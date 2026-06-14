Ian Wheeler: Howard Alum Returns to D.C., Wins United Bowl MVP and Championship Ring

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Returning to the city where he became a star at Howard University, Ian Wheeler delivered another memorable performance.

The former Bison running back fit Louisville's offense perfectly, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown while earning United Bowl MVP honors in the Kings' 25-19 victory and 2026 UFL championship.

He becomes another HBCU product to win an MVP award in a professional football league championship game behind Richard Dent (Tennessee State), Doug Williams (Grambling State), and Jerry Rice (Mississippi Valley State) who earned Super Bowl MVP trophies.

Ian Wheeler Wins 2026 United Bowl MVP | HBCU Legends

"It feels great," Wheeler said accepting the MVP trophy. "I'm just appreciative to all of my teammates for giving me the opportunity to do it." He continued, "I'm really excited."

With the game hanging in the balance, Wheeler broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter, giving Louisville a 19-16 lead and changing the momentum of the title game.

UNITED BOWL MVP IAN WHEELER 👑 pic.twitter.com/IJZyKIuU2G — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 13, 2026

The championship performance continued an impressive postseason run for Wheeler. One week earlier, he ignited Louisville's comeback against St. Louis with a 51-yard touchdown scamper, helping the Kings erase a deficit and secure a 24-20 victory. He finished that playoff game with 89 rushing yards on just seven carries.

IAN WHEELER FOR THE LEAD TO START THE 4TH QUARTER!!!



📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/pchK3iWRIe — Louisville Kings (@UFLKings) June 13, 2026

Over two postseason contests, Wheeler amassed 231 all-purpose yards, including 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

His UFL Season

Louisville leaned on a two-back system throughout the season, and Wheeler fit the approach well alongside former NFL running back James Robinson. Despite the shared workload, he proved to be one of the league's most explosive offensive weapons.

In nine games, the former Howard standout rushed 68 times for 386 yards and six touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.7 yards per carry. He also added six receptions for 36 yards.

A Legacy at Howard

Wheeler's championship performance in Washington served as another reminder of the impact he made at Howard University.

During his collegiate career, he rushed for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns on 177 carries while adding 23 receptions for 234 yards and another score.

Your United Bowl MVP: Ian Wheeler.



A joyous return to D.C. for the Howard grad. It’s his mom’s birthday, too. pic.twitter.com/FZJbcL69ce — Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) June 13, 2026

His versatility also made him one of the most dangerous special teams players in HBCU football. As a kickoff returner, Wheeler accumulated 1,322 return yards and scored three touchdowns, routinely flipping field position with his speed and vision.

The Road Back to Pro Football

The Houston native's professional journey has not been without adversity.

After signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Wheeler impressed coaches during training camp and preseason before suffering a torn ACL in the final exhibition game. The injury ended his rookie season before it truly began.

Howard’s Ian Wheeler on his MVP performance in the United Bowl pic.twitter.com/vmMvtfXTeD — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) June 13, 2026

He spent the next year rehabilitating and fighting for another opportunity in the NFL. Although he did not make Chicago's 53-man roster, Wheeler signed with Louisville, where his fit gave him a chance to continue his comeback and prove he still belonged on the professional stage.

Mission accomplished.

His postseason explosion and United Bowl MVP performance should place him on the radar of NFL scouts and front offices heading into training camp season, especially given how well he fit Louisville's offense.

For Wheeler, returning to Washington wasn't simply about winning a championship. It was about completing another chapter in a story built on perseverance, resilience, and the belief that HBCU talent continues to produce elite football players.

And if his latest performance is any indication, Ian Wheeler's football journey is far from over.

HBCU Talent Wins

It's the second consecutive season an HBCU alum has stolen the show at the UFL's United Bowl. Last year, then-interim head coach Shannon Harris won the championship. This season's brightest star of the game was Ian Wheeler.

Wheeler isn't the only person who stood on Audi Field who should have phone calls. Coach Harris is the other. His second trip to the United Bowl, this time with two quarterbacks who were not on his opening-day roster, is pretty impressive. The DC Defenders were less than 15 yards away from a tie. A team doesn't get that close without solid coaching.

A note for the NFL and NCAA. HBCU talent continues to prove that we can help teams win at the highest level. Open your minds, offer contracts, and win.