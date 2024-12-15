Jackson State Dominates South Carolina State To Win The Cricket Celebration Bowl
ATLANTA -- In his second season as head coach, TC Taylor leads Jackson State to a commanding 28-7 Celebration Bowl victory over South Carolina State. Although the first quarter was a 0-0 stalemate, the Tigers were never threatened by the Bulldogs. The Jackson State defensive gameplan was nearly flawless by limiting South Carolina State to 30 rushing yards and 178 yards of total offense in the championship game.
36,823 spectators witnessed history inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a former fan, alum, assistant, and now head coach led his to win the 2024 HBCU Football Division 1 National Championship.
FIRST HALF
The first quarter of the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl for Jackson State and South Carolina State was 0-0 stalemate.
The Bulldogs' defense forced several third downs and one fourth down, but the Tigers were able to keeping converting to extend their second drive.
Midway through the first stanza, Jackson State found its rhythm.
The Tigers began to wear down the South Carolina State defensive line using a good mix of rushing and passing plays to get into scoring position.
On a second and goal play, Morgan lobbed a pass to the left, where Joanes Fortilien snagged the football for the game's first touchdown.
The Jackson State touchdown drive consumed 19 plays for 78 yards in 9:39 minutes. Placekicker Gerardo Baeza booted the extra point to capture the lead, 7-0, with 11:26 in the 2nd quarter.
SCORE: JSU 7, SCS 0
The drive marked the longest in Celebration Bowl history, eclipsing the 15-play record by North Carolina Central.
Jackson State turned over the football after an unsuccessful fourth down rushing attempt by Jacobian Morgan.
An explosive 67-yard strike to Spencer placed Jackson State on the goal line. Irv Mulligan cashed in on the next play, and the Tigers would lead 14-0 with 5:39 before halftime. Offensive lineman Kirk Ford Jr. sustained an injury during the scoring play.
HALFTIME SCORE: JSU 14, SCS 0
Defensively, the Bulldogs could not get a breather in the first half as the Jackson State offense methodically converted on third downs, exploited matchups, and Jacobian Morgan effectively managed the game for the Tigers.
SECOND HALF
The third quarter was much of the same for South Carolina State. An early interception by defensive back Diego Addison positioned the Bulldogs inside the Tigers' territory. However, Coach Berry's secondary allowed too many big plays, and the injuries began to mount as Jones and Barker went down. As well as penalties that kept JSU's drive alive.
Irv Mulligan, with his second touchdown, gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead over South Carolina State in the fourth quarter with 14:48 left on the clock.
South Carolina State marched down the field in eight plays and 80 yards to get within 14 point, 21-7. The Bulldogs have 11:13 remaining to mount a rally against the Tigers.
Jackson State added a late touchdown with 4:47 left in the contest when Joanes Fortilien hauled in his second touchdown reception from 14 yards away. The score sealed the game for the Tigers.
FINAL: Jackson State 28, South Carolina State 7
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Jackson State
OFFENSIVE MVP - Jacobian Morgan completed 15 of 21 completions for 233 yards, and two touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE MVP - Jeremiah Williams had three tackles, two tackles for losses, and one sack.
- Irv Mulligan - 25 rushes, 71 yards, 2 TD
- Joanes Fortilien - 6 receptions, 43 yards, 2 TD
- Isaiah Spencer - 3 reception, 123 yards
South Carolina State
- Eric Phoenix - 14 of 32 completions, 143 yards
- Nigel Johnson - 1 reception for 64 yards