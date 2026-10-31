HBCU Football Week 9: Scores, How to Watch, TV and Streaming Schedule

HOUSTON -- Week 9 of the 2026 HBCU football season runs Thursday through Saturday with 26 games across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA and SIAC, plus HBCU programs in the CAA, OVC, Mountain East and NAIA.

Three games have already wrapped up: South Carolina State defeated Morgan State 51-10 Thursday night in Baltimore on ESPNU, and Miles beat Fort Valley State 35-28 the same night. Virginia Union routed Lincoln (Pa.) 62-0 Friday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Panthers are now 7-0 in CIAA play this season.

Pivotal Matchups on Saturday are headlined by the 85th Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State at Legion Field in Birmingham, and Howard faces NCCU. At the same time, Delaware State and Norfolk State will battle at The Linc, with all contests streaming on ESPN+.

Grambling State vs. Texas Southern | Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends; 2022

HBCU Legends Game of the Week: Grambling State vs. Texas Southern

Grambling State visits Texas Southern on Halloween night at W.W. Thorne Stadium in a SWAC West game with division stakes for both teams. Losing will make a path to the SWAC West title very difficult for either team. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Central, and the game streams on SWAC TV.

Grambling State is 4-3 and 2-2 in the SWAC after an open date. In its last game, the Tigers led No. 1 Alabama A&M 17-3 early in the second quarter and lost 61-31 in Huntsville. Grambling has allowed 158 points over its last three games but won two, including a 45-38 comeback over Jackson State on Oct. 10.

Coach Mickey Joseph said he hopes redshirt senior quarterback Ashton Frye can return from an injury suffered against Jackson State. “We’ll have to see,” Joseph said.

Texas Southern is 2-5 and 1-3 after ending a five-game losing streak with a 24-21 homecoming win over Southern on Miguel Arana’s 46-yard field goal as time expired. The Tigers run the ball first. They average 171.6 rushing yards per game, and quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy has seven touchdown passes and four rushing scores. Athean Renfro ran for 135 yards against Southern.

DII Game of the Week - Virginia State vs. Johnson C. Smith

Urban Edge Network is broadcasting the CIAA clash between the Golden Bulls and Trojans. Postseason implications here!!!

🏈💥 HIT IN THE BACKFIELD! 🔥



The hits are HARD and the stakes are HIGH!



🚨 LIVE NOW — CIAA® FOOTBALL!



⚔️ Virginia State vs. Johnson C. Smith



🏆 Championship implications on the line!



📺 WATCH LIVE & FREE!

🔗 https://t.co/pRG0XDt2zQ



📲 No TV app needed! Cast via AirPlay or… pic.twitter.com/IWRc2tzO4h — HBCU+ (@HBCU_Plus) October 31, 2026

Five Featured Games to Watch

The midfield Magic City Classic emblem at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, October 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+ (MAGIC CITY CLASSIC)

No. 1 Alabama A&M is 6-2 and 3-1 in the SWAC, tied with Bethune-Cookman for first place in the East. Alabama State is 4-3 and 2-2. Both teams are coming off an open date.

Alabama A&M is the designated home team at Legion Field. Should the Bulldogs defeat the Hornets, they will take another step closer to contending for the SWAC East title.

North Carolina Central Eagles head coach Trei Oliver argues a call during a Week 7 NCAA football game versus the Florida A&M Rattlers on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, October 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Howard at North Carolina Central, Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN+

This is the only meeting this week between two MEAC teams that are 1-0 in league play. Howard is 4-4 after a 26-20 overtime win at Morgan State, sealed by Ben Chandler IV's 87-yard interception return.

North Carolina Central is 3-5 after a 31-12 win at Delaware State. The MEAC has no championship game, so the five-game round robin decides the title.

Virginia State at Johnson C. Smith, Saturday, 1 p.m., CIAA Sports Network

Virginia State is 7-1 and 6-0 in the CIAA. Johnson C. Smith is 6-2 and 5-1 after Bowie State ended its five-game winning streak, 16-13. Only five teams can still reach the CIAA's four-team championship weekend, Nov. 13-14 in Durham, N.C.

Delaware State vs. Norfolk State, Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Norfolk State is the home team at Lincoln Financial Field as part of One Philly HBCU Week. Both teams are 4-4 and 0-1 in the MEAC. Delaware State lost 31-12 to North Carolina Central, and Norfolk State lost 22-7 at South Carolina State.

On the sidelines, former NFL stars, Michael Vick of Norfolk State and DeSean Jackson of Delaware State will meet for a second time.

Bowie State at Fayetteville State, Saturday, 1 p.m., CIAA Sports Network

Both teams are 4-2 in the CIAA and chasing the last spots in the championship field. Bowie State is 4-4 after its last-minute win over Johnson C. Smith. Fayetteville State is 5-3 after a 51-13 win at Bluefield State.

*All times Eastern

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network powered by UEN | FloCollege

HBCU Football in Week 9 - TV and Streaming | Reuters, HBCU GO, HBCU Legends, DSU Athletics

Week 9 at a Glance

Games: 26 involving HBCU programs, Oct. 29-31 (two Thursday, one Friday, 23 Saturday)

26 involving HBCU programs, Oct. 29-31 (two Thursday, one Friday, 23 Saturday) Finals: South Carolina State 51, Morgan State 10; Miles 35, Fort Valley State 28; Virginia Union 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

South Carolina State 51, Morgan State 10; Miles 35, Fort Valley State 28; Virginia Union 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 0 Classic: Magic City Classic, Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (ESPN+)

Magic City Classic, Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (ESPN+) ESPN+: Magic City Classic, Howard at North Carolina Central, Delaware State vs. Norfolk State and Tennessee State at Lindenwood

Magic City Classic, Howard at North Carolina Central, Delaware State vs. Norfolk State and Tennessee State at Lindenwood Free streams: SWAC TV (three games), HBCU GO (Southern at Florida A&M) and CIAA Sports Network

SWAC TV (three games), HBCU GO (Southern at Florida A&M) and CIAA Sports Network Homecomings: North Carolina A&T, Shaw, Allen and Lane

North Carolina A&T, Shaw, Allen and Lane SWAC East: Bethune-Cookman (3-1) plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff while Alabama A&M (3-1) plays in Birmingham

How to Watch HBCU Football Week 9: Thu., Oct. 29

FINAL: South Carolina State 51, Morgan State 10 | ESPNU

FINAL: Miles 35, Fort Valley State 28

How to Watch HBCU Football Week 9: Fri., Oct. 30

FINAL: Virginia Union 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 0 (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

How to Watch HBCU Football Week 9: Sat., Oct. 31

1 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina A&T (Homecoming) | FloCollege

1 p.m.: Hampton at Towson | Monumental Sports Network, FloCollege

1 p.m.: Virginia State at Johnson C. Smith | CIAA Sports Network and UEN

1 p.m.: Bowie State at Fayetteville State | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Winston-Salem State at Elizabeth City State | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Bluefield State at Shaw (Homecoming) | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: West Virginia State at Glenville State | MEC TV

1:30 p.m.: Florida Memorial at Webber International | TBA

2 p.m.: Howard at North Carolina Central | ESPN+

2 p.m.: Tennessee State at Lindenwood | ESPN+

2 p.m.: Morehouse at Allen (Homecoming) | SIAC Network

2 p.m.: Savannah State at Benedict | SIAC Network

2 p.m.: Edward Waters at Central State | SIAC Network

2 p.m.: Albany State at Clark Atlanta | SIAC Network

2 p.m.: Virginia-Lynchburg at Livingstone | CIAA Sports Network

3 p.m.: Delaware State vs. Norfolk State (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) | ESPN+

3 p.m.: Southern at Florida A&M | HBCU GO

3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Northeastern State at Langston | TBA

3:30 p.m.: Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (Magic City Classic, Legion Field, Birmingham) | ESPN+

6 p.m.: Tuskegee at Lane (Homecoming) | SIAC Network

8:30 p.m.: Grambling State at Texas Southern | SWAC TV

Open Dates

Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, and Kentucky State do not play in Week 9.

HBCU Football Scoreboard

Scores will be updated as Saturday's games go final.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch the 2026 Magic City Classic?

Alabama State and Alabama A&M kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern (2:30 p.m. Central) at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. The game streams on ESPN+.

What HBCU football games are on national TV in Week 9?

South Carolina State at Morgan State aired Thursday on ESPNU. No HBCU game on Saturday is on a national linear network.

What time is Delaware State vs. Norfolk State in Philadelphia?

Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern at Lincoln Financial Field. The game streams on ESPN+.

Which Week 9 HBCU games are free to stream?

SWAC TV carries Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State, and Grambling State at Texas Southern. HBCU GO carries Southern at Florida A&M. CIAA Sports Network carries the CIAA home games.

Who leads the CIAA?

Virginia Union is 7-0 in conference play after beating Lincoln (Pa.) on Friday. Virginia State is 6-0 and plays at Johnson C. Smith on Saturday. The two unbeaten teams meet Nov. 7 in Petersburg, Va.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST - WEEK 9