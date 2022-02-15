HBCU Legacy Bowl: 1st Day of Practice, An Impressive Start [Videos and Photos]

HBCU Legacy Bowl: 1st Day of Practice, An Impressive Start
On Tuesday morning, the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl kicked off practices at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA.
Several NFL team scouts, football analysts, as well as HBCU experts were in attendance at the practices.
NFL scouts as well as Southern University's head coach Eric Dooley were in attendance at the first day of practices of Team Robinson and Team Gaither. The practices will have the offensive players wearing black jerseys and defensive players in white jerseys. Players may have different jerseys during the practice sessions.
Coaches and Scouts Attended
Here are a few videos of the practice action from Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan and CBS Sports:
Practice Photos on the 1st Day
Wednesday's Schedule
- 7 AM - 8 AM: Breakfast
- 9:30 AM: Team Gaither Practice
- 9:30 AM: Team Robinson Meetings
- 11:30 AM: Lunch for the Teams
- 1 PM: Team Robinson Practice
- 1 PM: Team Gaither Meetings
- 4:30 PM: Community Event
- 6 PM: Dinner
More HBCU Legacy Bowl Nuggets
The HBCU Legacy Bowl broadcasting team from the NFL Network includes:
- Steve Wyche - Play-by-Play
- Charles Davis - Analyst
- Bucky Brooks - Analyst
- Cameron Wolfe - Reporter
The New Orleans Saints had assistant general manager Jeff Ireland in attendance. Ireland is responsible for the Saints' college scouting and draft selections.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is a multi-year sponsor of the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
Team Gaither
Team Robinson
