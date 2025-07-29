HBCU Legacy Bowl Forms New Partnership With John Madden Foundation
The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) proudly announces a new partnership with the John Madden Foundation, which is now an Official Partner of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.
Through this partnership, the Foundation will provide essential support for HBCU students, reinforcing the shared commitment to education and opportunity of both organizations.
“John Madden was a true champion of the game and a advocate for Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and BCFHOF Co-Founder, said. “We’re truly grateful for this support, which allows us to continue opening doors of opportunity for HBCU students.”
The John Madden Foundation is collaborating to fund the HBCU Career Fair Caravan, now officially named the John Madden HBCU Caravan. This initiative will provide charter bus transportation for 800 students from 16 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) located within a six-hour radius of New Orleans. These students will have the opportunity to attend the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, which is the largest HBCU career fair in the nation.
“My father was a strong believer in the mission and impact of HBCUs,” Mike Madden, son of John Madden and board member of the John Madden Foundation said. “He had the honor of coaching Black College Football Hall of Fame legends like Art Shell, Willie Brown, Henry Lawrence, and Raymond Chester. I know he would be incredibly proud to support such a meaningful and impactful initiative.”
About the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl
The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game that showcases the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Held during Black History Month in New Orleans on February 21, 2026, the week-long celebration includes the nation’s largest HBCU Career Fair, attracting over 1,500 students from 58 HBCUs and more than 100 top employers.
The game will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Founding Partners include Allstate, adidas, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Coca-Cola, Coors Light, Delta Airlines, New Orleans Saints, Patrick Mahomes and 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, and Riddell.
About the Black College Football Hall of Fame
Founded in 2009 by legendary quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams, the Black College Football Hall of Fame honors the greatest football players, coaches, and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, the Hall has inducted 124 legends including Mel Blount, Willie Lanier, Art Shell, and Doug Williams. Since its inception, the organization has awarded over $450,000 in scholarships and direct
support to HBCUs. Major initiatives include the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, the HBCU Combine, the Ozzie Newsome GM & Quarterback Summit (in partnership with the NFL), and the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic (in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame).
About the John Madden Foundation
The John Madden Foundation carries forward the vision and values of one of football’s most iconic coaches and broadcasters. Its purpose is to partner with schools and other organizations who can help identify deserving young people, and give financial assistance to provide opportunities that otherwise might not occur.