Inside The 40th Labor Day Classic Weekend: The Game, Tailgating, & Sai Summer Cookout
HOUSTON - Every year in Houston, when the grills are smoking and the sun is steaming, two local HBCUs take the field in a matchup that means more than football.
The 40th Labor Day Classic between Texas Southern University (TSU) and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) is one of the most anticipated events on the HBCU sports calendar.
It's a celebration of tradition, tailgating, halftime shows, and Black excellence.
While we celebrate the rich history of the Classic, which dates back to the 1940s, it's crucial to address how to attend these events safely. We cherish the atmosphere, but our priority is to ensure that everyone has a great time and arrives home safely.
Tens of thousands of students, alums, families, and fans are flooding Houston for the big game, parties, and surrounding events. This year's contest has fan bases buzzing.
The game will be held at Shell Energy Stadium on Aug. 30, adding excitement to the weekend. It's one of Houston's downtown stadiums where parking is limited. Don't forget to plan and consider carpooling, ridesharing, or using Metro's rail system.
INSIDE & OUTSIDE OF THE GAME
This year, Texas Southern is hosting Prairie View, as the halftime showcase will feature the battle between the Ocean of Soul and Marching Storm. Expect to witness incredible performances, complete with majorettes, flag twirling, and dynamic drum majors gliding as if they are floating.
The Marching Storm won't back down, so expect the visitors to bring the heat. The halftime show might be more competitive than the actual game, which is one of our BOLD statements.
If you plan to attend the tailgate in the parking area, it's essential to know your limits. Stay hydrated, and if you choose to drink, don't overdo it. Have fun and catch a ride back home.
In the area, it's essential to stick with your friends and be cautious about sharing your every move online; not everyone watching your story is cheering for you.
Let's discuss the location. Shell Energy Stadium and the surrounding areas will be packed. Keep your head on a swivel, watch out for your friends, and trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right, don't second-guess yourself.
Day parties, alum mixers, and after-hours events are all part of Classic weekend, and accountability is key. Make sure you can get to and from the remote parties after the game.
MORE EVENTS
Also happening during Labor Day weekend is the highly anticipated Sai Summer Cookout, created by Marsai Martin and hosted on the campus of Texas Southern.
- Golf Tournament: Thursday, August 28th.
- Sneaker Ball: Friday, August 29th at Hilton Americas.
- Football Game: Saturday, August 30th, 7:00 PM at Shell Energy Stadium.
This event is an excellent opportunity to connect with the culture, support local talent, and experience the best of H-Town's HBCU scene. One of the standout performers this year is Slaterrose, a Houston native and recent graduate of USC's School of Dance, who will bring his high-energy artistry back home for the celebration.
The 40th Labor Day Classic is an opportunity to showcase what Black college football and our culture are all about. Wear your Maroon and White or Purple and Gold proudly, cheer loudly, and support one another just as we support our teams. You may be rivals for a few hours, but you're HBCU Strong forever!