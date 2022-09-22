Skip to main content

HBCU Football's Power Rankings | Week 4

HBCUs power-five rankings of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 4 of the 2022 football season.

Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS | WEEK 4

  1. Jackson State (3-0, 2-0 SWAC) | Destroyed Grambling, Dominant!
  2. North Carolina Central (3-0, 0-0 MEAC) | Eagles Keep Rolling
  3. Virginia Union (3-0, 1-0 CIAA) | Mid-Major Team, But Fun to Watch
  4. Alcorn State (1-2, 1-0 SWAC) | Huge win over McNeese State
  5. Hampton (3-0, 0-0 CAA) | Pirates Aren't Taking Prisoners

Honorable Mention: Prairie View A&M, Florida A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Albany State

GET TO KNOW: NCCU EAGLES

Dr. Alvin Parker - VA Union

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES | WEEK 4

  1. Deion Sanders - Jackson State
  2. Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
  3. Trei Oliver - NCCU
  4. Fred McNair - Alcorn State
  5. Robert Prunty - Hampton

Honorable Mention: Clarence McKinney - Texas Southern

Davius Richard

HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 4

  1. QB Shedeur Sanders - Jackson State: 22/34, 357 passing yards, 4 TDs; 2 rushing TDs
  2. QB Davius Richard - NCCU: 194 passing yards and 2 passing TDs, 140 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
  3. RB Sy'veon Wilkerson - Jackson State: 23 carries, 141 total offensive yards
  4. WR Antoine Murray - Howard: 116 yards, 2 TDs
  5. WR Brevin Caldwell - Johnson C. Smith: 6 receptions, 143 yards, 2 TD

Honorable Mention: QB Andrew Body - Texas Southern: 16/22, 186 yards, 2 TDs; RB Jada Myers - Virginia Union: 199 yards, 2 TD; WR Corintheus Edmonds - Fort Valley State: 7 receptions, 143 yards, 1 TD

Aubrey Miller Jr.

HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 4

  1. LB Aubrey Miller Jr. - Jackson State: 8 tackles, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 QBH
  2. LB Jacob Williams - Texas Southern: 9 tackles
  3. LB Lawrence Richardson- Morgan State: 10 total tackles, 1 PD, 0.5 Sacks
  4. LB Juanya' Majette - Elizabeth City State: 17 tackles
  5. DB Zelly Aldridge - Tuskegee: 5 tackles, 1 PBD, 1 INT

Honorable Mention: LB Tarik Cooper - Texas Southern: 8 tackles, .5 sacks; DE Michael Akins - Texas Southern: 2 sacks

HBCU POWER FIVE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS: WEEK 4

  1. P/PK Richard Garcia - Texas Southern: 1/2 FG, 46.2 yards/punt (Longest 57 yards)
  2. PK Adrian Olivo- NCCU: 6-6 Extra Points, 1 FG
  3. P/K Elton Andrews - Fayetteville State: 4/4 FGs, 1 punt inside 20-yard line
  4. PK Arnes Huskic - Tuskegee: 2/3 FGs, 42-yarder
  5. PK Beckett Leary - Morgan State: 3/3 PATs, 1 FG

Offensive Lineman Spotlight

  1. OL Corey Bullock - NCCU: He graded out at 95 percent and racked up 13 pancake blocks at No. 25 New Hampshire, protecting an Eagles offense that had 399 total yards. He went 65 offensive snaps without recording a penalty or giving up a sack.
  2. OL Jamal Hines - Howard: He graded out at 95 percent against Morehouse, recording six critical blocks.

