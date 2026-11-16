Six HBCU Football Programs Reach 2026 NCAA Division II Playoffs

On Sunday, Nov. 15, six HBCU football programs were chosen to compete in the 2026 NCAA Division II Football Championship. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) set a conference record by placing four teams in the 32-team playoff field.

Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State, and Edward Waters will represent the SIAC. Meanwhile, CIAA champion Virginia Union and at-large pick Fayetteville State round out the six HBCU football teams in the playoffs.

Four HBCU teams will host first-round playoff games: Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State, and Virginia Union.

The NCAA Division II football playoffs kick off Saturday, Nov. 21, with 16 first-round games held on campuses.

2026 NCAA Division II Football Playoffs: HBCU First-Round Matchups

Super Region 1: CIAA

No. 4 Virginia Union (10-1) vs. California (PA) (8-3)

* Location: Richmond, Va.

* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

* Virginia Union hosts.

Fayetteville State (8-3) at No. 2 Kutztown (10-1)

* Location: Kutztown, Pa.

* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

* Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Super Region 2: SIAC

No. 1 Benedict (10-1) vs. Newberry (9-2)

* Location: Columbia, S.C.

* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

* Benedict hosts.

No. 3 Kentucky State (8-3) vs. Carson-Newman (9-2)

* Location: Frankfort, Ky.

* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

* Kentucky State hosts.

No. 4 Central State (6-4) vs. UNC Pembroke (9-2)

* Location: Wilberforce, Ohio

* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

* Central State hosts.

Edward Waters (7-4) at No. 2 Valdosta State (8-1)

* Location: Valdosta, Ga.

* Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

* Edward Waters travels.

SIAC Makes History With Four NCAA Division II Playoff Teams

The SIAC earned four of the eight playoff spots in Super Region 2, setting a new conference record for NCAA Division II football postseason selections.

The previous record was three teams, set in 2025 when Albany State, Benedict, and Kentucky State made the playoffs.

“Having four institutions selected to compete in the NCAA Division II Football Championship is a tremendous accomplishment for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and speaks to the continued elevation of football across our membership,” SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman said in a conference statement.

Benedict Wins SIAC Championship | SIAC

Benedict Earns No. 1 Seed Following Historic Comeback

Benedict (10-1) goes into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in Super Region 2 and will host Newberry (9-2) at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

The Tigers clinched the SIAC’s automatic playoff spot on Saturday with an exciting 52-45 overtime win over Kentucky State in the conference championship game.

Benedict came back from a 24-point second-half deficit to win its third SIAC championship in five years.

The Tigers are making their fourth NCAA Division II playoff appearance in five years and have earned a No. 1 regional seed for the third time in program history.

If Benedict moves on, the Tigers will play the winner of Central State and UNC Pembroke on Nov. 28.

FB | WE'RE NOT DONE!



No. 3 Kentucky State Football has been selected to compete in the 2026 NCAA Division II Football Championship, marking back-to-back postseason appearances for the Thorobreds!



Kentucky State hosts Carson-Newman in a first-round showdown on Saturday, Nov. 21 pic.twitter.com/PaCbyDdhN9 — KSU Thorobreds (@KYSUAthletics) November 16, 2026

Kentucky State Returns to Playoffs

Kentucky State (8-3) earned the No. 3 seed in Super Region 2 and will host Carson-Newman (9-2) in Frankfort, Ky.

The Thorobreds got an at-large spot even though they lost to Benedict in overtime during the SIAC championship game.

Kentucky State is making its second consecutive NCAA Division II playoff appearance.

The Thorobreds are on the same side of the regional bracket as Edward Waters. If both teams win their first-round games, they’ll face each other on Nov. 28.

Your Central State Marauders heads to Pembroke, North Carolina, to take on UNC Pembroke in ROUND ONE OF THE NCAA DIVISION II FOOTBALL 2026 PLAYOFFS!



📅 Saturday, November 21, 2026



📍 Grace P. Johnson Stadium at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Field



📌 Pembroke, North Carolina



⏰ TBA pic.twitter.com/Blj5wsn6Je — Central State Marauders Football 🏴‍☠️ (@GoMaraudersFB) November 16, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Marauders End 40-Year Playoff Drought

Central State (6-4) earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region 2 and will host UNC Pembroke (9-2) in Wilberforce, Ohio.

The Marauders finished 6-2 in SIAC play and earned an at-large bid.

This is Central State’s first NCAA Division II playoff appearance since 1986, ending a 40-year postseason drought.

With Central State’s selection, the SIAC now has three of the four seeded spots in Super Region 2, along with Benedict and Kentucky State.

Coach Brian Jenkins - Edward Waters Football | Edward Waters Football

Edward Waters Makes First NCAA Division II Playoff Appearance

Edward Waters (7-4) will travel to face No. 2 Valdosta State (8-1) in Valdosta, Ga.

The Tigers wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with a 35-29 win at Chowan in Murfreesboro, N.C.

Edward Waters is making its first appearance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs.

A victory over Valdosta State would advance the Tigers. If Edward Waters defeats Valdosta State, they’ll move on to face the winner of Kentucky State and Carson-Newman in the second round.

Virginia Union and Fayetteville State will represent the CIAA in Super Region 1 after both teams picked up key wins during championship weekend.

The Panthers earned the league’s automatic spot, while the Broncos got an at-large selection.

VUU wins the CIAA Championship over JCSU 15–14. pic.twitter.com/WWXDykawPH — Kris (@d2kferg) November 15, 2026

Virginia Union Claims CIAA Championship, No. 4 Seed

Virginia Union (10-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region 1 and will host California (PA) (8-3) in Richmond, Va.

This game is a rematch of the 2025 NCAA Division II playoffs, when California beat Virginia Union 27-24 in the first round.

The Panthers won the CIAA championship on Saturday with a 15-14 victory over Johnson C. Smith in Durham, N.C.

Virginia Union also took home several conference postseason awards.

Dr. Alvin Parker: CIAA Coach of the Year

CIAA Coach of the Year Ahmad Ross: CIAA Defensive Player of the Year

CIAA Defensive Player of the Year Zyaire Tart: CIAA Special Teams Player of the Year

CIAA Special Teams Player of the Year Tart: First-team All-CIAA kick returner and punt returner

Virginia Union filled 12 of the 28 first-team All-CIAA spots with 11 different players.

The Panthers’ first-team selections included offensive linemen Savion Moore and Trai’von Callis, tight end Ben Haulmark, defensive lineman Elijah Candia, linebackers Christian Aiken and Ahmad Ross, and defensive back Jessiah Gildersleeve.

Virginia Union also swept the three main specialist positions with kicker Gage Miller, punter Joshua Mitchell, and long snapper Jaydon Matthews.

If Virginia Union moves on, the Panthers will play the winner of No. 1 Slippery Rock (11-0) and Charleston (WV) on Nov. 28.

Fayetteville State Rallies Into NCAA Playoffs

Fayetteville State (8-3) will visit No. 2 Kutztown (10-1) in the opening round Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Broncos clinched their postseason spot after a dramatic 31-29 win over Virginia State in Friday’s CIAA Friday Night Blitz at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Fayetteville State came back from a 21-0 deficit to win its sixth straight game.

The Broncos also earned major recognition in the CIAA’s postseason awards.

Zyking Patillo: CIAA Rookie of the Year and first-team All-CIAA defensive back.

CIAA Rookie of the Year and first-team All-CIAA defensive back. Marcus Fleming: First-team All-CIAA wide receiver.

First-team All-CIAA wide receiver. Osirus Rhodes: First-team All-CIAA defensive lineman.

First-team All-CIAA defensive lineman. All-Rookie Team: Fayetteville State had five players named to the 22-member team, more than any other CIAA school.

Fayetteville State had five players named to the 22-member team, more than any other CIAA school. Second Team All-CIAA: Five Broncos were selected.

If Fayetteville State defeats Kutztown, the Broncos will face the winner of No. 3 East Stroudsburg and Assumption on Nov. 28.

Virginia Union and Fayetteville State are on opposite sides of Super Region 1. The two CIAA teams could meet in the regional final on Dec. 5, with a spot in the national semifinals on the line.

What’s Next: 2026 NCAA Division II Football Playoff Schedule

The NCAA Division II Football Championship has 32 teams, split into four super regions with eight teams each. The tournament includes 15 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large selections.

First round: Saturday, Nov. 21

Second round: Saturday, Nov. 28

Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 5

National semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 12

National championship: Saturday, Dec. 19

Championship location: McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, Texas

Championship kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Television: ESPNU

With six teams in the mix, including four hosting games, HBCU football will have a strong presence when the 2026 NCAA Division II playoffs begin on Saturday.