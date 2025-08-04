Jackson State Leads The Charge In FCS & HBCU Preseason Polls
Jackson State has both coaches and analysts voting for the Tigers in two separate preseason polls for the 2025 football season.
STATS PERFORM PRESEASON POLL
The 2025 Stats Perform Preseason FCS Football poll, released on Monday, ranks Jackson State University as the only HBCU football program in its Top 25.
The Tigers secured the No. 17 spot with a total of 336 points from voters, who had placed them at No. 18 after the 2024 season.
Last year, Jackson State finished with a record of 12-2, winning the SWAC with an 8-0 record. They were crowned the 2024 HBCU Football Division I National Champions after defeating South Carolina State 28-7 in the Celebration Bowl.
The Tigers had a highly productive offseason, acquiring key transfers and top recruits to strengthen their returning team.
Quarterback JaCobian Morgan, running back Travis Terrell, and wide receiver Joanes Fortilien are returning to a talented offense that Coach TC Taylor aims to leverage against SWAC defenses.
He has also brought in highly sought-after transfers, Shemar Savage from Prairie View A&M and Nate Rembert from Mississippi Valley State, to enhance the Tigers' offensive arsenal.
A tenacious JSU defense is poised to solidify its position as SWAC champions and representatives for the 2025 Celebration Bowl in December.
In 2024, the defense held opponents to an average of 17.1 points and 273.2 yards per game, ranking second in the league, just behind Alabama State, which allowed an average of 16.7 points and 265.3 yards.
BOXTOROW COACHES POLL
The HBCU FCS Coaches have voted Jackson State as the No. 1 team in the nation for their preseason poll, receiving a total of 16 first-place votes.
2025 Preseason HBCU FCS Coaches Poll (BoxtoRow)
Following the Tigers in the top five are:
- No. 1 - Jackson State (16)
- No. 2 - South Carolina State, which received one first-place vote
- No. 3 - North Carolina Central
- No. 4 - Southern
- No. 5 - Tennessee State.
- No. 6 - Florida A&M
- No. 7 - Alabama State
- No. 8 - Alabama A&M
- No. 9 - Alcorn State
- No. 10 - Morgan State
JSU First Five Games
- Jackson State opens the 2025 football season by hosting Hampton at 2:00 PM CT in Veterans Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, which will be broadcast on HBCU GO.
- Tigers face Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Sept. 6. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.
- JSU returns to Jackson, Mississippi, to welcome Tuskegee on Sept. 3. SWACTV set to televise.
- Next, TC Taylor takes his team to have a SWAC Championship rematch against Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Sept. 27. ESPN will broadcast the game.
- In their fifth game, Jackson State motors to Mobile, Alabama, to clash with first-year head coach Sam Shade and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Gulf Coast Challenge. HBCU GO will have the broadcast.
Prediction: 4-1
- Watch the season opener versus the Hampton Pirates, it won't be easy.
- Southern would definitely like to spoil JSU's conference record at Mumford Stadium.