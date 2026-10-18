HBCU Football Week 7: Contenders Emerge, Pretenders Exposed | SMQB

HOUSTON - Week 7 of HBCU SMQB, brought to you by HBCU Plus, continued with Homecoming festivities and a chaotic outing for the country's top football teams. When you believe you know an HBCU football team, they prove you wrong.

Several teams headed for HBCU football ICU rebounded with significant victories to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Morgan State fell to Tennessee State, Prairie View A&M squeaked out a win over Alcorn State, and Alabama A&M is proving to be a juggernaut that still needs help in the SWAC East.

Week 7 gave us an idea who are the true contenders, and which teams are being exposed as pretenders as the final weeks remaining of the 2026 season.

Oct. 17, 2026; Prairie View A&M Panthers football team ready to take the field against Alcorn State Braves at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

SWAC

Let’s start with Prairie View A&M. Coach Tremaine Jackson’s “4th and 1” comments and personnel moves proved to be the B12 shot the Panthers needed to wake up on offense and defense.

Quarterback Tevin Carter threw four touchdowns, and defensive lineman Malik Gucake scored on a 61-yard fumble return as the Panthers held off a 356-yard, five-touchdown passing day from Alcorn signal-caller Jaylon Tolbert.

Tevin Carter | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

Ethan Eddins kicked a 37-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining, and Prairie View A&M held on to beat Alcorn State 41-38 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game Saturday at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field.

Tevin Carter completed 14 of 18 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 80 yards and scored twice on six carries. Malik Gucake opened the scoring with a 61-yard fumble return and finished with eight tackles.

Alcorn State outgained the Panthers 505 to 397. Jaylon Tolbert threw for 356 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions. Prairie View answered with 235 rushing yards and controlled the ball for 33:39.



QB Tevin Carter (21) leads the team on a touchdown drive against Alcorn State. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

Panthers Responded in the 4th

With 7:01 remaining, the Prairie View Panthers showed the potential Coach Jackson has been waiting for since the Labor Day Classic.

Panthers’ 91-yard drive: Starting at their own 9, Jahbari Kuykendall ran for 46 yards and then 27 more on consecutive carries. Two plays later, Carter scored on an 18-yard run for a 38-35 lead at 11:06.

Kuykendall led Prairie View with 89 rushing yards on 10 carries.

But the Braves responded by reaching the Prairie View 3-yard line on its next drive after Jamarr Ebron caught a 32-yard pass from Tolbert. Bruce Uperesa rushed through the Alcorn offensive line and forced a Tolbert fumble on the next play. Tolbert recovered at the 9.

The Braves worked back to the 3, but a delay-of-game penalty on fourth down moved them to the 8. Coach Cedric Thomas was forced to send out placekicker Kenyon Bowyer, who made a 25-yard field goal to tie the game 38-38 with 7:01 left.

Prairie View answered with a seven-play, 47-yard drive that used 4:59 of the clock. An Alcorn State personal foul by its defensive lineman Gideon Spottsville on third-and-1 moved the ball to the Braves' 43.

Panthers running back Zayvion Turner-Knox rushed for 19 yards to the 24 on the next play. Coach Jackson conservatively managed the drive to the Alcorn State 20-yard line. He sent placekicker Eddins to make the go-ahead kick from 37 yards out; it was good.

Alcorn State took over at its own 24 and moved to midfield. Tolbert kept pressuring the Panthers' secondary, but threw four straight incompletions. Jalen O'Neal broke up the fourth-down pass intended for Nolan Chambers with 1:14 left.

Game: Panthers Win!

Oct. 17, 2026; Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson during the contest with Alcorn State. Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

Prairie View A&M 41, Alcorn State 38

Team Statistics

Alcorn State

First downs: 27

Rushing yards: 149

Passing yards: 356

Total offense: 505 yards

Yards per play: 7.3

Turnovers: 2

Third-down conversions: 3 of 12

Sacks allowed: 2

Penalties: 9 for 63 yards

Time of possession: 25:11

Prairie View A&M

First downs: 20

Rushing yards: 235

Passing yards: 162

Total offense: 397 yards

Yards per play: 6.8

Turnovers: 2

Third-down conversions: 3 of 10

Sacks allowed: 0

Penalties: 6 for 58 yards

Time of possession: 33:39

Scoring by Quarter

Alcorn State (38)

First quarter: 7

Second quarter: 21

Third quarter: 7

Fourth quarter: 3

Prairie View A&M (41)

First quarter: 21

Second quarter: 10

Third quarter: 0

Fourth quarter: 10

Oct. 17, 2026; Offensive Coordinator Coach Clifford Fedd (left) and head coach Tremaine Jackson (right) calling plays during the Prairie View A&M 41-38 victory against Alcorn State at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

Individual Leaders

Prairie View A&M

Tevin Carter, Quarterback

Passing: 14 of 18, 150 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

Rushing: 6 carries, 80 yards, 2 touchdowns

Total touchdowns responsible for: 4

Jahbari Kuykendall, Running Back

- Rushing: 10 carries, 89 yards

Rodny Ojo, Receiver

- Receiving: 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 touchdown; PV has to find more ways of getting Ojo involved in the offense.

Malik Gucake, Defense

Total tackles: 8

Tackles for loss: 2

Sacks: 1

Forced fumbles: 1

Fumble recovery touchdowns: 1

Alcorn State

Jaylon Tolbert, Quarterback

- Passing: 19 of 39, 356 yards, 5 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Fredrick Robertson, Offensive Playmaker

Rushing: 15 carries, 105 yards

Receiving: 3 receptions, 92 yards, 3 touchdowns

Timothy Jasper, Defense

Total tackles: 10

Tackles for loss: 2

Pass breakups: 1

Key Game Takeaways

Prairie View A&M overcame a 108-yard deficit in total offense to win, despite Alcorn State's 505-397 advantage.

Tevin Carter accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing.

Jaylon Tolbert threw five touchdown passes without an interception in Alcorn State's loss.

Prairie View A&M dominated the ground game, outrushing Alcorn State 235-149.

The Panthers controlled possession, holding the ball for 33:39 compared with Alcorn State's 25:11.

Prairie View A&M scored 10 points in the fourth quarter while holding Alcorn State to three.

Malik Gucake made a major defensive contribution, recording eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble-recovery touchdown.

Both teams struggled on third down, with Alcorn State converting 25% and Prairie View A&M converting 30%.

Prairie View scored seven points off turnovers. Alcorn State scored none. Each team committed two turnovers.

The Panthers were 3-for-3 in the red zone. Alcorn State converted 3 of 12 third downs.

Gucake recorded two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and the fumble-return touchdown. Uperesa added 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Eddins made 2 of 3 field goals, missing from 49 yards, and all five extra points. Seven of his kickoffs averaged 62.7 yards, with four touchbacks.

Alabama A&M is a SWAC East problem

The Bulldogs were down 17-3, then scored 44 unanswered points, including 35 in the third quarter, and finished with 669 yards. The 61-31 victory sends a message about the Bulldogs, who could become the new No. 1 team after Morgan State lost to Tenn. State.

Alabama A&M is now 6-2 and 3-1 in the SWAC. Grambling State falls to 4-3 and 2-2 in the SWAC.

AAMU’s early 31-28 loss to Jackson State will haunt them. The Bulldogs remaining conference games are against Alabama State, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern, and Mississippi Valley State. None will be easy.

Jackson State remains in control of the SWAC East, with the remaining contests against Bethune-Cookman, Mississippi Valley State, Alabama State, and Alcorn State on the schedule. The Tigers appear well-positioned to return as the division champs.

The Bulldogs need help for a shot at the title.

Other SWAC Notes

Jackson State’s Jared Lockhart came off the bench in the 27-17 victory against Florida A&M.

Alabama State came from behind to defeat UAPB, 21-15.

Bethune-Cookman dispatched the Delta Devils, 34-14.

TN State defeats Morgan State | TSU Athletics

MEAC

Morgan State appeared lifeless and out of sync against Tennessee State. Or should we credit Coach Reggie Barlow’s Tigers for vanquishing the Week 7 No. 1 HBCU football team? YES!

Tenn. State has been flirting with wins most of the season and put together a great win for the Tigers program.

Tennessee State improved to 2-5 overall, while Morgan State owns a 5-2 record.

The Tigers also maintained their perfect record in the all-time series against Morgan State, improving to 5-0 in a matchup that dates back to 1972.

Daylin Lee passed for 270 yards against the Bears' defense.

Camerson Edge had an off night, throwing for 162 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INTs.

Morehouse vs. Howard at the 2022 HBCU NYC Classic | Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Morehouse Pressured Howard, Bison Eventually Won

Running back Eden James rushed for 120 yards and a 61-yard touchdown, and Howard scored twice in the fourth quarter to defeat a tough Morehouse team, 31-17, on Saturday at William H. Greene Stadium.

The Bison (2-4) broke a 17-17 tie with two long drives in the final period. Ja'Shawn Scroggins finished a 12-play, 67-yard march with a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:50 remaining. Travis Kerney added a 7-yard scoring run with 48 seconds left.

Howard outrushed Morehouse 201-85 and outgained the Maroon Tigers 329-264. The Bison averaged 5.0 yards per carry. Morehouse averaged 2.7.

Morehouse (3-4), in its first season under coach Brad Sherrod, did not score after the third quarter.

The James 61-yard touchdown was a back-breaker for the Maroon Tigers, but they remained in the game until the fourth quarter.

The QBs: Maroon Tigers QB Miles Scott completed 17 of 44 passes for 179 yards and 1 touchdown. Scroggins finished for the Bison with 17 of 27 completions for 128 yards.

Morehouse held the football for 28:02 minutes compared to Howard’s 31:33 minutes.

The Maroon Tigers defense forced 5 fumbles but recovered only 3.

3rd down efficiency: Morehouse - 4 of 16; Howard 6 of 15.

Overall, the Maroon Tigers were more than a 20-point underdog to the Bison. Losing by 14 points shows Coach Sherrod is on the right track with the program at Morehouse.

Ted White wins another victory over Morehouse on Homecoming. The Bison will head into their conference battles at 2-4.

AAMU WR Jarel Williams | AAMU Athletics

What Have We Learned in Week 7

Contenders that proved something

Alabama A&M is the most explosive offense in the SWAC. Scoring 44 unanswered points after trailing 17-3 shows the Brown-to-Bean connection can bury a team in one quarter. At 3-1 in the SWAC, they’re a real threat in the East.

is the most explosive offense in the SWAC. Scoring 44 unanswered points after trailing 17-3 shows the Brown-to-Bean connection can bury a team in one quarter. At 3-1 in the SWAC, they’re a real threat in the East. Jackson State can win without its offense carrying the load. Five forced turnovers and a fourth-quarter finish after trailing FAMU answered the questions raised by the Grambling loss. Their QB situation is worth watching: Jared Lockhart came off the bench and threw the go-ahead touchdown.

can win without its offense carrying the load. Five forced turnovers and a fourth-quarter finish after trailing FAMU answered the questions raised by the Grambling loss. Their QB situation is worth watching: Jared Lockhart came off the bench and threw the go-ahead touchdown. Virginia State is the class of Division II HBCU football right now. The Trojans are 7-0 against DII opponents; every win has been by double digits, and Rahsaan Matthews has thrown 14 TDs with no interceptions over three games.

is the class of Division II HBCU football right now. The Trojans are 7-0 against DII opponents; every win has been by double digits, and Rahsaan Matthews has thrown 14 TDs with no interceptions over three games. Benedict is a legitimate SIAC title contender. Beating the league’s only unbeaten team by 21 points flips that race.

is a legitimate SIAC title contender. Beating the league’s only unbeaten team by 21 points flips that race. Tennessee State is turning a corner. Taking down the No. 1 team is the signature win of the Barlow era.

Contenders that exposed a weakness

Prairie View A&M won, but its defense is a problem. Giving up 356 yards and five TDs through the air to Alcorn gives every remaining opponent a blueprint. Coach DG may not have been the real issue for the Panthers' secondary. Last year's crew was talented; they season's squad continues to make the same mistakes, even after the personnel move. The defensive backfield is vulnerable.

won, but its defense is a problem. Giving up 356 yards and five TDs through the air to Alcorn gives every remaining opponent a blueprint. Coach DG may not have been the real issue for the Panthers' secondary. Last year's crew was talented; they season's squad continues to make the same mistakes, even after the personnel move. The defensive backfield is vulnerable. Morgan State’s passing game is a liability against good teams. Two Cameron Edge interceptions wasted Keith Jenkins Jr.’s 113 rushing yards.

passing game is a liability against good teams. Two Cameron Edge interceptions wasted Keith Jenkins Jr.’s 113 rushing yards. Grambling State can’t stop a run once it starts. Coughing up a 14-point lead and allowing 61 points puts them at 2-2 in the SWAC with little margin left.

can’t stop a run once it starts. Coughing up a 14-point lead and allowing 61 points puts them at 2-2 in the SWAC with little margin left. Edward Waters looked vulnerable on the road against a quality opponent after its 61-point outing against Kentucky State.

Benedict Defeats Edward Waters | Benedict Athletics

Conference races

SWAC East: Jackson State and Alabama A&M are both 3-1, so their remaining schedules decide it.

Jackson State and Alabama A&M are both 3-1, so their remaining schedules decide it. SWAC West: Prairie View steadied itself by snapping a two-game league skid. Alcorn keeps losing close games it should win.

Prairie View steadied itself by snapping a two-game league skid. Alcorn keeps losing close games it should win. CIAA: It’s a three-team race between Virginia State, Virginia Union (5-0) and JCSU. VSU at JCSU on Halloween weekend is the league's game of the year.

It’s a three-team race between Virginia State, Virginia Union (5-0) and JCSU. VSU at JCSU on Halloween weekend is the league's game of the year. SIAC: Benedict and Edward Waters are likely tied at the top now, with Albany State (vs. Benedict next week) able to play spoiler.

Benedict and Edward Waters are likely tied at the top now, with Albany State (vs. Benedict next week) able to play spoiler. National No. 1: The spot has changed hands three weeks running. No HBCU team has shown it can hold the top position, which makes the poll wide open heading into November.

Patterns to watch

Turnovers decided the tight games. JSU’s five takeaways, Morgan’s two picks and VSU’s strip-sack swung outcomes more than yardage did.

Ground games are winning in the CIAA. Virginia Union had three backs over 80 yards, which is hard to scheme against.

Home field mattered. Homecoming hosts went 6-2.

Several SIAC games were tight (17-14 twice), so expect upsets down the stretch.

Next week’s games to watch: Benedict at Albany State, and whichever SWAC East matchup involves Jackson State or Alabama A&M.

TOP PERFORMANCES - WEEK 7

Top 5 Offensive Performers

Cornelious Brown IV, QB, Alabama A&M: 417 passing yards, 5 TDs Jaylan Bean, WR, Alabama A&M: 10 catches, 240 yards, 4 TDs Rahsaan Matthews, QB, Virginia State: 305 passing yards on 74% completions, 6 total TDs (5 passing); averaging 321 yards with 14 TD passes and no interceptions over his last three games Jaylon Colbert, QB, Alcorn State: 356 passing yards and 5 TDs in a losing effort RJ Rosales, RB, Virginia Union: 196 rushing yards

Honorable mention: Tevin Carter, PVAMU (4 total TDs); Travon Tensley, VUU (124 rushing yards); Keith Jenkins Jr., Morgan State (113 yards, 1 TD); Jarel Williams, AAMU (112 receiving yards, 1 TD); Cam Bulluck, TSU (6 catches, 105 yards, 1 TD)

Top Defensive Performers

The recaps posted so far include individual defensive stats for only two players. I didn’t want to fill the other three spots with guesses, so check the official box scores before publishing a full Top 5.

Mustapha Coly, Virginia State: forced a strip-sack on 3rd-and-10 inside the VSU 14 late in the first quarter, which became the turning point of the game

Terrance Hibbler Jr., DL, Jackson State: recovered a fourth-quarter fumble at the FAMU 29, setting up the touchdown that gave Jackson State a 27-17 lead.

Box scores to check for the other spots: Tennessee State (picked off Cameron Edge twice), Jackson State’s secondary, Johnson C. Smith, and Fayetteville State

Top 5 Offensive Teams

Virginia State (76 pts): scored touchdowns on every drive after the first-quarter takeaway; second straight 50-point game Alabama A&M (61 pts): 669 yards and a 44-0 run Kentucky State (55 pts): high-volume scoring against Lane Virginia Union (48 pts): three rushers topped 80 yards Benedict (45 pts): put up 45 on the SIAC’s previously unbeaten league leader

Top 5 Defensive Teams

Johnson C. Smith: held Lincoln to two field goals and allowed no touchdowns. Virginia Union: led 31-0 at the half; Bowie State didn’t score until the fourth quarter Fayetteville State: allowed only 7 points. Jackson State: forced 5 takeaways and kept FAMU scoreless in the fourth quarter Fort Valley State: allowed 9 points and no touchdowns on the road

Honorable mention: Virginia State (6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries), NC A&T (12 allowed), Bethune-Cookman (14 allowed)

HBCU Football Week 7 Scores (Oct. 17, 2026)

Division I

Alabama A&M 61, Grambling State 31 (AAMU homecoming)

Prairie View A&M 41, Alcorn State 38 (PVAMU homecoming)

Bethune-Cookman 34, Mississippi Valley State 14 (MVSU homecoming)

Howard 31, Morehouse 17 (Howard homecoming)

Sacred Heart 35, Hampton 21

North Carolina A&T 27, Chicago State 12

Jackson State 27, Florida A&M 17 (JSU homecoming)

Tennessee State 25, Morgan State 16

Alabama State 21, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15 (UAPB homecoming)

Division II

Virginia State 76, Shaw 13

Kentucky State 55, Lane 22

Virginia Union 48, Bowie State 7

Benedict 45, Edward Waters 24 (Benedict homecoming)

Winston-Salem State 43, Bluefield State 14

Fayetteville State 43, Elizabeth City State 7

Johnson C. Smith 40, Lincoln (PA) 6

West Virginia State 30, Wheeling 24

Fort Valley State 22, Savannah State 9

Clark Atlanta 17, Allen 14 (CAU homecoming)

Tuskegee 17, Albany State 14

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