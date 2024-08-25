HBCU Football Update: Delaware State Falls To Hawaii In Season Opener
The MEAC's Delaware State fell 35-14 to Hawai'i on the road in their season opener Saturday night.
The Rainbow Warriors improved to 1-0 on the season while the Hornets dropped to 0-1.
Jaden Sutton totaled 56 yards to lead the Hornets' ground attack and added one touchdown in the game, picking up 4.7 yards per carry along the way. Sutton also tacked on 43 receiving yards. Marqui Adams added 44 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Adams' most prolific target in the ballgame was Ryan Lee, who caught two passes for 48 yards.
Brian Bates paced the Delaware State defensive effort, collecting 1.0 TFL and one sack. Team added and Aaron Willis had 1.0 TFL and two pass breakups in the loss.
Defensively, Delaware State held up fairly well against the Hawaii offensive attack, holding the Rainbow Warriors to 331 total yards.
How It Happened
Delaware State responded to an early 14-0 Hawai'i lead with a second quarter touchdown to narrow the deficit to 14-7.The Hornets kept Hawai'i off the scoreboard and followed with a touchdown to even the game at 14-14. Delaware State didn't score again in the game while Hawai'i put up 21 additional points to finish off the scoring. Delaware State won the time of possession battle 33:05 to 26:10.