HBCU SPORTS RUNDOWN: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, DR. CAVIL'S ROAD TRIP, TENNIS & BANDS

HBCU sports business and culture, bands, tennis, and TNF at Clark Atlanta in Thursday's sports rundown!

DR CAVIL, BANDS, TENNIS, AND CAU
HOUSTON - Norfolk State University (1-1) will have a new starting quarterback on Saturday as the Spartans travel to face Rutgers (2-0) at 3:30 PM ET in SHI Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13. Coach Vick announced that backup Otto Kuhns will get the start versus the Scarlet Knights after the previous starter, Israel Carter.   

OTTO KUHNS
Carter has played in NSU's first two games. He completed 13 of 21 passes (61.9%) for 96 passing yards with zero touchdowns. When the Spartans needed a spark, Kuhns came off the bench to energize the offense. This season, he has thrown 32 of 47 passes, achieving a completion rate of 68.1%, with 395 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Kuhns faces a challenging first test as the starting quarterback against the Scarlet Knights.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL AT CLARK ATLANTA

Coach Teddy Keaton's Clark Atlanta Panthers (1-1) will host the Fort Valley State Wildcats (0-1) for a rare Thursday night football battle being televised by ESPN 2. It will be a RED OUT affair honoring the First Responders and Armed Forces at Panther Stadium.  

Kickoff starts at 6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET.

CAU RED OUT
Last season's matchup was a great one with CAU winning a thriller, 45-42, over Fort Valley State.

Several auxiliary events will take place in the HBCU sports and marching band landscape over the next two weeks.

HBCU Sports Ecosystem Series – Beyond the Game (Jackson State)

Dr. Kenyatta Cavil from the HBCU Sports Lab Podcast will host a dynamic campus conversation at Jackson State University as part of the HBCU Sports Ecosystem Series, presented by the Center for Africana Futures in collaboration with JSU Athletics.

HBCU SPORTS ECOSYSTEM SERIES
The event is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2025. Students, fans, and community leaders are invited to engage in discussions about the significant impact of HBCU athletics, emphasizing scholarship, leadership, and cultural legacy beyond wins and losses.

24th HBCU National Tennis Championships Set for South Fulton

The 24th HBCU National Tennis Championships return Sept. 18–21, 2025, at South Fulton Tennis Center in Georgia.

HBCU NATIONAL TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Collegiate tennis athletes from HBCUs nationwide will compete for top honors, showcasing elite athleticism and school pride.

Fans and families are encouraged to attend this celebration of tennis excellence and HBCU sports tradition.

Big HBCU "Battle for the South" – Battle of the Bands

On Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, the Big HBCU Battle of the Bands takes center stage at Charles W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia, SC.

BATTLE FOR THE SOUTH
Featuring performances from nine HBCU marching bands, this event combines a fan fest, food truck festival, and the highly anticipated band showcase.

Fans can expect electrifying showmanship and fierce school spirit as bands vie for “Best in the South” honors.

