HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 9

HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Jackson State Holds Off Campbell for a Homecoming Victory

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS

  1. Jackson State (7-0, 4-0 SWAC) | The battle with Southern could be a preview of the 2022 SWAC Championship game.
  2. Virginia Union (7-0, 6-0 CIAA) | Facing a showdown versus Chowan for the CIAA Northwestern title.  BTW, Jada Byers is the real deal at running back.
  3. Benedict (8-0, 5-0 SIAC) | Hosting Clark Atlanta before its finale against Allen.
  4. Southern (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) | Could the Jaguars take their high-powered offense into Jackson and blemish the Tigers record?
  5. Florida A&M (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) | Hosting a beleaguered UAPB after losing Doc Gamble.  Rattlers still have a marginal chance for a return to the FCS playoffs. 

HBCU NOTES FOR WEEK 9

  • Southern vs. Jackson State has become a "Prime Time" affair with ESPN's College GameDay crew hosting its show on Jackson State's campus.  
  • Virginia Union (CIAA) and Benedict (SIAC) are the two surprises of the season for HBCU football.  The teams are on track to remain unbeaten and will have a shot at the NCAA playoffs. 
  • Get to know Coach Chennis Berry at Benedict!  He's a rising star and in 3 seasons has turned-around the Tigers program.
  • The Final Homecoming Games: Prairie View and Texas Southern will host two of the final homecoming games in the SWAC. 
  • Saturday's Magic City Classic will be competitive and spirited for Alabama State and Alabama A&M.  I remember at SWAC Media Day Coach Maynor whispered to Coach Robinson, "Wait until October 29!"  Well, it's here!
Coach Berry

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES

  1. Deion Sanders - Jackson State
  2. Chennis Berry - Benedict
  3. Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
  4. Eric Dooley - Southern
  5. Willie Simmons - FAMU

Coach on the Rise: Clarence McKinney - Texas Southern.  They keep bringing the upsets in the SWAC West division.

