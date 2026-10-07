Isaias Forces Alabama State to Move Homecoming Game vs. Florida A&M
MONTGOMERY, Ala -- Alabama State University has moved its Homecoming football game against Florida A&M up by one day because Hurricane Isaias is expected to affect the area.
The SWAC game will now start at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at ASU Stadium in Montgomery. It was originally set for Saturday, Oct. 10.
The university shared the change on Wednesday through its official channels. Alabama State said it made the adjustment to the Homecoming schedule to keep everyone safe.
All Homecoming Events Impacted
The football game is not the only change. Alabama State said it rescheduled all other Homecoming activities from Friday through Sunday. The university has not yet released new dates or times for those events. ASU said details are forthcoming.
University Continues to Monitor Weather
Alabama State said Hornet Nation's safety is its top priority. University officials are watching the weather and will keep assessing any possible impacts. ASU will provide more updates as soon as new information is available.
The university encouraged students, alumni, supporters, and community members to check its official channels and social media for the latest updates. Fans with tickets or travel plans for Saturday should look there for guidance.
Alabama State's Full Statement
Here is the university's full announcement.
Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public safety, Alabama State University has adjusted its Homecoming schedule due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Isaias.
The Homecoming football game against Florida A&M will now be played on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 11 a.m. All other Homecoming activities scheduled between Friday and Sunday have been rescheduled, with additional details forthcoming.
The safety and well-being of Hornet Nation remain our highest priority. University officials are closely monitoring weather conditions and will continue to assess any potential impacts. Additional updates will be shared as information becomes available.
We encourage all students, alumni, supporters, and community members to follow Alabama State University's official communication channels and social media platforms for the latest information.
Thank you for your understanding, flexibility, and cooperation.
Please stay safe, Hornets.
Series Background
The Hornets and Rattlers played at ASU's 2024 Homecoming, where Florida A&M won 28-13 in front of 33,576 fans at ASU Stadium.
Alabama State responded last season by beating Florida A&M 42-14 in Tallahassee in 2025. The Hornets finished that year with a 10-2 overall record and went 7-1 in SWAC play.
What Comes Next
The Hornets and Rattlers played at ASU's 2024 Homecoming, where Florida A&M won 28-13 in front of 33,576 fans at ASU Stadium.
Alabama State responded last season by beating Florida A&M 42-14 in Tallahassee in 2025. The Hornets finished that year with a 10-2 overall record and went 7-1 in SWAC play.
Also in Alabama
Alabama A&M Athletics told HBCU Legends it does not plan to change Saturday’s Louis Crews Classic game between Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M in Huntsville, set for 6:00 PM.
HBCU Legends will update this story as Alabama State announces the new Homecoming event schedule and any other changes related to Hurricane Isaias.
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