Missy Elliott Honored as Rival Bands Unite for ‘Get Ur Freak On’ at HBCU Band Battle

NORFOLK, Va. — Global music icon and Virginia native Missy Elliott put HBCU marching band culture center stage Sunday at the inaugural Missy Elliott Presents HBCU Band Battle, drawing hundreds of fans on Sunday, Oct. 18 to William “Dick” Price Stadium at Norfolk State University.

Five HBCU bands took the field for an afternoon of performances, stand battles and a tribute to Elliott, whose “Get Ur Freak On” was ranked the No. 1 song of the 21st century by Rolling Stone.

Grammy Award-winning artist and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott brought together Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ marching bands for the HBCU Band Battle at Norfolk State University. pic.twitter.com/tS540G3h9T — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) October 19, 2026

The weekend will also include the Missy Elliott Innovation Summit, an educational program for college students and high school seniors exploring the intersection of technology, music, education, entrepreneurship, and the future of creativity. The summit will provide an opportunity for the next generation to engage with ideas and opportunities at the intersection of culture, innovation, and education.

Missy Elliott at the HBCU Band Culture Event with NSU President | Photo Credit: Malik Emmanuel, @mmanuelmalik

“Virginia will always be home, so bringing something like this back means a lot to me,” Missy Elliott said. “HBCU bands have always brought so much energy, creativity, and culture to music. I want this to be a celebration of them and something that inspires the next generation to dream even bigger.”

The day opened with local bands from Churchland, Kings Fork and Heritage high schools, showcasing the next generation of marching talent. The official program began with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the HBCU bands took the field.

Missy Elliott HBCU Battle Of The Bands! Great time DJ'n the pre-show, the High School Bands showed out! S/o @teezysodope phenomal hosting and @izzythedj turned up too! Thanks to Erin Carter, John Eley @MissyElliott @Norfolkstate for a great event for the HBCU Community! pic.twitter.com/h86f8ByVGb — Scandalez/DJ Scan (@SCANDALEZ) October 20, 2026

Elizabeth City State University’s “Sound of Class” led off the field shows, followed by Virginia State University’s “Trojan Explosion,” Hampton University’s “Marching Force,” North Carolina Central University’s “Sound Machine” and host Norfolk State’s “Spartan Legion.”

Each band brought its own sound and style, displaying the musicianship that has made HBCU bands an enduring force in American music.

Stand battles followed, with bands trading two-song exchanges that tested their range, creativity and competitive fire. Norfolk State faced North Carolina Central, Hampton took on North Carolina Central, and Virginia State battled Elizabeth City State. The matchups kept the crowd on its feet, dancing and cheering throughout.

Elizabeth City Marching Band Drum Majors | Photo Credit: Malik Emmanuel, @mmanuelmalik

The program then turned to Elliott. Norfolk State President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston opened a special presentation, followed by Virginia House Speaker Don Scott, who recognized Missy Elliott Day in the Commonwealth and introduced a surprise video message from Rolling Stone CEO Julian Holguin honoring the song’s ranking.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Candi King then presented Elliott with a gift on behalf of Gov. Abigail Spanberger in recognition of her contributions to Virginia and to music.

For the finale, all five HBCU bands united on the field to play “Get Ur Freak On” as Elliott walked through their formations, soaking in the moment alongside the musicians while the stadium roared.

The band battle was a centerpiece of Missy Elliott Day Weekend in Virginia, celebrating Elliott’s [Portsmouth] roots and her continued impact on music, culture, education and innovation.

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