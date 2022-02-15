HBCU Legacy Bowl: It's Not About the School, It's About the Players'

After years of developing their vision for an HBCU all-star game, Doug Williams' and James "Shack" Harris' vision became a reality.

"I believe they evaluate the school and not the player." James "Shack" Harris

The HBCU Legacy Bowl's co-founder, Harris, eloquently conveyed his thoughts to the media on Monday at the HBCU Legacy Bowl press conference.

HBCU players are overlooked and disregarded by NFL scouts as potential draft choices because of several misperceptions of HBCU football players. Are they talented and intelligent enough? Did they play against other top-notched players? Could they compete at a high level? It's not difficult to find HBCU by-products in the National Football League. New Orleans's left tackle Terron Armstead (UAPB), and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (S.C. State) are star players that play at an elite level in the NFL.

Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris are prominent examples that NFL-level talent exists in HBCU programs. Players like Aqeel Glass, Ezra Gray, James Houston, and more deserve an opportunity to represent their skills and abilities at the postseason all-star games, NFL Combine, and the NFL Draft.

THE HBCU LEGACY BOWL'S PENDING LEGACY ONE CASE STUDY: DOUG WILLIAMS Jan 31, 1988; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams (17) reacts on the field after defeating the Denver Broncos 42-10 to win Super Bowl XXII at Jack Murphy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports Before hoisting three Lombardi trophies and earning entrance into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Tampa Bay's John McKay gave Joe Gibbs a mission to scout, an NFL prospect in Louisiana. The potential draftee's name? Douglas "Doug" Lee Williams from Grambling State University. Before Gibbs' encounter with Williams, NFL experts doubted whether Williams was worth using a draft pick. Gibbs did not flinch. John McKay selected Doug Williams as the team's 17th choice in the 1978 NFL Draft. Williams was given the opportunity and led the Bucs to the NFC Championship Game. Years later, the HBCU product would win Super Bowl XXII, become the game's MVP, and earn the Lombardi Trophy for head coach Joe Gibbs and Washington. If McKay and Gibbs chose to overlook Williams and did not dare to draft him, would we have the HBCU Legacy Bowl and Black College Football Hall of Fame? A "CULTURALLY AWARE" SELECTION PROCESS © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser The HBCU Legacy Bowl selection committee's culture awareness sets them apart from the other bowl games. Unlike the recent HBCU Combine sponsored by the NFL and Reese's Senior Bowl, the HBCU Legacy Bowl has more well-known players from HBCU football programs. The NFL scouts will meet HBCU Stars QB Felix Harper (Alcorn), WR Keith Corbin III (JSU), QB Juwan Carter (NSU), LB Michael Badejo (TSU), WR Dee Anderson (AAMU), LB Keonte Hampton (JSU), WR LeCharles Pringle (Alcorn), CB Al Young (JSU), and WR Marquis McClain (Southern). THE MEN OF VISION AND THEIR IMPACT After years of developing their vision for an HBCU all-star game, Doug Williams' and James "Shack" Harris' vision is becoming a reality. When I interviewed the men ten months ago, the concept of the HBCU Bowl was still in its infancy. Monday, players, administrators, personnel, and media were filtering through the Hyatt Regency hotel, registering players and preparing for the afternoon's press conference. Outsiders may consider this as another football event, but in fact, it's so much more. Williams and Harris are apostles of the legendary football coach Eddie Robinson. The Grambling and NFL legends created the HBCU Legacy Bowl for HBCUs' "unsung" college football players. I believe the two men have planted the seeds and will yield a bountiful harvest in the NFL, CFL, USFL, and XFL for many years to come. QUOTES FROM HARRIS AND WILLIAMS Doug Williams shared, "All we can do is try to make sure these guys get seen and showcased. And give the scouts an opportunity. They will be here this weekend. Gives them an opportunity to see them workout and see them play." The word "opportunity" was frequently mentioned by Coach Robinson and his thoughts were echoed by reporters when Harris and Williams were close to entering the NFL. Opportunity shouldn't be taken lightly. "I believe they evaluate the school and not the player. Some of the guys have been missed. We're thankful for those guys who played in the NFL and led the way those guys are playing now," said Harris.

This week will open the opportunity for the 98 young men invited to participate in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Hopefully, it will open the eyes to the many NFL scouting teams to never overlook the talent in HBCUs.

