfer offensive lineman, Quincy 'All World' Ivory, should be a leading candidate for the Buck Buchanan Award for the FCS's best defensive player of the year.
- JaCobian Morgan put all of his doubters to rest...the Celebration Bowl MVP threw five touchdowns and rushed for critical first downs against Alabama State. What a great game, young man!
- Alabama State proved they belong in the postseason conversation for the FCS Playoffs.
- Remember this stat line: Alabama State quarterback Andrew Michael Body (yes, his whole government name) amassed 442 total yards of offense against the No. 1 HBCU football defensive unit in the country. Let that marinate. Body's for real!
- Prairie View A&M had a bye week, but remains on top of the SWAC West!
- The ESPN game producer for the Texas Southern-Grambling State matchup had to explain why, throughout the entire game, the network misidentified Texas Southern's quarterbacks coach, Harold Smith, as head coach Cris Dishman. Why?
- Texas Southern has won its third straight game, while Southern, Grambling State, and Mississippi Valley State are nearly eliminated from contention for the division title.
MEAC
- NCCU may have driven the final nail in the proverbial coffin at The Bragg.
- Delaware State's offense proves once again that heading into conference action, they shouldn't be taken lightly. 70 points, 608 rushing yards, 791 yards of total offense. Heck, some programs don't have total numbers like this through Week 7. Coach Jac's Hornets can sting!
- Trei Oliver and Coach Jac are leading candidates for Coach of the Year.
- South Carolina State pulled out the belt on NC A&T at the GHOE after giving tickets and allowing the State's band to show...Coach Chennis Berry wasn't having it!
- Morgan State took care of business.
- Sacred Heart overcomes another double-digit deficit to a MEAC team and pounds Howard.
- Norfolk State has no answers for Wofford. Is Coach Michael Vick's passion being questioned by alums and fans?
DII/INDEPENDENTS
- Head coach Terance Mathis and the Morehouse Maroon Tigers have a two-game winning streak!
- Benedict Tigers (6-0, 5-0 SIAC) are the only undefeated HBCU football team in the nation! They face a tough Edward Waters team next week in Jacksonville.
- SIAC's Albany State and Kentucky State continue to win! CIAA's Fayetteville State and Virginia Union remain perfect in conference action.
- Kentucky State will become the first HBCU to do this...We'll have the report on it by Monday.