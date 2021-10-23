HBCU Football Schedule for Week 8

    • October 23, 2021
    HBCU Football Schedule - Week 8

    Week 8 in HBCU Football will follow a record-setting weekend of attendance and performances.
    Author:

    • Three homecoming events at Southern, Delaware State, and Howard.
    • Old MEAC rivals, North Carolina A&T and Hampton, will meet for the first time since 2016.
    Felix Harper

    HBCU Legends' Game of the Week

    I will cover the Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern game at PNC Stadium in Houston, TX for a 7 PM CT kickoff.   The Braves must win in order to keep pace with Prairie View A&M who will visit Southern University for its 2021 Homecoming celebration.   

    Texas Southern hopes to rebound from a 20-34 loss at the hands of Grambling in Week 7.  Freshman quarterback Andrew Body will face another relentless defense in the Braves on the evening.

    Felix Harper and the explosive Alcorn offense could overpower the Tigers' defense.   It should be a fun affair in H-Town after the 'Stros sent the Red Sox packing back to Beantown.

    A GAME TO WATCH

    PVAMU vs. Southern is a game to pay close attention.  The Panthers could have a difficult squabble against the Jaguars and freshman running back Kobe Dillon.  Dillon set the SWAC all-time record by rushing for 267 yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last weekend.   Can Coach Dooley's team leave Baton Rouge with a win?

    NO PRIME ON SIDELINES

    Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders will not coach against Bethune-Cookman.  Should the Tigers stumble and fall to the Wildcats, an upset could impact JSU's postseason hopes.

    

    HBCU Football Schedule  - Saturday, Oct. 23.

    SWAC

    • Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas | 12 p.m. ET | SEC Network
    • Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
    • Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State | 4 p.m. | MVSU Athletics Youtube
    • Prairie View A&M at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
    • Alcorn State at Texas Southern | 8 p.m. | AT&T Sportsnet

    MEAC

    • South Carolina State and Delaware State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3
    • Norfolk State at Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN3 (ESPNU at 10:30pm)
    • North Carolina Central at Morgan State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

    BIG SOUTH

    • North Carolina A&T at Hampton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

    OVC

    • Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

    All times are ET. Bold school indicates homecoming game

    
    
