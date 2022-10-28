HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 9
HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 9 of the 2022 season.
HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS
- Jackson State (7-0, 4-0 SWAC) | The battle with Southern could be a preview of the 2022 SWAC Championship game.
- Virginia Union (7-0, 6-0 CIAA) | Facing a showdown versus Chowan for the CIAA Northwestern title. BTW, Jada Byers is the real deal at running back.
- Benedict (8-0, 5-0 SIAC) | Hosting Clark Atlanta before its finale against Allen.
- Southern (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) | Could the Jaguars take their high-powered offense into Jackson and blemish the Tigers record?
- Florida A&M (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) | Hosting a beleaguered UAPB after losing Doc Gamble. Rattlers still have a marginal chance for a return to the FCS playoffs.
HBCU NOTES FOR WEEK 9
- Southern vs. Jackson State has become a "Prime Time" affair with ESPN's College GameDay crew hosting its show on Jackson State's campus.
- Virginia Union (CIAA) and Benedict (SIAC) are the two surprises of the season for HBCU football. The teams are on track to remain unbeaten and will have a shot at the NCAA playoffs.
- Get to know Coach Chennis Berry at Benedict! He's a rising star and in 3 seasons has turned-around the Tigers program.
- The Final Homecoming Games: Prairie View and Texas Southern will host two of the final homecoming games in the SWAC.
- Saturday's Magic City Classic will be competitive and spirited for Alabama State and Alabama A&M. I remember at SWAC Media Day Coach Maynor whispered to Coach Robinson, "Wait until October 29!" Well, it's here!
HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES
- Deion Sanders - Jackson State
- Chennis Berry - Benedict
- Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
- Eric Dooley - Southern
- Willie Simmons - FAMU
Coach on the Rise: Clarence McKinney - Texas Southern. They keep bringing the upsets in the SWAC West division.
