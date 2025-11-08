HBCU Football Viewer's Guide For Week 11: Separation Saturday, SIAC & CIAA Finales
HOUSTON – HBCU football in Week 11 will be the season finales in the CIAA and SIAC where championship scenarios are on the line for a few teams. The MEAC already has a winner with Delaware State narrowly defeating Morgan State on Friday night, but the postseason positioning continues in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the Western and Eastern divisions.
What to watch this Saturday in Week 11 by conferences?
HBCU FOOTBALL GAME SCHEDULE - WEEK 11
🏈 CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association)
- Bluefield State at Elizabeth City State | 1:00 p.m. | Elizabeth City, NC | CIAA Network
- Winston-Salem State at Fayetteville State | 1:00 p.m. | Fayetteville, NC | Broncos Network
- Shaw at Emory & Henry University | 1:00 p.m. | Emory, VA | FloFootball
- Bowie State at Lincoln (PA) | 1:00 p.m. | Lincoln University, PA | Hudl
- Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith | 1:00 p.m. | Charlotte, NC | CIAA Network
- Virginia State at Virginia Union | 1:00 p.m. | Richmond, VA | HBCU GO
CIAA Storylines
- Should the VA Union defeat Virginia State, the Panthers will be heading to their third consecutive CIAA championship game.
- Johnson C. Smith will make the title game with a victory over Livingstone.
The 55th Annual CIAA Football Championship will take place Saturday, Nov. 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Tickets can be purchased here.
🏈 SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)
- Edward Waters at Allen | 2:00 p.m. ET | Columbia, SC | SIAC Network
- Albany State at Fort Valley State | 2:00 p.m. ET | Columbus, GA | ESPN+
- Tuskegee at Miles | 3:00 p.m. ET | Fairfield, AL | ESPN+
- Kentucky State at Lane | 3:00 p.m. ET | Jackson, TN | SIAC Network
- Benedict at Savannah State | 3:00 p.m. ET | Savannah, GA | SIAC Network
- Morehouse at Clark Atlanta | 6:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, GA | SIAC Network
SIAC Storylines
Albany State awaits either Benedict or Kentucky State as their opponent in the 2025 SIAC Championship game. Since Benedict has the better win percentage versus common opponents (.469 to .438), should the Tigers defeat Savannah State, they will face Albany State. Should they lose and Kentucky State defeat Lane, the Thorobreds will battle for the title.
🏈 MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
- Howard at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | Orangeburg, SC | ESPN+
- Norfolk State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | Durham, NC | ESPN+
🏈 SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
- Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3 p.m. | Pine Bluff, AR | HBCU GO
- Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 3 p.m. | Itta Bena, MS | SWAC TV
- Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State | 3 p.m. | Grambling, LA | SWAC TV
- Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M | 3 p.m. | Huntsville, AL | SWAC TV
- Texas Southern at Alabama State | 3 p.m. | Montgomery, AL | SWAC TV
- Southern at Alcorn State | 4 p.m. | Lorman, MS | ESPN+
🏈 CAA / Big South–OVC (FCS Independents & Affiliates)
- North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook | 12 p.m. | Stony Brook, NY | FloFootball
- Maine at Hampton | 1 p.m. | Hampton, VA | FloFootball
- Tennessee State at UT Martin | 2 p.m. | Martin, TN | ESPN+
FEATURED GAME OF THE WEEK
VA UNION vs. VIRGINIA STATE
The rivalry between the Panthers and Trojans has become more intense in recent years. Virginia Union has a chance to secure a spot in the championship game with a victory, but Virginia State aims to disrupt the Panthers' undefeated conference record. This matchup features a showdown between Dr. Frazier and Dr. Parker. Expect a thrilling game, especially with the standout running back of HBCU football, Curtis Allen, in action.
FIVE GAMES TO WATCH IN WEEK 11
- Edward Waters at Allen: The Tigers' title hopes begin with a win against Allen.
- Howard at South Carolina State: The Bulldogs must protect home turf and MEAC title chances against a group of Bison who are desperate for a victory.
- Norfolk State at NCCU: Trei Oliver's team is in a must-win situation. If DSU doesn't slip up the next two weeks, the FCS playoffs will be on the radar for the Eagles.
- Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M: The Panthers are the favorites and would like to create more separation between themselves and TSU and GSU. However, the Bulldogs are dangerous - which AAMU team will show up today?
- Texas Southern at Alabama State: No Andrew Body. Can the Tigers' defense pressure the young freshman quarterback, Smoot, to keep pace with Prairie View in the SWAC West?
