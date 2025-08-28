HBCU POWER FIVE RANKINGS - WEEK ONE
Week 0 definitely gave us a fiery kickoff to the HBCU football season —NCCU and Southern came out swinging. Here's the HBCU top five teams ahead of Week 1.
1. Jackson State
Simply put, the defending Celebration Bowl champions looked dominant down the stretch last season, making it hard not to like their chances heading into the 2025 season.
While roster turnover is an inevitable part of today's college football landscape, head coach T.C. Taylor has established a culture of resilience and excellence that continues to distinguish the program.
The Tigers will open the season against a formidable opponent in Hampton, providing an early test that could set the tone for the rest of the year.
2. South Carolina State
Head coach Chennis Berry's Bulldogs will take the field with a revamped roster in 2025, but surprisingly, this group may be deeper than last year's squad.
"I'm probably more excited about our depth than anything," Berry shared during this past week's media session. That depth will be put to the test early as South Carolina State opens the season with a tough Week 1 matchup against Wofford.
3. North Carolina Central
The Eagles' dominant victory over Southern to open the season firmly cements their place at No. 3 in this week's rankings.
Led by experienced signal-caller Walker Harris, North Carolina Central is poised to make a serious run at the MEAC crown and challenge South Carolina State for conference supremacy.
4. Tennessee State
Don't expect a significant drop-off now that Reggie Barlow is leading the program. While a major roster overhaul might raise concerns, the additions of Shannon Harris and Gregg Williams immediately give TSU one of the most formidable coaching staffs in the HBCU landscape.
A struggling North Carolina A&T program could serve as the perfect opponent to kick off this new era of Tennessee State football on the right note.
5. Alabama State
The central question this offseason surrounded the health and Week 1 availability of star quarterback Andrew Body. With head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. officially naming Body as the starter for the Hornets' opener against UAB, those concerns can now be put to rest.
Body has consistently proven himself as a dynamic playmaker, and with him under center, Alabama State's ceiling looks much higher. I like ASU's chances with Body leading the way.