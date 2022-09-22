HBCU Football's Power Rankings | Week 4
HBCUs power-five rankings of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 4 of the 2022 football season.
HBCUs power-five rankings of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 4 of the 2022 football season.
HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS | WEEK 4
- Jackson State (3-0, 2-0 SWAC) | Destroyed Grambling, Dominant!
- North Carolina Central (3-0, 0-0 MEAC) | Eagles Keep Rolling
- Virginia Union (3-0, 1-0 CIAA) | Mid-Major Team, But Fun to Watch
- Alcorn State (1-2, 1-0 SWAC) | Huge win over McNeese State
- Hampton (3-0, 0-0 CAA) | Pirates Aren't Taking Prisoners
Honorable Mention: Prairie View A&M, Florida A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Albany State
GET TO KNOW: NCCU EAGLES
HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES | WEEK 4
- Deion Sanders - Jackson State
- Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
- Trei Oliver - NCCU
- Fred McNair - Alcorn State
- Robert Prunty - Hampton
Honorable Mention: Clarence McKinney - Texas Southern
What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!
Scroll to Continue
Read More
HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 4
- QB Shedeur Sanders - Jackson State: 22/34, 357 passing yards, 4 TDs; 2 rushing TDs
- QB Davius Richard - NCCU: 194 passing yards and 2 passing TDs, 140 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
- RB Sy'veon Wilkerson - Jackson State: 23 carries, 141 total offensive yards
- WR Antoine Murray - Howard: 116 yards, 2 TDs
- WR Brevin Caldwell - Johnson C. Smith: 6 receptions, 143 yards, 2 TD
Honorable Mention: QB Andrew Body - Texas Southern: 16/22, 186 yards, 2 TDs; RB Jada Myers - Virginia Union: 199 yards, 2 TD; WR Corintheus Edmonds - Fort Valley State: 7 receptions, 143 yards, 1 TD
HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 4
- LB Aubrey Miller Jr. - Jackson State: 8 tackles, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 QBH
- LB Jacob Williams - Texas Southern: 9 tackles
- LB Lawrence Richardson- Morgan State: 10 total tackles, 1 PD, 0.5 Sacks
- LB Juanya' Majette - Elizabeth City State: 17 tackles
- DB Zelly Aldridge - Tuskegee: 5 tackles, 1 PBD, 1 INT
Honorable Mention: LB Tarik Cooper - Texas Southern: 8 tackles, .5 sacks; DE Michael Akins - Texas Southern: 2 sacks
HBCU POWER FIVE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS: WEEK 4
- P/PK Richard Garcia - Texas Southern: 1/2 FG, 46.2 yards/punt (Longest 57 yards)
- PK Adrian Olivo- NCCU: 6-6 Extra Points, 1 FG
- P/K Elton Andrews - Fayetteville State: 4/4 FGs, 1 punt inside 20-yard line
- PK Arnes Huskic - Tuskegee: 2/3 FGs, 42-yarder
- PK Beckett Leary - Morgan State: 3/3 PATs, 1 FG
Offensive Lineman Spotlight
- OL Corey Bullock - NCCU: He graded out at 95 percent and racked up 13 pancake blocks at No. 25 New Hampshire, protecting an Eagles offense that had 399 total yards. He went 65 offensive snaps without recording a penalty or giving up a sack.
- OL Jamal Hines - Howard: He graded out at 95 percent against Morehouse, recording six critical blocks.