HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 9

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS

Jackson State (7-0, 4-0 SWAC) | The battle with Southern could be a preview of the 2022 SWAC Championship game. Virginia Union (7-0, 6-0 CIAA) | Facing a showdown versus Chowan for the CIAA Northwestern title. BTW, Jada Byers is the real deal at running back. Benedict (8-0, 5-0 SIAC) | Hosting Clark Atlanta before its finale against Allen. Southern (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) | Could the Jaguars take their high-powered offense into Jackson and blemish the Tigers record? Florida A&M (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) | Hosting a beleaguered UAPB after losing Doc Gamble. Rattlers still have a marginal chance for a return to the FCS playoffs.

HBCU NOTES FOR WEEK 9

Southern vs. Jackson State has become a "Prime Time" affair with ESPN's College GameDay crew hosting its show on Jackson State's campus.

Virginia Union (CIAA) and Benedict (SIAC) are the two surprises of the season for HBCU football. The teams are on track to remain unbeaten and will have a shot at the NCAA playoffs.

Get to know Coach Chennis Berry at Benedict! He's a rising star and in 3 seasons has turned-around the Tigers program.

The Final Homecoming Games: Prairie View and Texas Southern will host two of the final homecoming games in the SWAC.

Saturday's Magic City Classic will be competitive and spirited for Alabama State and Alabama A&M. I remember at SWAC Media Day Coach Maynor whispered to Coach Robinson, "Wait until October 29!" Well, it's here!

Benedict Head Coach Chennis Berry; Credit: Benedict Athletics

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES

Deion Sanders - Jackson State Chennis Berry - Benedict Alvin Parker - Virginia Union Eric Dooley - Southern Willie Simmons - FAMU

Coach on the Rise: Clarence McKinney - Texas Southern. They keep bringing the upsets in the SWAC West division.

