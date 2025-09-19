HBCU Power 5 Rankings – Week 4

HBCU Legends

Ray Rogers reports on the HBCU Power 5 Rankings for Week 4.

Ray Rogers

Week 4 Rankings
Excitement returned to HBCU football in a big way during Week 3, and our Power 5 programs lived up to the hype. From dominant wins to breakout performances, the rankings continue to shift as teams prove their staying power.

Curated by Ray Rogers, the HBCU Power 5 Rankings spotlight the top Division I HBCU football programs each week.

 Jackson State Tigers (2–1)

Jackson State was able to handle business this week, shutting out Tuskegee in an all-HBCU matchup. The Tigers piled up over 250 rushing yards at five yards per carry but were flagged 10 times for 113 penalty yards — discipline remains an area to clean up. Still, JSU holds steady at No. 16 in the FCS Coaches Poll and now turns to a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s SWAC title game on the road against Southern.

 South Carolina State Bulldogs (2–1)

The Bulldogs came out firing, building a quick two-score lead on Bethune-Cookman and sealing the deal with a defensive touchdown in front of a rocking Orangeburg crowd. SCSU hung 55 points in the win and now prepares for a major road test against the South Florida Bulls.

 Alabama State Hornets (2–1)

The Andrew Body show was back in full effect. The Hornets’ star QB went 14-of-16 for 311 yards and four touchdowns in a convincing win over Miles College. With momentum growing, Alabama State now turns its attention to a pivotal Week 4 showdown with a struggling Florida A&M.

 Delaware State Hornets (2–1)

Kaiden Bennett continues to shine. The QB threw for 200 yards and three TDs while the ground game racked up 294 rushing yards in a dominant win over Bowie State. DSU has already matched its win total from the past two seasons combined. “We’ve shown glimpses of some great ball,” said Coach DeSean Jackson. The Hornets travel to Saint Francis in Week 4.

 Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2–1)

Welcome to the rankings. AAMU stormed back against Tennessee State, pitching a second-half shutout and forcing a crucial turnover in the final minute to seal the win. Coach Sam Shade sees room for growth: We just have to find a way to put four quarters of good football together.” They’ll try to do just that as they host Lane College next.

The HBCU Power 5 Rankings are curated weekly by Ray Rogers and published on HBCU Legends (SI) in partnership with HBCU Pass. Graphics powered by Run The Yard.

Ray Rogers
RAY ROGERS

Ray T. Rogers is a proud graduate of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore located in historic Princess Anne, MD. Ray is the Co-Creator, Co-Producer, and On-Air personality for the Urban Sports Scene podcast based out of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. Ray helped to create the segment known as “HBCU Corner” which highlights the excellence of Athletic programs at Historically Black Institutions. Notable guests include Grambling State Head Football Coach Hugh Jackson, Howard University Head Golf Coach Samuel Puryear, South Carolina State Head Football Coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough, and Norfolk State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Robert Jones. Since 2017, Ray has served as Radio Analyst, Writer, and Contributor to WHAP Fox Sports Radio 1340 AM Hopewell, Virginia covering the Washington Commanders and Washington Wizards. Additionally, Ray works as a reporter and studio analyst for the award winning Roundball Report TV show which highlights the exploits of the high school, college, and professional basketball teams in the Washington, DC area including the Bowie State Bulldogs and WNBA’s Washington Mystics. Ray was born in Washington, DC and raised in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Ray also has a background in mental health and substance use recovery; serving the communities of Washington DC as well as Baltimore. 

