Jackson State Star Rob McDaniel Joins Commanders Rookie Minicamp: Ready For Impact!
HOUSTON — When you meet Robert McDaniel, you immediately sense he embodies that "IT" factor. The Jackson, Mississippi native's story is something of a Spike Lee Joint film. McDaniel's grit, versatility, perseverance, tenacity, compassion, and unyielding determination to succeed as a professional football player for his son and family are inspiring.
"90% of your life is 99% of the things in your life that are out of your control, but it's the other 10% of how you respond," Robert McDaniel shared his outlook with HBCU Legends in a pre-draft interview. He later continued, "You must continue to stay positive with everything you do and control your situation."
As the 2025 NFL Draft drew close, McDaniel and Washington agreed on a three-year, $2,995,000 contract with the Washington Commanders. His agent, Rasheeda Liberty of Lady Lib Sports and Entertainment, negotiated a deal that included a $30,000 signing bonus and $180,000 in guaranteed money for the undrafted free agent out of Jackson State University.
"No matter where you're from, you can make it from anywhere," McDaniel explained.
The Commanders released photographs of McDaniel signing his deal at headquarters before the beginning of rookie minicamp. The hard-hitting defensive back was assigned the No. 47, taking over the jersey number from tight end Zane Gonzalez. At Jackson State, he wore the No. 3 amid the Tigers' national championship campaign of 2024.
McDaniel amassed 55 tackles in 13 games with 34 solo take downs, thus showcasing his ability to read plays out of the defensive backfield and close in on ball carriers and receivers. His HBCU Combine and Pro Day performances wowed pro scouts.
Washington was impressed. They scheduled a private workout with him at Jackson State University a week before the draft. Although Washington's radar locked in on the defensive back, their decision makers decided to draft former Alabama State running back, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, as the 254th overall pick in the seventh round.
Regardless, the Commanders presented him with an undrafted free agent contract, and McDaniel agreed and signed.
"You can always continue to get better. That's what one of my models. Just get 1% better every day, no matter what it is," McDaniel remarked.
Jackson State alums and HBCU football fans will be watching Robert McDaniel's development process from this weekend's rookie minicamp until the conclusion of summer training camp.
"It doesn't matter where you come from. Having guys like having guys like Shannon Sharpe out of Savannah State, Jerry Rice out of Mississippi Valley, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile coming from Jackson State. These guys paved the way to show you that legends don't always have to start from big schools."
Could McDaniel become another Jackson State icon and an HBCU legend in professional football history?
We shall see.
HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS
Jackson State's Rob McDaniel Set To Appear On The NFL Network's 'Path To The Draft'
NFL prospect Rob McDaniel will appear on the NFL Network's 'Path to the Draft' program at 6 PM CT on Thursday, Apr. 10. McDaniel and his teammate Irv Mulligan were outstanding at the HBCU Combine and Jackson State's Pro Day.
Rasheeda Liberty, McDaniel's and Irv Mulligan's agent, posted her clients JSU Pro Day performances:
IRV MULLIGAN (JSU - RB)
- 40 yard: 4.48 - 4.52 seconds
- 10 Yard: 1.51 seconds
- Vertical: 36 inches
- Broad: 10'9"
- Bench: 14 reps
- Short Shuttle: 4.30 seconds
- 3-Cone: 7.07 seconds
Each player has been actively having conversations with NFL teams since the HBCU Combine.
McDaniel has reportedly garnered interest from Dallas, Washington, Minnesota, New England, San Francisco, Arizona, and CFL teams. Also, he's been to dinner with a team and participated in video calls with several NFC and AFC teams.
Meanwhile, the Packers, Browns, Broncos, Jaguars, and Raiders have shown interest in Mulligan. One NFC team had a video call with the JSU running back.
Jackson State now has DB Rob McDaniel, RB Irv Mulligan, and DL Phillip Webb who are receiving favorable draft previews from analysts.
Could Jackson State have multiple players from the same team to be drafted in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft?
We shall see.
HOUSTON - The hybrid cornerback/safety is becoming a mainstay position in the National Football League. The Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom had several players interchangeable in its secondary, creating confusion for opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators. Could Jackson State's Robert "Rob" McDaniel be among the next great ones in the hybrid role out of an HBCU?
"Honestly, just playing different positions helped me," Rob McDaniel commented on his versatility. "I guess knowing the defense, knowing where you should fit, and come in playing at the corner, nickel, or safety. It's just showing how versatile I am, being able to put me in different positions going there [HBCU Legacy Bowl]...I'm a very fast learner, and that's honestly what's just been one of my strengths, being able to be versatile."
Jackson State's hard-hitting defensive back, Rob McDaniel, is one player competing to be noticed at the HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl. He's a native of Jackson and an incredibly proud JSU Tigers national championship team member.
Hopefully, this week and during April's draft, he will be able to make his family proud by having the McDaniel name recognized and called by one of the thirty-two NFL teams.
Here are several quotes from our interview with Rob McDaniel:
"Just trying to make my name show for itself."
No Matter his background
"No matter where you're from, you can make it from anywhere."
Motivation and Responsibility
"Oh, honestly, it's really just a big blessing just to be able to get to this point and be able to hopefully come into a situation where I am able t, take care of my son. My responsibility is even better. It gives me another reason to go hard because I do have a little one looking up to me. And just as though I came up, I don't want to let him down, so I'm just continuing to push hard."
The Power of Unity in Winning Championships
"You can go talk to anybody on the team, offense line, go talk to a defense player. A defensive player can go talk to the offensive player, and they'll feel as though nothing has changed."
Adapting to Life's Circumstances
"90% of your life is 99% of the things in your life are out of your control, but it's the other 10% of how you responded."
Staying Positive in Your Profession
"You got to continue to stay positive with everything you do and control your situation."
Investment in HBCU Players
"Oh, most definitely. You know, just being able to see the love and the sponsorship that these guys are showing...having all these different type of pros and legends of the game that just come in to show love...the biggest opportunity to showcase what you can do, and I'm just going to continue to use the opportunity to do so."
The Path to Continuous Improvement
"I say, you can always continue to get better. That's what one of my models is. Just get 1% better every day no matter what it is."
The Rise of Small School Legends
"It doesn't matter where you come from—having guys like having guys like Shannon Sharpe out of Savannah State, Jerry Rice out of Mississippi Valley, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile coming from Jackson State. These guys were paving a way to show you that legends don't start from them. Don't always often start from big schools."
2024 Season Defensive Stats
Robert McDaniel delivered a standout 2024 season as a key contributor to the Tigers' defense. He transferred to JSU in 2024 after short stints at Alcorn State and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Here are his detailed stats and highlights:
- Total Tackles: 55.0 (34 solo, 21 assists)
- Tackles for Loss: 10.0 (37 yards lost)
- Sacks: 4.5 (28 yards lost)
- Interceptions: 3 (including 1 returned for -2 yards)
- Pass Breakups: 5
- Forced Fumbles: 2
- Fumble Recoveries: 0
Key Highlights
- SWAC Dominance: Helped JSU finish 12-2 (8-0 in conference) and win the 2024 SWAC championship and Cricket Celebration Bowl.
- Physical Attributes: At 6'2", 207 lbs, he combines size, speed, and length to excel in press coverage and run support.
- Versatility: Played cornerback and nickel roles, showcasing lateral quickness and ball-hawking skills (3 INTs, 5 PBUs).
Notable Performances
- vs. Mississippi Valley State: 3 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble
- vs. Florida A&M: 2 interceptions and 2 pass breakups in a pivotal conference game