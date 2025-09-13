HBCU Legends

Two HBCU Football Games Take Center Stage In Houston On Saturday Night

Houston sports action will feature two HBCU football games Saturday night in Week 3.

Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends Sports Newswire

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Texas Southern Tigers quarterback KJ Cooper (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
HOUSTON - Saturday's slate of sports action in Houston features two HBCU football games at separate venues. Rice will host Prairie View A&M, and Lamar travels from Beaumont to face Texas Southern at Shell Energy Stadium.

Prairie View A&M Player vs. UTRGV
Prairie View A&M Player vs. UTRGV / Prairie View A&M Athletics

PVAMU vs. RICE

Prairie View is a better team defensively this season. They have the opportunity for an upset versus Rice only if the Panthers' offense can operate more efficiently with either Cam Peters or Tevin Carter at quarterback.

Coach Jackson shared with HBCU Legends that his decision for the starting quarterback will be a gametime decision.

Who: Rice (1-1) vs. Prairie View A&M (1-1)

When: Saturday, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Houston, Texas

Stadium: Rice Stadium

Television ESPN + Pete Sousa (Play by Play), LaDarrin McClane (Analyst)

Rice Radio: JP Heath (play-by-play), Nate Griffin (analyst), Jason Metko (sidelines)

Audio Streaming: RiceOwls.com, Rice Game Day App, Varsity Network

Live Stats:  Sidearm

Digital Game Program:

Series Information: Rice leads 3-0

All Games Matter - Prairie View A&M Head Coach Tremaine Jackson
All Games Matter - Prairie View A&M Head Coach Tremaine Jackson / Credit: PVAMU Athletics

Series Notes

  • This is the third meeting between Rice and Prairie View, with all three games coming at Rice Stadium.
  • Rice's sixth meeting with a team from the SWAC and the third in the last three seasons.
  • Rice is 2-0 vs. Prairie View and 3-0 vs. Texas Southern, including wins in 2023 & 2024.
  • Three of the previous five meetings have come after a Rice loss the previous week (2016, 2021 & 2024) while the Owls were coming off a win in the Bayou Bucket in 2023 and opened the 2018 season vs. Prairie View.
  • Rice defeated the Panthers 65-44 on Homecoming in 2016 and 31-28 in 2018 in Dunlevie Family Head Football Coach Mike Bloomgren's debut.
  • Tyler Stehling threw for five touchdowns and caught a sixth against the Panthers in 2016,  becoming the fourth quarterback in school history to throw for more than 400 yards, and his 407 yards are a record for a Homecoming game and were the fourth-best total in school history.
  • Prairie View is one of six current FCS schools to face the Owls.
  • Rice is a combined 11-0 vs. current Texas FCS teams (Lamar, 4-0; Texas Southern, 3-0; Prairie View & Stephen F. Austin, 2-0).
Texas Southern
Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Texas Southern Tigers wide receiver Kerien Charlo (4) catches a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

No. 24 LAMAR vs. TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern has a great chance to get its first victory of the season against Lamar. However, the Cardinals are now ranked in the FCS after defeating No. 4 South Dakota.   

Last year's game came down to ill-timed penalties by Texas Southern. Can the Tigers play well enough in all three phases to take advantage of any "overconfidence" by Lamar? KJ Cooper and the TSU offense must be able to sustain drives and connect on downfield openings. Against Cal, the offensive strategy was inept, leaving a worn-out defensive unit, which played well, to keep the Bears out of the endzone - they need help.

Who: Lamar (1-1) vs. Texas Southern (0-2)

When: Saturday, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Houston, Texas

Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium

Television  SWACTV, Butch Alsandor (play-by-play), Jorge Varga (analyst)

TSU Radio: Larry 'Chattabox' Hale (play-by-play);

Audio Streaming: 

Live Stats:  Sidearm

Series Information: Tied 3-3

Kyle T. Mosley
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.

