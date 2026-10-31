HBCU Football Week 9: Scores, How to Watch, TV and Streaming Schedule
The 85th Magic City Classic streams on ESPN+; Norfolk State and Delaware State meet at Lincoln Financial Field, and the CIAA race narrows on Halloween Saturday.
HOUSTON -- Week 9 of the 2026 HBCU football season runs Thursday through Saturday with 26 games across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA and SIAC, plus HBCU programs in the CAA, OVC, Mountain East and NAIA.
Three games have already wrapped up: South Carolina State defeated Morgan State 51-10 Thursday night in Baltimore on ESPNU, and Miles beat Fort Valley State 35-28 the same night. Virginia Union routed Lincoln (Pa.) 62-0 Friday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Panthers are now 7-0 in CIAA play this season.
Pivotal Matchups on Saturday are headlined by the 85th Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State at Legion Field in Birmingham, and Howard faces NCCU. At the same time, Delaware State and Norfolk State will battle at The Linc, with all contests streaming on ESPN+.
HBCU Legends Game of the Week: Grambling State vs. Texas Southern
Grambling State visits Texas Southern on Halloween night at W.W. Thorne Stadium in a SWAC West game with division stakes for both teams. Losing will make a path to the SWAC West title very difficult for either team. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Central, and the game streams on SWAC TV.
Grambling State is 4-3 and 2-2 in the SWAC after an open date. In its last game, the Tigers led No. 1 Alabama A&M 17-3 early in the second quarter and lost 61-31 in Huntsville. Grambling has allowed 158 points over its last three games but won two, including a 45-38 comeback over Jackson State on Oct. 10.
Coach Mickey Joseph said he hopes redshirt senior quarterback Ashton Frye can return from an injury suffered against Jackson State. “We’ll have to see,” Joseph said.
Texas Southern is 2-5 and 1-3 after ending a five-game losing streak with a 24-21 homecoming win over Southern on Miguel Arana’s 46-yard field goal as time expired. The Tigers run the ball first. They average 171.6 rushing yards per game, and quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy has seven touchdown passes and four rushing scores. Athean Renfro ran for 135 yards against Southern.
DII Game of the Week - Virginia State vs. Johnson C. Smith
Urban Edge Network is broadcasting the CIAA clash between the Golden Bulls and Trojans. Postseason implications here!!!
Five Featured Games to Watch
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+ (MAGIC CITY CLASSIC)
No. 1 Alabama A&M is 6-2 and 3-1 in the SWAC, tied with Bethune-Cookman for first place in the East. Alabama State is 4-3 and 2-2. Both teams are coming off an open date.
Alabama A&M is the designated home team at Legion Field. Should the Bulldogs defeat the Hornets, they will take another step closer to contending for the SWAC East title.
Howard at North Carolina Central, Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN+
This is the only meeting this week between two MEAC teams that are 1-0 in league play. Howard is 4-4 after a 26-20 overtime win at Morgan State, sealed by Ben Chandler IV's 87-yard interception return.
North Carolina Central is 3-5 after a 31-12 win at Delaware State. The MEAC has no championship game, so the five-game round robin decides the title.
Virginia State at Johnson C. Smith, Saturday, 1 p.m., CIAA Sports Network
Virginia State is 7-1 and 6-0 in the CIAA. Johnson C. Smith is 6-2 and 5-1 after Bowie State ended its five-game winning streak, 16-13. Only five teams can still reach the CIAA's four-team championship weekend, Nov. 13-14 in Durham, N.C.
Delaware State vs. Norfolk State, Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Norfolk State is the home team at Lincoln Financial Field as part of One Philly HBCU Week. Both teams are 4-4 and 0-1 in the MEAC. Delaware State lost 31-12 to North Carolina Central, and Norfolk State lost 22-7 at South Carolina State.
On the sidelines, former NFL stars, Michael Vick of Norfolk State and DeSean Jackson of Delaware State will meet for a second time.
Bowie State at Fayetteville State, Saturday, 1 p.m., CIAA Sports Network
Both teams are 4-2 in the CIAA and chasing the last spots in the championship field. Bowie State is 4-4 after its last-minute win over Johnson C. Smith. Fayetteville State is 5-3 after a 51-13 win at Bluefield State.
*All times Eastern
BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network powered by UEN | FloCollege
Week 9 at a Glance
- Games: 26 involving HBCU programs, Oct. 29-31 (two Thursday, one Friday, 23 Saturday)
- Finals: South Carolina State 51, Morgan State 10; Miles 35, Fort Valley State 28; Virginia Union 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
- Classic: Magic City Classic, Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (ESPN+)
- ESPN+: Magic City Classic, Howard at North Carolina Central, Delaware State vs. Norfolk State and Tennessee State at Lindenwood
- Free streams: SWAC TV (three games), HBCU GO (Southern at Florida A&M) and CIAA Sports Network
- Homecomings: North Carolina A&T, Shaw, Allen and Lane
- SWAC East: Bethune-Cookman (3-1) plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff while Alabama A&M (3-1) plays in Birmingham
How to Watch HBCU Football Week 9: Thu., Oct. 29
- FINAL: South Carolina State 51, Morgan State 10 | ESPNU
- FINAL: Miles 35, Fort Valley State 28
How to Watch HBCU Football Week 9: Fri., Oct. 30
- FINAL: Virginia Union 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 0 (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)
How to Watch HBCU Football Week 9: Sat., Oct. 31
- 1 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina A&T (Homecoming) | FloCollege
- 1 p.m.: Hampton at Towson | Monumental Sports Network, FloCollege
- 1 p.m.: Virginia State at Johnson C. Smith | CIAA Sports Network and UEN
- 1 p.m.: Bowie State at Fayetteville State | CIAA Sports Network
- 1 p.m.: Winston-Salem State at Elizabeth City State | CIAA Sports Network
- 1 p.m.: Bluefield State at Shaw (Homecoming) | CIAA Sports Network
- 1 p.m.: West Virginia State at Glenville State | MEC TV
- 1:30 p.m.: Florida Memorial at Webber International | TBA
- 2 p.m.: Howard at North Carolina Central | ESPN+
- 2 p.m.: Tennessee State at Lindenwood | ESPN+
- 2 p.m.: Morehouse at Allen (Homecoming) | SIAC Network
- 2 p.m.: Savannah State at Benedict | SIAC Network
- 2 p.m.: Edward Waters at Central State | SIAC Network
- 2 p.m.: Albany State at Clark Atlanta | SIAC Network
- 2 p.m.: Virginia-Lynchburg at Livingstone | CIAA Sports Network
- 3 p.m.: Delaware State vs. Norfolk State (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) | ESPN+
- 3 p.m.: Southern at Florida A&M | HBCU GO
- 3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC TV
- 3 p.m.: Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State | SWAC TV
- 3 p.m.: Northeastern State at Langston | TBA
- 3:30 p.m.: Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (Magic City Classic, Legion Field, Birmingham) | ESPN+
- 6 p.m.: Tuskegee at Lane (Homecoming) | SIAC Network
- 8:30 p.m.: Grambling State at Texas Southern | SWAC TV
Open Dates
Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, and Kentucky State do not play in Week 9.
HBCU Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as Saturday's games go final.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I watch the 2026 Magic City Classic?
Alabama State and Alabama A&M kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern (2:30 p.m. Central) at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. The game streams on ESPN+.
What HBCU football games are on national TV in Week 9?
South Carolina State at Morgan State aired Thursday on ESPNU. No HBCU game on Saturday is on a national linear network.
What time is Delaware State vs. Norfolk State in Philadelphia?
Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern at Lincoln Financial Field. The game streams on ESPN+.
Which Week 9 HBCU games are free to stream?
SWAC TV carries Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State, and Grambling State at Texas Southern. HBCU GO carries Southern at Florida A&M. CIAA Sports Network carries the CIAA home games.
Who leads the CIAA?
Virginia Union is 7-0 in conference play after beating Lincoln (Pa.) on Friday. Virginia State is 6-0 and plays at Johnson C. Smith on Saturday. The two unbeaten teams meet Nov. 7 in Petersburg, Va.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST - WEEK 9
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley