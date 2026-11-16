Six HBCU Football Programs Reach 2026 NCAA Division II Playoffs
On Sunday, Nov. 15, six HBCU football programs were chosen to compete in the 2026 NCAA Division II Football Championship. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) set a conference record by placing four teams in the 32-team playoff field.
Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State, and Edward Waters will represent the SIAC. Meanwhile, CIAA champion Virginia Union and at-large pick Fayetteville State round out the six HBCU football teams in the playoffs.
Four HBCU teams will host first-round playoff games: Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State, and Virginia Union.
The NCAA Division II football playoffs kick off Saturday, Nov. 21, with 16 first-round games held on campuses.
2026 NCAA Division II Football Playoffs: HBCU First-Round Matchups
Super Region 1: CIAA
No. 4 Virginia Union (10-1) vs. California (PA) (8-3)
* Location: Richmond, Va.
* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
* Virginia Union hosts.
Fayetteville State (8-3) at No. 2 Kutztown (10-1)
* Location: Kutztown, Pa.
* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
* Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
Super Region 2: SIAC
No. 1 Benedict (10-1) vs. Newberry (9-2)
* Location: Columbia, S.C.
* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
* Benedict hosts.
No. 3 Kentucky State (8-3) vs. Carson-Newman (9-2)
* Location: Frankfort, Ky.
* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
* Kentucky State hosts.
No. 4 Central State (6-4) vs. UNC Pembroke (9-2)
* Location: Wilberforce, Ohio
* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
* Central State hosts.
Edward Waters (7-4) at No. 2 Valdosta State (8-1)
* Location: Valdosta, Ga.
* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
* Edward Waters travels.
SIAC Makes History With Four NCAA Division II Playoff Teams
The SIAC earned four of the eight playoff spots in Super Region 2, setting a new conference record for NCAA Division II football postseason selections.
The previous record was three teams, set in 2025 when Albany State, Benedict, and Kentucky State made the playoffs.
“Having four institutions selected to compete in the NCAA Division II Football Championship is a tremendous accomplishment for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and speaks to the continued elevation of football across our membership,” SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman said in a conference statement.
Benedict Earns No. 1 Seed Following Historic Comeback
Benedict (10-1) goes into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in Super Region 2 and will host Newberry (9-2) at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
The Tigers clinched the SIAC’s automatic playoff spot on Saturday with an exciting 52-45 overtime win over Kentucky State in the conference championship game.
Benedict came back from a 24-point second-half deficit to win its third SIAC championship in five years.
The Tigers are making their fourth NCAA Division II playoff appearance in five years and have earned a No. 1 regional seed for the third time in program history.
If Benedict moves on, the Tigers will play the winner of Central State and UNC Pembroke on Nov. 28.
Kentucky State Returns to Playoffs
Kentucky State (8-3) earned the No. 3 seed in Super Region 2 and will host Carson-Newman (9-2) in Frankfort, Ky.
The Thorobreds got an at-large spot even though they lost to Benedict in overtime during the SIAC championship game.
Kentucky State is making its second consecutive NCAA Division II playoff appearance.
The Thorobreds are on the same side of the regional bracket as Edward Waters. If both teams win their first-round games, they’ll face each other on Nov. 28.
Marauders End 40-Year Playoff Drought
Central State (6-4) earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region 2 and will host UNC Pembroke (9-2) in Wilberforce, Ohio.
The Marauders finished 6-2 in SIAC play and earned an at-large bid.
This is Central State’s first NCAA Division II playoff appearance since 1986, ending a 40-year postseason drought.
With Central State’s selection, the SIAC now has three of the four seeded spots in Super Region 2, along with Benedict and Kentucky State.
Edward Waters Makes First NCAA Division II Playoff Appearance
Edward Waters (7-4) will travel to face No. 2 Valdosta State (8-1) in Valdosta, Ga.
The Tigers wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with a 35-29 win at Chowan in Murfreesboro, N.C.
Edward Waters is making its first appearance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs.
A victory over Valdosta State would advance the Tigers. If Edward Waters defeats Valdosta State, they’ll move on to face the winner of Kentucky State and Carson-Newman in the second round.
Virginia Union and Fayetteville State will represent the CIAA in Super Region 1 after both teams picked up key wins during championship weekend.
The Panthers earned the league’s automatic spot, while the Broncos got an at-large selection.
Virginia Union Claims CIAA Championship, No. 4 Seed
Virginia Union (10-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region 1 and will host California (PA) (8-3) in Richmond, Va.
This game is a rematch of the 2025 NCAA Division II playoffs, when California beat Virginia Union 27-24 in the first round.
The Panthers won the CIAA championship on Saturday with a 15-14 victory over Johnson C. Smith in Durham, N.C.
Virginia Union also took home several conference postseason awards.
- Dr. Alvin Parker: CIAA Coach of the Year
- Ahmad Ross: CIAA Defensive Player of the Year
- Zyaire Tart: CIAA Special Teams Player of the Year
- Tart: First-team All-CIAA kick returner and punt returner
Virginia Union filled 12 of the 28 first-team All-CIAA spots with 11 different players.
The Panthers’ first-team selections included offensive linemen Savion Moore and Trai’von Callis, tight end Ben Haulmark, defensive lineman Elijah Candia, linebackers Christian Aiken and Ahmad Ross, and defensive back Jessiah Gildersleeve.
Virginia Union also swept the three main specialist positions with kicker Gage Miller, punter Joshua Mitchell, and long snapper Jaydon Matthews.
If Virginia Union moves on, the Panthers will play the winner of No. 1 Slippery Rock (11-0) and Charleston (WV) on Nov. 28.
Fayetteville State Rallies Into NCAA Playoffs
Fayetteville State (8-3) will visit No. 2 Kutztown (10-1) in the opening round Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
The Broncos clinched their postseason spot after a dramatic 31-29 win over Virginia State in Friday’s CIAA Friday Night Blitz at Durham County Memorial Stadium.
Fayetteville State came back from a 21-0 deficit to win its sixth straight game.
The Broncos also earned major recognition in the CIAA’s postseason awards.
- Zyking Patillo: CIAA Rookie of the Year and first-team All-CIAA defensive back.
- Marcus Fleming: First-team All-CIAA wide receiver.
- Osirus Rhodes: First-team All-CIAA defensive lineman.
- All-Rookie Team: Fayetteville State had five players named to the 22-member team, more than any other CIAA school.
- Second Team All-CIAA: Five Broncos were selected.
If Fayetteville State defeats Kutztown, the Broncos will face the winner of No. 3 East Stroudsburg and Assumption on Nov. 28.
Virginia Union and Fayetteville State are on opposite sides of Super Region 1. The two CIAA teams could meet in the regional final on Dec. 5, with a spot in the national semifinals on the line.
What’s Next: 2026 NCAA Division II Football Playoff Schedule
The NCAA Division II Football Championship has 32 teams, split into four super regions with eight teams each. The tournament includes 15 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large selections.
- First round: Saturday, Nov. 21
- Second round: Saturday, Nov. 28
- Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 5
- National semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 12
- National championship: Saturday, Dec. 19
- Championship location: McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, Texas
- Championship kickoff: 4 p.m. ET
- Television: ESPNU
With six teams in the mix, including four hosting games, HBCU football will have a strong presence when the 2026 NCAA Division II playoffs begin on Saturday.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley