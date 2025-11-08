HBCU Legends

HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 11 | SEPARATION SATURDAY - CHAMPIONSHIPS ON THE LINE

HBCU FOOTBALL WEEK 11 SCORES FROM THE SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, CAA, NAIA, and OVC.

Kyle T. Mosley

HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 11.

Here are your Saturday, Nov. 8 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 11:

HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 11

🏈 CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association)

  • Bluefield State at Elizabeth City State | 1:00 p.m. | Elizabeth City, NC | CIAA Network
  • Winston-Salem State at Fayetteville State | 1:00 p.m. | Fayetteville, NC | Broncos Network
  • Shaw at Emory & Henry University | 1:00 p.m. | Emory, VA | FloFootball
  • Bowie State at Lincoln (PA) | 1:00 p.m. | Lincoln University, PA | Hudl
  • Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith | 1:00 p.m. | Charlotte, NC | CIAA Network
  • Virginia State at Virginia Union | 1:00 p.m. | Richmond, VA | HBCU GO

CIAA Storylines

  • Should the VA Union defeat Virginia State, the Panthers will be heading to their third consecutive CIAA championship game.
  • Johnson C. Smith will make the title game with a victory over Livingstone.

The 55th Annual CIAA Football Championship will take place Saturday, Nov. 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Tickets can be purchased here.

🏈 SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)

  • Edward Waters at Allen | 2:00 p.m. ET | Columbia, SC | SIAC Network
  • Albany State at Fort Valley State | 2:00 p.m. ET | Columbus, GA | ESPN+
  • Tuskegee at Miles | 3:00 p.m. ET | Fairfield, AL | ESPN+
  • Kentucky State at Lane | 3:00 p.m. ET | Jackson, TN | SIAC Network
  • Benedict at Savannah State | 3:00 p.m. ET | Savannah, GA | SIAC Network
  • Morehouse at Clark Atlanta | 6:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, GA | SIAC Network

SIAC Storylines

Albany State awaits either Benedict or Kentucky State as their opponent in the 2025 SIAC Championship game. Since Benedict has the better win percentage versus common opponents (.469 to .438), should the Tigers defeat Savannah State, they will face Albany State. Should they lose and Kentucky State defeat Lane, the Thorobreds will battle for the title.

🏈 MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

Delaware State 14, Morgan State 12 (FINAL)

  • Howard at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | Orangeburg, SC | ESPN+
  • Norfolk State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | Durham, NC | ESPN+

🏈 SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

  • Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3 p.m. | Pine Bluff, AR | HBCU GO
  • Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 3 p.m. | Itta Bena, MS | SWAC TV
  • Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State | 3 p.m. | Grambling, LA | SWAC TV
  • Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M | 3 p.m. | Huntsville, AL | SWAC TV
  • Texas Southern at Alabama State | 3 p.m. | Montgomery, AL | SWAC TV
  • Southern at Alcorn State | 4 p.m. | Lorman, MS | ESPN+

🏈 CAA / Big South–OVC (FCS Independents & Affiliates)

  • North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook | 12 p.m. | Stony Brook, NY | FloFootball
  • Maine at Hampton | 1 p.m. | Hampton, VA | FloFootball
  • Tennessee State at UT Martin | 2 p.m. | Martin, TN | ESPN+

