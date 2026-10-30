Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South Joins 2027 Pepsi NBOTB in The Palm Beaches
In this story:
Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South is the sixth HBCU band announced for the 2027 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in The Palm Beaches.
The event returns to South Florida during Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, Jan. 14-16. The main showcase is set for Saturday, Jan. 16, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton.
The Sonic Boom joins Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Edward Waters, Florida A&M, and Miles College in the field.
The 2027 lineup
- Alabama State University: The Mighty Marching Hornets
- Bethune-Cookman University: The Marching Wildcats
- Edward Waters University: Triple Threat Marching Band
- Florida A&M University: The Marching “100”
- Jackson State University: The Sonic Boom of the South
- Miles College: Purple Marching Machine
A familiar stage for Jackson State
The Sonic Boom is a regular at the National Battle of the Bands. Jackson State performed at the event at NRG Stadium in Houston in 2024 and 2025.
Several 2027 matchups carry history. Jackson State shared the field with Bethune-Cookman and Miles College at the 2024 event in Houston. It performed alongside Florida A&M in 2025.
The band's recent national appearances also include Super Bowl LVIII, the 2025 Rose Parade, and Coachella.
Second year in South Florida
The 2027 event is the second Palm Beaches edition of the National Battle of the Bands. The inaugural South Florida showcase was held Jan. 17, 2026, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on the Florida Atlantic University campus.
Palm Beach County approved a contract to bring the event to Boca Raton over MLK Weekend for five years.
More than a band showcase
The three-day weekend also includes a community service initiative, an entrepreneurship conference, an HBCU College & Career Fair, a Divine Nine Stroll Off Competition, and free fan experiences.
The National Battle of the Bands has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to participating HBCU institutions.
Event information is available at NationalBattleoftheBands.com.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley