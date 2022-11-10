HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | Week 11

HOUSTON, TX - The HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 11 of the 2022 season get sorted out due to several casualties from Week 10 dropped out.

Credit: NCCU Athletics

Conference division champions were crowned last weekend, and several more will get the call in Week 11. Jackson State flew into H-Town, took over PNC Stadium, and handled their business with a 41-14 victory over Texas Southern.

Jackson State (8-0, 5-0 SWAC East) leads the SWAC East with one division game remaining versus Alabama A&M in Week 11. Before the No.5-ranked FCS team considers an unblemished SWAC record, they must handle the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M, who hope to play spoiler!

FAMU kept its reign at Bragg Memorial Stadium while halting a Southern Jaguars comeback at 30-16.

Benedict finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record and is the No.1 team in the NCAA Division II Football Super Region 2 rankings.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Tigers will contend for the 2022 SIAC Football Championship title against the ninth-ranked Tuskegee Golden Tigers for a 2 PM ET kick-off at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS

Jackson State (9-0, 6-0 SWAC East) | Tigers keep rolling and can complete a second-straight season of perfection and superiority over the SWAC competitors with a win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Benedict (10-0, 7-0 SIAC) | 10-0 is a stark contrast from the 2-7 season in 2021. In the SIAC Championship game vs. Tuskegee. Florida A&M (7-2, 5-1 SWAC East) | The Rattlers to have a repeat trip to the FCS Playoffs if they can take the sting of a confident Hornets team from Bama State. North Carolina Central (7-2, 3-1 MEAC)| The Eagles must win and Howard loses to avoid the convoluted tie-breaker scenarios with Howard, Norfolk State, and South Carolina State. Tuskegee (8-2, 7-0) | Can the Golden Tigers shock Benedict for the SIAC Championship? Don't count out Coach Ruffins!

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders looks on at the Jackson State vs. Texas Southern game at PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, November 5, 2022; Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES

Deion Sanders - Jackson State Chennis Berry - Benedict Willie Simmons - FAMU Reginald Ruffin - Tuskegee Sam Washington - NC A&T

