HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 7
HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 7 of the 2022 season.
HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS | WEEK 7
- Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 SWAC) | Heading to Jax to play Bethune-Cookman
- Alcorn State (3-2, 2-0 SWAC) | Ready to take on the Jaguars in Baton Rouge
- Virginia Union (6-0, 4-0 CIAA) | Clashing with the Bowie State Bulldogs!
- North Carolina Central (4-1, 0-0 MEAC) | Test against the Morgan State Bears Thursday
- Florida A&M (4-2, 2-1 SWAC) | Big win over South Carolina State
Teams Lurking, Waiting to Rise into Top 5: Albany State, Fayetteville State, Benedict, Langston, Benedict
HBCU Legends Summary of Week-6 Teams and Coaches:
- Who is SWAC? Coach Prime and Jackson State's domination of the SWAC gained a new mantra for the remainder of the 2022 season
- Southern thrashed Prairie View on The Hill 35-13. But the Braves will roll into Mumford Stadium wanting to establish themselves as the Best in the SWAC West!
- Watch the VA Union and Bowie contest. This may be the MEAC Game of the Week.
- The Rattlers are quietly rising the charts. Unfortunately, if JSU dispatches Bethune-Cookman, it's likely that the Tigers could wrap-up the East title early with AAMU remaining.
- NCCU will have a MEAC test versus Coach Wilson's Bears who nearly pulled a comeback against the Spartans.
HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES | WEEK 6
- Deion Sanders - Jackson State
- Fred McNair - Alcorn State
- Eric Dooley - Southern
- Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
- Willie Simmons - Florida A&M
Great Coaches Positioned to Rise into Top 5: Trei Oliver - NCCU, Chennis Berry - Benedict, Gabe Giardina - Albany State
HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 5
- QB Besean McCray - Southern: 360 total yards of offense; 2 passing and 2 rushing touchdowns; 85 rushing yards.
- QB Shedeur Sanders - Jackson State: 30/46, 332 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
- RB Alfonzo Graham - Morgan State: 23 rushes, 203 yards, 1 TD
- WR Da’Quan Felton - Norfolk State: 8 receptions, 94 yards, 1 TD
- RB Jada Beyers - Virginia Union: 29 rushes, 205 yards, 2 TDs
HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 6
- LB Isaiah Major - Florida A&M: 13 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack
- LB Montre Moore- Chowan: 8 tackles, 1 Fumble recovery for TD, 1 PD
- CB Stuart Anderson - Norfolk State: 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF
- DL Erick Hunter- Morgan State: 8 tackles, .5 sack, 1 FF, 1 PD
- LB Ethan Manns - Fort Valley State: 9 tackles, 1 INT
