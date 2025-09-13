Two HBCU Football Games Take Center Stage In Houston On Saturday Night
HOUSTON - Saturday's slate of sports action in Houston features two HBCU football games at separate venues. Rice will host Prairie View A&M, and Lamar travels from Beaumont to face Texas Southern at Shell Energy Stadium.
PVAMU vs. RICE
Prairie View is a better team defensively this season. They have the opportunity for an upset versus Rice only if the Panthers' offense can operate more efficiently with either Cam Peters or Tevin Carter at quarterback.
Coach Jackson shared with HBCU Legends that his decision for the starting quarterback will be a gametime decision.
Who: Rice (1-1) vs. Prairie View A&M (1-1)
When: Saturday, 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Houston, Texas
Stadium: Rice Stadium
Television ESPN + Pete Sousa (Play by Play), LaDarrin McClane (Analyst)
Rice Radio: JP Heath (play-by-play), Nate Griffin (analyst), Jason Metko (sidelines)
Audio Streaming: RiceOwls.com, Rice Game Day App, Varsity Network
Live Stats: Sidearm
Series Information: Rice leads 3-0
Series Notes
- This is the third meeting between Rice and Prairie View, with all three games coming at Rice Stadium.
- Rice's sixth meeting with a team from the SWAC and the third in the last three seasons.
- Rice is 2-0 vs. Prairie View and 3-0 vs. Texas Southern, including wins in 2023 & 2024.
- Three of the previous five meetings have come after a Rice loss the previous week (2016, 2021 & 2024) while the Owls were coming off a win in the Bayou Bucket in 2023 and opened the 2018 season vs. Prairie View.
- Rice defeated the Panthers 65-44 on Homecoming in 2016 and 31-28 in 2018 in Dunlevie Family Head Football Coach Mike Bloomgren's debut.
- Tyler Stehling threw for five touchdowns and caught a sixth against the Panthers in 2016, becoming the fourth quarterback in school history to throw for more than 400 yards, and his 407 yards are a record for a Homecoming game and were the fourth-best total in school history.
- Prairie View is one of six current FCS schools to face the Owls.
- Rice is a combined 11-0 vs. current Texas FCS teams (Lamar, 4-0; Texas Southern, 3-0; Prairie View & Stephen F. Austin, 2-0).
No. 24 LAMAR vs. TEXAS SOUTHERN
Texas Southern has a great chance to get its first victory of the season against Lamar. However, the Cardinals are now ranked in the FCS after defeating No. 4 South Dakota.
Last year's game came down to ill-timed penalties by Texas Southern. Can the Tigers play well enough in all three phases to take advantage of any "overconfidence" by Lamar? KJ Cooper and the TSU offense must be able to sustain drives and connect on downfield openings. Against Cal, the offensive strategy was inept, leaving a worn-out defensive unit, which played well, to keep the Bears out of the endzone - they need help.
Who: Lamar (1-1) vs. Texas Southern (0-2)
When: Saturday, 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Houston, Texas
Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
Television SWACTV, Butch Alsandor (play-by-play), Jorge Varga (analyst)
TSU Radio: Larry 'Chattabox' Hale (play-by-play);
Live Stats: Sidearm
Series Information: Tied 3-3