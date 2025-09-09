HBCU Legends

HBCU FOOTBALL - WEEK 2 RECAP: TEAM RANKINGS, MONEY GAMES, TROUBLED TEAMS | PODCAST

HBCU Legends reporter Kyle T. Mosley takes us through the highs and lows of week two in HBCU football.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU FOOTBALL WEEK 2 RECAP
HBCU FOOTBALL WEEK 2 RECAP / HBCU LEGENDS
In this story:

One of the most debated topics this week is the increasing prevalence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) playing "MONEY GAMES" against Power 4 opponents.

These matchups, where smaller programs face dominant college football programs for significant payouts, are becoming more common. But the question remains: are they worth it?

North Carolina A&T's Coach Shawn Gibbs expressed his concerns, particularly after his team lost three quarterbacks in a tough 68-7 defeat to UCF. "Honestly, for our team, I don't think it's worth it," Gibbs said, emphasizing the challenging balance between generating revenue and ensuring player health.

These games do generate crucial revenue — Grambling, for example, received a million-dollar check that will greatly support their program.

However, as Mosley pointed out, the impact isn't only reflected in the score: "Is there a demoralizing factor that plays a part in this for the student-athlete as well?" Former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has also voiced his concerns, worrying about the toll these games take on team morale and mental health.

HBCU FOOTBALL WEEK 2 RECAP
HBCU FOOTBALL WEEK 2 RECAP / HBCU LEGENDS

MORE ON THIS EPISODE

Detailed Scoreboard and Team Performances

  • Breakdown of individual HBCU team results from week two. Notable matchups, e.g., Grambling State vs. Ohio State, North Carolina A&T vs. UCF, etc. Comments on southern programs' changes and play calling consistency. Teams showing promise versus those having issues.
  • Special mention of standout individual player performances and weekly awards.

Rankings and Power Teams

  • Presentation of top 10 HBCU programs after week two, mixing Division I and II. Teams highlighted for rising performance. Identification of teams “showing cracks” or in “serious trouble” (discipline, penalties, offensive woes).Noting programs "on the rise" and those with “serious trouble.”

Coaching and Staff Changes

  • Announcement of Fred McNair joining as co-offensive coordinator at Southern. Commentary on loyalty versus the need for strategic changes in coaching staff.

Viewership & Exposure Updates

  • Revised viewing numbers for the MEAC-SWAC Challenge surpassing one million viewers.The significance of these television numbers for exposure.

Upcoming Games & Events to Watch

  • Preview of notable week three games: Tuskegee vs. Jackson State, Miles vs. Alabama State, Prairie View vs. Rice, Hampton vs. North Carolina A&T, Texas Southern vs. Lamar
  • Highlight of the HBCU NY Classic in New York (Morehouse vs. Howard).

Ongoing Program Evaluations and Issues

  • Discussion on: Problematic disciplinary trends (penalties). Team inconsistencies and the need for offensive improvements. Ongoing quarterback evaluations at Prairie View and Norfolk State.

Reflections on the Value of Money Games

  • Deliberation about whether HBCUs should continue playing “money games.”The financial necessity versus morale and student athlete welfare. Specific amounts received by different schools and how they may be paid out. Mosley mentioned Deion Sanders’ stance on the issue.

HBCU Alumni Highlights in the NFL

  • Recognition of HBCU alumni and their performances in the NFL. Shadeur Sanders’ jersey sales. Terron Armstead’s retirement and contributions. NFL highlights: Xavier Smith, Kobe Durant, Bill Crosby, etc.

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football