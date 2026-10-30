Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South Joins 2027 Pepsi NBOTB in The Palm Beaches

Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South is the sixth HBCU band announced for the 2027 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in The Palm Beaches.

The event returns to South Florida during Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, Jan. 14-16. The main showcase is set for Saturday, Jan. 16, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton.

The Sonic Boom joins Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Edward Waters, Florida A&M, and Miles College in the field.

Cedric the Entertainer performs with Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South during the game against the Southern Jaguars in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2027 lineup

Alabama State University: The Mighty Marching Hornets

The Mighty Marching Hornets Bethune-Cookman University: The Marching Wildcats

The Marching Wildcats Edward Waters University: Triple Threat Marching Band

Triple Threat Marching Band Florida A&M University: The Marching “100”

The Marching “100” Jackson State University: The Sonic Boom of the South

The Sonic Boom of the South Miles College: Purple Marching Machine

A familiar stage for Jackson State

The Sonic Boom is a regular at the National Battle of the Bands. Jackson State performed at the event at NRG Stadium in Houston in 2024 and 2025.

Several 2027 matchups carry history. Jackson State shared the field with Bethune-Cookman and Miles College at the 2024 event in Houston. It performed alongside Florida A&M in 2025.

The band's recent national appearances also include Super Bowl LVIII, the 2025 Rose Parade, and Coachella.

Second year in South Florida

The 2027 event is the second Palm Beaches edition of the National Battle of the Bands. The inaugural South Florida showcase was held Jan. 17, 2026, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on the Florida Atlantic University campus.

Palm Beach County approved a contract to bring the event to Boca Raton over MLK Weekend for five years.

More than a band showcase

The three-day weekend also includes a community service initiative, an entrepreneurship conference, an HBCU College & Career Fair, a Divine Nine Stroll Off Competition, and free fan experiences.

The National Battle of the Bands has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to participating HBCU institutions.

Event information is available at NationalBattleoftheBands.com.