HBCU Legends

Jackson State Leads The Charge In FCS & HBCU Preseason Polls

The Tigers are poised to keep the winning rolling in 2025.

Kyle T. Mosley

Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers running back Irv Mulligan (5) runs for a touchdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers running back Irv Mulligan (5) runs for a touchdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jackson State has both coaches and analysts voting for the Tigers in two separate preseason polls for the 2025 football season.

STATS PERFORM PRESEASON POLL

The 2025 Stats Perform Preseason FCS Football poll, released on Monday, ranks Jackson State University as the only HBCU football program in its Top 25.  

The Tigers secured the No. 17 spot with a total of 336 points from voters, who had placed them at No. 18 after the 2024 season.

Last year, Jackson State finished with a record of 12-2, winning the SWAC with an 8-0 record. They were crowned the 2024 HBCU Football Division I National Champions after defeating South Carolina State 28-7 in the Celebration Bowl.

TC Taylo
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Jacobian Morgan (15) and head coach T.C. Taylor and defensive lineman Jeremiah Williams (0) hold trophies after a victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tigers had a highly productive offseason, acquiring key transfers and top recruits to strengthen their returning team.

Quarterback JaCobian Morgan, running back Travis Terrell, and wide receiver Joanes Fortilien are returning to a talented offense that Coach TC Taylor aims to leverage against SWAC defenses.

He has also brought in highly sought-after transfers, Shemar Savage from Prairie View A&M and Nate Rembert from Mississippi Valley State, to enhance the Tigers' offensive arsenal.

A tenacious JSU defense is poised to solidify its position as SWAC champions and representatives for the 2025 Celebration Bowl in December.

In 2024, the defense held opponents to an average of 17.1 points and 273.2 yards per game, ranking second in the league, just behind Alabama State, which allowed an average of 16.7 points and 265.3 yards.

Jackson State Head Coach TC Taylor
Jackson State Head Coach TC Taylor hoists the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl Trophy as the Tigers defeated South Carolina State 28-7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. December 14, 2024; Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

BOXTOROW COACHES POLL

The HBCU FCS Coaches have voted Jackson State as the No. 1 team in the nation for their preseason poll, receiving a total of 16 first-place votes.

2025 Preseason HBCU FCS Coaches Poll (BoxtoRow)

Following the Tigers in the top five are:

  • No. 1 - Jackson State (16)
  • No. 2 - South Carolina State, which received one first-place vote
  • No. 3 - North Carolina Central
  • No. 4 - Southern
  • No. 5 - Tennessee State.
  • No. 6 - Florida A&M
  • No. 7 - Alabama State
  • No. 8 - Alabama A&M
  • No. 9 - Alcorn State
  • No. 10 - Morgan State

JSU First Five Games

  1. Jackson State opens the 2025 football season by hosting Hampton at 2:00 PM CT in Veterans Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, which will be broadcast on HBCU GO.
  2. Tigers face Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Sept. 6. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.
  3. JSU returns to Jackson, Mississippi, to welcome Tuskegee on Sept. 3. SWACTV set to televise.
  4. Next, TC Taylor takes his team to have a SWAC Championship rematch against Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Sept. 27. ESPN will broadcast the game.
  5. In their fifth game, Jackson State motors to Mobile, Alabama, to clash with first-year head coach Sam Shade and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Gulf Coast Challenge. HBCU GO will have the broadcast.

Prediction: 4-1

  • Watch the season opener versus the Hampton Pirates, it won't be easy.  
  • Southern would definitely like to spoil JSU's conference record at Mumford Stadium.

HBCU FOOTBALL

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football