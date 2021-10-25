HBCU Top 5 Power Rankings - Week 9

HBCU Legends' presents its "HBCU Football's Top 5 Power Rankings" going into Week 9 in the FCS.

HBCU Legends' presents its "HBCU Football's Top 5 Power Rankings" going into Week 9 in the FCS.

In Week 8, the top four SWAC football programs stay in the top five, and one MEAC program switches its ranking.

A pair of top-five teams had bye weeks, and a new squad jumped into the rankings.

Jackson State's Gary Harrell leads the Tigers during their game against Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Jsu Vs Bethune Cookman22; Credit:© Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

#1 - JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY (6-1)

No Coach Prime? No Problem. Interim head coach Gary Harrell's Jackson Staten (6-1, 4-0 SWAC) struggled a bit in the first quarter - which is becoming a norm of the Tigers offense - but scored, and scored, and scored before halftime.

Bethune-Cookman was outgunned and outmatched in a losing effort to Jackson State, 42-12.

The defense finally registered interceptions after seven weeks of action. Shilo Sanders imitated his Hall of Fame father to return his interception down to the BCU four-yard line.

The Tigers (6-1, 4-0 SWAC) will go travel to south Mississippi and battle in-state SWAC foe Mississippi Valley State (0-7, 0-4 SWAC) at 3 PM CT on Saturday, Oct. 30. Broadcasting on MVSU Athletics YouTube Channel.

#2 - PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (6-1)

Prairie View (6-1, 5-0 SWAC West) keeps rolling with a 48-21 dominant performance! The Panthers drove down Interstate 10 to Baton Rouge to spoil the Jaguars' Homecoming.

The Panthers took a page from the Jags offensive playbook, rushed for 224 yards, and had 504 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jawon Pass went 19-of-27 for 280 yards, 2 TDs, and 2 INTs on the evening.

Running backs Lyndemian Brooks (108 yards) and Jaden Stewart (83 yards) each had pair of touchdowns. Brooks was equally dangerous in the passing attack with six receptions and 79 receiving yards.

If Coach Dooley's offense can continue being aggressive, they will have a good chance of holding off Alcorn State (5-2, 4-1 SWAC West) on Nov. 13.

Prairie View will have a bye week on Oct. 30 before hosting Alabama State on Saturday, Nov. 6.

October 23, 2021; PNC Stadium; Alcorn State QB Felix Harper versus Texas Southern University; Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

#3 - ALCORN STATE (5-2)

I paid a visit to PNC Stadium in Houston and watched the Alcorn Braves (5-2, 4-0 SWAC West) demolish Texas Southern (2-5, 1-3) with a rain-delayed, 44-27 win.

Felix Harper carved through the Tigers' defense with completing 23-of-25 passes for 211 yards, and three touchdowns.

Stadford Anderson and not Niko Duffey was the primary rusher with 21 rushes and 90 yards for the Braves.

Coach McNair's team leaps to No. 3 in the HBCU Legends' power ranking because the Braves' defense is slightly better than Norfolk State. Also, the offense has proven its ability to make a comeback in games. For this reason, I was concerned about North Carolina A&T's offense early this season, and the Spartans gave me a pause to keep them at No. 3 this week.

Alcorn must shore up their secondary. Freshman Andrew Body tossed two gorgeous bombs, one for a touchdown.

Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders and Prairie View's Jawon Pass will take advantage of mental breakdowns in a defensive backfield. Beware Braves! Remember, keep your head on a swivel.

Alcorn and Southern will go to blows in Mumford Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 PM CT.

Oct. 23, 2021; RB Brent versus Howard University; Credit: Janiah Mullen, NSU Athletics Dept.

#4. NORFOLK STATE (5-2)

I believe it's time for national voters to start showing Norfolk State (5-2, 1-0 MEAC) some love. You have to respect the culture change Coach Odums has brought to the Spartans program.

NSU led 28-10 after three quarters. The Spartans held off the Bisons' 21-point rally in the 4th quarter with 17 points of offense to win 45-31.

A case can be made against Norfolk State's defense, who allowed 377 yards of offense to Howard, but PV and Alcorn also give up considerable points in wins.

Juwan Carter was on fire by completing 26-of-29 (89.7%) attempts and 332 yards passing. The 203-yard total rushing day was led by Cameryn Brent's ten rushes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

The Norfolk State Spartans will welcome Morgan State Bears (0-7, 0-3 MEAC) at 2 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 30, for a home MEAC conference tilt.

Oct. 23, 2021; Jah'Marae Sheread scores a season-high four touchdowns as the Rattlers win their fourth straight game at Mississippi Valley State. Credit: FAMU Athletics

#5 - FLORIDA A&M (5-2)

Florida A&M (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) required a late touchdown pass from Resean McKay to Jah'Marae Sheread (4 touchdown receptions) to conquer the upset-minded Mississippi Valley State (2-5, 1-3 SWAC) on Saturday.

The Rattlers fended off the Delta Devils who stood toe-to-toe and blow-for-blow in a close affair.

Coach Simmons watched his second-ranked defense squander a 4th quarter lead from two MSVU touchdowns.

With 7:18 on the clock, FAMU needed four plays, 72 yards, and 46 seconds to re-capture the advantage.

The Rattlers' prevented two Delta Devils drives from scoring and won 31-28 in a hard-fought SWAC contest.

Resean McKay dropped in 19/34 completions for 180 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Bishop Bonnett continues to have strong performances by rushing 19 times for 140 yards.

A usually tough FAMU defense allowed 304 yards of total offense and four touchdowns to MSVU. The Rattlers yielded 28 points in second-half action.

The Rattlers march to Mississippi for a challenge against Mississippi Valley State (2-4, 1-2) at 3 PM CT on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Credit: Tennessee State Athletics

CAN THEY CRACK THE TOP 5?

Bowie State is 7-1 (5-0 CIAA)

Fayetteville State is 6-1 (5-0 CIAA)

Tennessee State is streaking at 4-3 (2-1 OVC)!

Albany State is 7-1 (4-0 SIAC)

HBCU SPORTS COVERAGE