HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 7

HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 7 of the 2022 season.

Sanders and Robinson Jr.

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS | WEEK 7

  1. Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 SWAC) | Heading to Jax to play Bethune-Cookman
  2. Alcorn State (3-2, 2-0 SWAC) | Ready to take on the Jaguars in Baton Rouge
  3. Virginia Union (6-0, 4-0 CIAA) | Clashing with the Bowie State Bulldogs!
  4. North Carolina Central (4-1, 0-0 MEAC) | Test against the Morgan State Bears Thursday
  5. Florida A&M (4-2, 2-1 SWAC) | Big win over South Carolina State

Teams Lurking, Waiting to Rise into Top 5:  Albany State, Fayetteville State, Benedict, Langston, Benedict

HBCU Legends Summary of Week-6 Teams and Coaches:

  • Who is SWAC?  Coach Prime and Jackson State's domination of the SWAC gained a new mantra for the remainder of the 2022 season
  • Southern thrashed Prairie View on The Hill 35-13.  But the Braves will roll into Mumford Stadium wanting to establish themselves as the Best in the SWAC West!
  • Watch the VA Union and Bowie contest.  This may be the MEAC Game of the Week.
  • The Rattlers are quietly rising the charts.  Unfortunately, if JSU dispatches Bethune-Cookman, it's likely that the Tigers could wrap-up the East title early with AAMU remaining.
  • NCCU will have a MEAC test versus Coach Wilson's Bears who nearly pulled a comeback against the Spartans.
Deion Sanders

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES | WEEK 6

  1. Deion Sanders - Jackson State 
  2. Fred McNair - Alcorn State 
  3. Eric Dooley - Southern
  4. Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
  5. Willie Simmons - Florida A&M
Great Coaches Positioned to Rise into Top 5:  Trei Oliver - NCCU, Chennis Berry - Benedict, Gabe Giardina - Albany State

Shedeur Sanders

HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 5

  1. QB Besean McCray -  Southern: 360 total yards of offense; 2 passing and 2 rushing touchdowns; 85 rushing yards.
  2. QB Shedeur Sanders - Jackson State: 30/46, 332 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
  3. RB Alfonzo Graham - Morgan State: 23 rushes, 203 yards, 1 TD
  4. WR Da’Quan Felton - Norfolk State: 8 receptions, 94 yards, 1 TD
  5. RB Jada Beyers - Virginia Union: 29 rushes, 205 yards, 2 TDs
Isaiah Major

HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 6

  1. LB Isaiah Major - Florida A&M: 13 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack
  2. LB Montre Moore- Chowan: 8 tackles, 1 Fumble recovery for TD, 1 PD
  3. CB Stuart Anderson - Norfolk State: 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF
  4. DL Erick Hunter- Morgan State: 8 tackles, .5 sack, 1 FF, 1 PD
  5. LB Ethan Manns - Fort Valley State: 9 tackles, 1 INT

