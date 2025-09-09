HBCU FOOTBALL - WEEK 2 RECAP: TEAM RANKINGS, MONEY GAMES, TROUBLED TEAMS | PODCAST
One of the most debated topics this week is the increasing prevalence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) playing "MONEY GAMES" against Power 4 opponents.
These matchups, where smaller programs face dominant college football programs for significant payouts, are becoming more common. But the question remains: are they worth it?
North Carolina A&T's Coach Shawn Gibbs expressed his concerns, particularly after his team lost three quarterbacks in a tough 68-7 defeat to UCF. "Honestly, for our team, I don't think it's worth it," Gibbs said, emphasizing the challenging balance between generating revenue and ensuring player health.
These games do generate crucial revenue — Grambling, for example, received a million-dollar check that will greatly support their program.
However, as Mosley pointed out, the impact isn't only reflected in the score: "Is there a demoralizing factor that plays a part in this for the student-athlete as well?" Former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has also voiced his concerns, worrying about the toll these games take on team morale and mental health.
Detailed Scoreboard and Team Performances
- Breakdown of individual HBCU team results from week two. Notable matchups, e.g., Grambling State vs. Ohio State, North Carolina A&T vs. UCF, etc. Comments on southern programs' changes and play calling consistency. Teams showing promise versus those having issues.
- Special mention of standout individual player performances and weekly awards.
Rankings and Power Teams
- Presentation of top 10 HBCU programs after week two, mixing Division I and II. Teams highlighted for rising performance. Identification of teams “showing cracks” or in “serious trouble” (discipline, penalties, offensive woes).Noting programs "on the rise" and those with “serious trouble.”
Coaching and Staff Changes
- Announcement of Fred McNair joining as co-offensive coordinator at Southern. Commentary on loyalty versus the need for strategic changes in coaching staff.
Viewership & Exposure Updates
- Revised viewing numbers for the MEAC-SWAC Challenge surpassing one million viewers.The significance of these television numbers for exposure.
Upcoming Games & Events to Watch
- Preview of notable week three games: Tuskegee vs. Jackson State, Miles vs. Alabama State, Prairie View vs. Rice, Hampton vs. North Carolina A&T, Texas Southern vs. Lamar
- Highlight of the HBCU NY Classic in New York (Morehouse vs. Howard).
Ongoing Program Evaluations and Issues
- Discussion on: Problematic disciplinary trends (penalties). Team inconsistencies and the need for offensive improvements. Ongoing quarterback evaluations at Prairie View and Norfolk State.
Reflections on the Value of Money Games
- Deliberation about whether HBCUs should continue playing “money games.”The financial necessity versus morale and student athlete welfare. Specific amounts received by different schools and how they may be paid out. Mosley mentioned Deion Sanders’ stance on the issue.
HBCU Alumni Highlights in the NFL
- Recognition of HBCU alumni and their performances in the NFL. Shadeur Sanders’ jersey sales. Terron Armstead’s retirement and contributions. NFL highlights: Xavier Smith, Kobe Durant, Bill Crosby, etc.