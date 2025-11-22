HBCU GO SET TO BROADCAST TWO SEASON FINALES IN WEEK 13
HBCU GO will broadcast the season finale of two competitive Week 13 matchups and a celebration of a year that has elevated HBCU athletics onto an even greater national stage.
This season showcased the extraordinary depth, growth, and momentum across HBCU football programs nationwide. Teams across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC demonstrated exceptional play, advanced coaching, and a competitive fire that has captured the attention of fans, alums, and sports audiences across the country.
With expanded distribution to 95 percent of television households and enhanced visibility across broadcast and streaming platforms, HBCU GO continues to play a pivotal role in amplifying the achievements of these programs and creating pathways for athletes to be seen, recognized, and celebrated.
This increased visibility not only amplified the on-field excellence but also reinforced the essential role media coverage plays in expanding opportunities, strengthening program support, and celebrating the rising influence of HBCU athletics on the national stage.
In addition, HBCU GO is proud to spotlight the elite student-athletes in contention for the 2025 HBCU GO Players of the Year Awards — honoring one exceptional offensive player and one dominant defensive force whose performance, leadership, and on-field impact elevated their programs throughout the season.
The 2025 HBCU GO Players of the Year recipients will be announced in December and featured across all HBCU GO platforms. Fans can tune in on HBCUGO.tv and follow HBCU GO's social channels for updates, highlights, and exclusive postseason content.
Viewers can join the action by tuning in for a special Selection Process Roundtable on Dec. 10, streaming exclusively on HBCUGO.tv. An esteemed panel of analysts and experts will break down the evaluation process, discuss this year's top contenders, and reveal insights into how the final award recipients are chosen.
SATURDAY, NOV. 22 – WEEK THIRTEEN (FINAL WEEK)
GAME 1: UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS–PINE BLUFF vs. ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Network: TheGrio Cable Network & HBCUGO.tv
Location: The ASU Stadium – 915 University Dr N, Montgomery, AL 36106
Time: 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT
- Talent: Derrin Horton (Play-by-Play), Steve Wyche (Analyst), Nia Symone (Sideline Reporter)
Storylines:
- Alabama State looks to close out the season with a strong home-field performance, while UAPB enters ready to disrupt and surge into the offseason with momentum.
- Expect a physical contest featuring determined defenses, quarterback execution, and big-play opportunities.
GAME 2: ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY vs. TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
Network: Syndication & HBCUGO.tv
Location: Shell Energy Stadium – 2200 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77003
Time: 3 PM ET / 2 PM CT
- Talent: James Hadnot (Play-by-Play), Greg Coleman (Color Analyst), Lawrencia Moten (Sideline Reporter)
Week 13 Storylines:
- Alabama A&M brings a balanced, disciplined approach to Houston as they face a Texas Southern program eager to make a statement to close the season.
- This matchup highlights the grit and pride that have defined the SWAC all year — with both teams seeking a strong finish before postseason evaluations begin.
- Expect intensity, offensive creativity, and a full display of HBCU football culture.
HOW TO WATCH
Fans can enjoy the final week of the 2025 football season across multiple platforms:
- Broadcast syndication in major U.S. TV markets (check local listings)
- TheGrio Television Network
Streaming on:
- HBCU GO mobile app & HBCUGO.tv
- Prime Video
- Local Now
- FanDuel TV
- Armed Forces Network
Celebrate the pride, passion, and power of HBCU football as the regular season closes out. For more information, visit HBCUGO.tv.
VICTORY FORMATION
Each week, fans can dive deeper with VICTORY FORMATION, hosted by Jeff Lightsy Jr., a respected sports journalist and HBCU advocate. The 30-minute weekly series explores rivalries, culture, and the people shaping HBCU athletics, airing every Saturday through Nov. 22.
ABOUT HBCU GO
HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.
Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). Headquartered in Los Angeles, AMG has offices in New York and Atlanta. AMG owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV,THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streamingplatforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL
NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit .